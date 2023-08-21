Name Caitlyn Marie Jenner Net Income $25 Million Salary $3 Million Gender Female DOB October 28, 1949 Age 73 Years Nationality American Profession Sportsperson, American media personality

Caitlyn Jenner, previously known as William Bruce Jenner, is both an Olympic Gold Medalist and a prominent American TV personality. Beyond her sporting achievements, she has also become recognized as a transgender rights advocate. Caitlyn Jenner's net worth stands at an estimated $25 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Image Source: Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Caitlyn cashed on her Olympic gold medal fame and started appearing on cover pages of popular magazines like "Sports Illustrated", "Gentleman's Quarterly", and "Playgirl". She also was a spokesperson for Tropicana, Minolta, and other brands. She also took over as spokesperson for the breakfast cereal brand 'Wheaties' in 1977. After magazines and products, Jenner started exploring television and movies taking up roles. She appeared in a number of movies, game shows, and reality and other television programs bringing her fame and money. In 2007, she starred along with Kris Jenner and their children in the hit reality show "Keeping Up with the Kardashians".

Compensation at Fox News

In 2022, Caitlyn Jenner became an on-air contributor at Fox News, signing a two-year agreement. Under the terms of her contract, she is set to receive an annual salary of $3 million from Fox. Beyond this base salary, Caitlyn Jenner will also enjoy a $500,000 bonus upon the conclusion of her two-year tenure.

Image Source: Rachel Murray/Getty Images

Caitlyn Jenner possesses 9 real properties and 6 automobiles in her assets. Her asset portfolio also comprises cash reserves exceeding $25 million, along with an investment collection of 14 stocks worth $20 million.

Car collection

Caitlyn Jenner recently acquired a Tesla Model Y at a price of $55,000 USD. In addition, she possesses an Audi Q8, which she purchased for $95,000 USD. Below is a list of several other vehicles in Caitlyn Jenner's ownership:

- Audi Q3

- BMW X6

- Mercedes G-Class

Image Source: Phillip Faraone/WireImage

Racing and entrepreneurial ventures

Jenner's diverse endeavors included a brief stint as a racecar driver, triumphing in the 1986 12 Hours of Sebring race. Moreover, she delved into several entrepreneurial ventures, including licensing her name for a chain of aerobics centers. Jenner established Jenner Aviation, a company providing aircraft supplies to corporations, and also took on the role of vice president at a software firm responsible for creating the JennerNet application. She later represented H&M Sport and, in 2022, launched Jenner Racing, an all-female team competing in the W Series open-wheel championship.

Real estate

In 2013, when Caitlyn was still known as Bruce, they leased a beachfront Malibu home for $14,500 monthly during uncertain times in their marriage to Kris. By 2018, the same house was listed for sale at $7.99 million.

Around a year after Kris filed for divorce, Bruce purchased a hilltop residence in Malibu for $3.57 million in March 2015. This 3,500-square-foot dwelling comprises four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms and is surrounded by about 11 acres of private land.

As a component of her bid for California's governorship in July 2021, Caitlyn Jenner made her tax records from multiple years public. These records disclosed the income earned each year as follows:

2016 $2.5 million (the second season of her reality show "I Am Cait") 2017 $1.9 million (the year her memoir "The Secrets of My Life" was released) 2018 $550 thousand 2019 $550 thousand

Instagram 15.1 million followers Facebook 1.4 million followers Twitter 3.3 million followers

Caitlyn Jenner's athletic journey began in college, excelling in track and field and securing a spot on the U.S. Olympic team. The high point came in the 1976 Montreal Olympics when Jenner clinched gold in the decathlon, smashing a world record.

Jenner's union with Kris Kardashian (now Kris Jenner) lasted from 1991 to 2015, resulting in two daughters: Kendall and Kylie Jenner. With four additional children from previous marriages, including the well-known models Brandon and Brody Jenner.

Image Source: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

However, it was in 2015 in an interview with Diane Sawyer, she openly discussed being transgender, expressing plans for gender reassignment surgery and adopting the name Caitlyn.

Jenner attained national hero status, earning recognition with the James E. Sullivan Award as the leading amateur athlete in the United States. In 1976, Jenner was honored as the Associated Press Male Athlete of the Year. However, at the 1980 Olympics in Moscow, Daley Thompson edged out Jenner's 1976 world and Olympic record by a mere four points.

Is Kris Jenner still married to Caitlyn Jenner?

Kris Jenner and Caitlyn were married from 1991 to 2015.

Is Caitlyn Jenner in a relationship?

Caitlyn is in a relationship with Sophia Hutchin.

How much does Caitlyn Jenner make in a year?

Caitlyn Jenner’s annual income is estimated to be $11 million dollars.

