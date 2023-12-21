Name Bryce Dallas Howard Net Worth $25 Million Annual Income $8 Million Source of Income Acting Date of Birth March 2, 1981 Age 42 Years Gender Female Profession Actor, Film Director, Screenwriter, Film Producer Nationality United States of America

Also Read: What Is 'X-Men' Actress Famke Janssen's Net Worth?

Bryce Dallas Howard, the accomplished actress and director, boasts a net worth of $25 million. She is the eldest daughter of renowned filmmaker Ron Howard. She gained recognition for portraying Claire Dearing in the adventure film "Jurassic World" and its sequels, and playing the role of Victoria in the fantasy film "The Twilight Saga: Eclipse."

Bryce Dallas Howard | Getty Images | Photo by Amy Sussman

Bryce's diverse sources of income contribute to her impressive net worth. These include earnings from her acting career, directorial ventures, lucrative endorsements, and successful businesses. For years, Bryce graced New York City's theatrical stages, showcasing her talent in productions like Alan Ayckbourn's "House & Garden" and the comedic play "Tartuffe" at the American Airlines Theatre.

Also Read: What Is 'Murder One' Actor Mary McCormack's Net Worth?

In 2003, Bryce's role as Rosalind in William Shakespeare's "As You Like It" at The Public Theater caught the eye of director M. Night Shyamalan, leading to her unscripted casting in "The Village." Despite mixed reviews, her portrayal earned acclaim. In 2006, she worked in films like "Lady in the Water" and Kenneth Branagh's "As You Like It" adaptation.

Bryce gained mainstream recognition with blockbuster hits such as "Spider-Man 3" and "Jurassic World." In 2019, she portrayed Sheila Dwight in the musical biopic "Rocketman." The same year, she delved into directing, making her feature-film debut with the documentary "Dads" and directing episodes of "The Mandalorian."

Also Read: What Is 'Sherlock' Star Benedict Cumberbatch's Net Worth?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bryce Dallas Howard (@brycedhoward)

Twitter 397.2K Followers Instagram 3.3 Million Followers Facebook 2.5 Million Followers

Happy Birthday handsome, I love you so much! @sethgabel pic.twitter.com/M8yDeikv98 — Bryce Dallas Howard (@BryceDHoward) October 3, 2023

Bryce was born on March 2, 1981, in Los Angeles, California. Growing up in Westchester County, New York, she was raised by parents who restricted access to television, prioritizing outdoor activities and hobbies. During a 2017 interview on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," she shared that family friend Tom Cruise had babysat her and her siblings on multiple occasions.

After dating for five years, Bryce tied the knot with Seth Gabel in 2006. Despite initially planning to start a family in their thirties, the actress discovered she was pregnant just a week after their wedding. The couple have two children and they currently reside in upstate New York.

Bryce Dallas Howard | Getty Images | Photo by Roger Kisby

- Rising Star Award for "The Village" (2005)

- MTV Movie Awards for "The Twilight Saga: Eclipse" (2011)

- Screen Actors Guild Awards for "The Help" (2012)

- Hollywood Film Awards for "Jurassic World" (2016)

- Teen Choice Awards for "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" (2018)

- Hasty Pudding Theatrical Award (2019)

What is Bryce Dallas Howard's net worth?

Bryce Dallas Howard, the actress and director, has a net worth of $25 million.

How did Bryce Dallas Howard start her acting career?

Bryce Dallas Howard began her acting career by appearing in theatrical productions in New York, including popular performances in "House & Garden," "Tartuffe," and Shakespeare's "As You Like It."

What are Bryce Dallas Howard's notable achievements in film and television?

Bryce Dallas Howard rose to international stardom with her role as Gwen Stacy in "Spider-Man 3" (2007) and gained critical acclaim for her performance in "The Help" (2011).

More from MARKETREALIST

Zachary Quinto Is Known for Playing Spock in the ‘Star Trek’ Franchise; What Is His Net Worth?

What Is Turkish ‘Prince of Pop’ Tarkan's Net Worth?