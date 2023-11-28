What Is 11-time NBA All-Star Charles Barkley's Net Worth?

Name Charles Barkley Net Worth $60 million Gender Male DOB Feb 20, 1963 Age 60 years Nationality United States of America Profession Basketball Player, Announcer, Athlete, Actor, Sports Analyst, Author, Spokesperson

Also Read: Oscar Pistorius Gets Parole 10 Years After Killing Girlfriend; Revisiting The Double-Amputee Olympic Runner's Career, Net Worth and The Shooting

Former NBA player and current sports analyst Charles Barkley has a net worth of $60 million. Barkley's global appeal extends beyond sports, and he is the face of brands like Nike, FanDuel, T-Mobile, McDonald's, Dick's Sporting Goods, and Right Guard.

Charles Barkley is introduced to the new Phoenix Suns Ring of Honor | Photo by Christian Petersen | Getty Images

Drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers in 1984, Barkley quickly rose to prominence, becoming the team leader and earning MVP honors at the All-Star Games. His eight seasons in Philadelphia even led to his own Nike signature shoe line. In 1992, Barkley was traded to the Phoenix Suns, where he shone as an immediate MVP and All-Star. In 1996, he moved to the Houston Rockets, facing suspensions and injuries. Despite the challenges, he made a significant impact. In 2000, his career came to an end following the rupture of his left quadriceps tendon and he retired as a Hall of Famer.

Also Read: What Is YouTube Sensation Troye Sivan's Net Worth?

NBA earnings

During his basketball career, Barkley amassed an impressive $40.3 million from his salaries alone. His highest-earning year occurred during his last season with the Houston Rockets, where he received a $9 million paycheck.

Also Read: What Is 'The Lord of the Rings' Director Peter Jackson’s Net Worth?

Charles Barkley | Photo by Megan Briggs | Getty Images

Olympics

The former athlete's Olympics breakthrough came in 1992, when he joined the iconic "Dream Team" alongside legends like Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson, securing a gold medal. Barkley emerged as the leading scorer and set a record for three-point shooting. He carried his success into 1996, leading the team to another gold medal in Atlanta. In 2010, the "Dream Team" players earned their place in the Hall of Fame, reigniting global interest in the sport.

TV career

In 2020, Barkley inked a 5-year, $30 million deal and later, a $100 million contract extension with TNT, securing his position as a co-host on "Inside the NBA" with an annual salary of $6 million. He co-hosts the post-game show, alongside Shaquille O'Neal, Ernie Johnson, Jr., and Kenny Smith. He has won four Sports Emmy Awards for his work as an outstanding studio analyst. He has also contributed to the joint coverage of NBA games for CBS, serving as an analyst in every Final Four broadcast since 2011.

Charles Barkley is introduced to the new Phoenix Suns Ring of Honor | Photo by Christian Petersen | Getty Images

Endorsements

Barkley has endorsed major brands like Capital One, Coca-Cola, McDonald's, Nike, Right Guard, and T-Mobile. His endorsement deals during and after his playing career are estimated to have earned him a substantial income, ranging from $5 to $10 million.

Barkley owns a luxurious estate in Scottsdale, Arizona, which he purchased for approximately $2.2 million during his tenure with the Phoenix Suns. This property includes a mini golf course, a private swimming pool, 10 rooms, and 12 bathrooms.

Barkley married Maureen Blumhardt in 1989. The couple has a daughter together. His well-documented gambling struggles included a $2.5 million loss in a high-stakes blackjack session. In 2023, he donated $5 million to Auburn University, his alma mater, to establish scholarships for Black students.

Why is Charles Barkley so famous?

The 11-time NBA All-Star is one of only four players to record more than 20,000 points, 10,000 rebounds, and 4,000 assists in a career.

How did Charles Barkley's career end?

At the age of 36, Barkley's career came to a premature conclusion due to the rupture of his left quadriceps tendon.

More from MARKETREALIST

Who Was John Gotti, the 'Teflon Don' and the Subject of Netflix's New 'Get Gotti' Documentary?

What Is 'Sea of Love' Star Ellen Barkin's Net Worth?