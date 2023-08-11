 Stiff Person's Syndrome Threatens to Take Away Celine Dion's Voice Worth Millions

The world recently heard some heartbreaking news about the legendary singer Celine Dion that ultimately forced her to cancel her world tour. The 55-year-old Grammy winner was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that negatively affects her singing. Speaking to Le Journal de Montreal, the singer's sister Claudette revealed that Dion has been working with top researchers to try and get back to singing, but so far they have been unable to find any cure.

"I honestly think that she mostly needs to rest; she always goes above and beyond and always tries to be the best and at the top of her game," her sister told the publication. This update came after the "My Heart Will Go On" singer was forced to announce the cancellation of her "Courage World Tour."

Also Read: Kanye West Was Worth $2 Billion. Then His Wealth Dropped. Here’s a Look at His Current Net Worth

"It is with tremendous disappointment that we have to announce today the cancellation of the Courage World Tour. Unfortunately, these muscle spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk, and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I used to," the statement read.

Born on March 30, 1968, Celine Dion known for her technically sound vocals is also a talented songwriter and entrepreneur. Here's a look at her net worth, businesses, and more.

Getty Images | Zunino Celotto

Also Read: Meet Bobbi Althoff, the 26-Year-Old TikTok Sensation Whose Bedroom Interview with Drake Went Viral

Celine Dion's estimated net worth is $800 million, and the star typically earns $40 to $50 million a year from various endeavors. According to Celebrity Net Worth, she has sold over 220 million albums worldwide and is still in demand when it comes to live concerts, which means her tickets sell like hotcakes. Between 2011 and 2019 her Vegas show grossed $250 million.

The star rose to fame in 1982 when she won awards for both the top performer and best song at the Yamaha World Popular Song Festival in Tokyo. Dion had already recorded nine French albums and won several awards by the time she turned 18.

Also Read: From Dublin's Sidewalks to Tinseltown's Pinnacle: A Look At Colin Farrell's $80 Million Net Worth

She got her international breakthrough in 1992 with Disney's animated film "Beauty and the Beast" in which she sang the title track with Peabo Bryson. The song won an Academy Award and made it to No.9 on the Billboard Hot 100. She became extremely popular for "My Heart Will Go On", which was the title track of one of the highest-grossing movies "Titanic". It also became her signature track and sold over 50 million records worldwide. Celine Dion has won five Grammys, seven Billboard Music Awards, and numerous other accolades.

Getty images | Frazer Harrison

In 2005, Celine and her husband Rene Anglil bought a property on Jupiter Island in South Florida for $12.5 million and paid $7 million for the house next door to create a 6-acre property. The property boasts of a pool house, a tennis court, a beach house, and two four-bedroom guesthouses. Celine listed this house in 2012 for a staggering $72.5 million but failed to find buyers, and she finally sold the house for $38.5 million in 2017.

Celine is the owner of another 20-acre private island just outside of Quebec, which she bought for $25 million. She also paid $25.5 million for a giant mansion situated just outside of Montreal. It doesn't end here, as she has homes in a gated community called The Summit Club in Summerlin, Nevada for which she paid $9.2 million. But She never moved to this house and managed to sell it for an impressive $30 million in 2023.

More from MARKETREALIST

'King of Horror' Is Worth $500 Million: Stephen King's Earnings See A Steady Rise Each Passing Year

Tony Hawk Remains a Living Legend in the World of Skating and Video Games: His Career, Net Worth