Being hailed as the last man standing in the crypto ecosystem after the fall of Sam Bankman-Fried and fresh trouble for Changpeng Zhao, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong has held on to a net worth of $6.2 billion as of December 2023, even in volatile times. Apart from his stability in a turbulent crypto landscape, he found himself in the limelight for encouraging the idea of avoiding political activism in the workplace.

Image Source: Wiki Media Commons

In 2011, Armstrong joined Airbnb, where he worked on global payment processing systems for a year. It was during this time that he encountered the original Bitcoin whitepaper, inspiring him to envision a more accessible method for buying and selling digital currencies.

In 2012, with $150,000 in startup capital from Y Combinator, he co-founded Coinbase with Fred Ehrsam. The company aimed to provide an easier way for enthusiasts to trade various cryptocurrencies. Through strategic funding rounds, Coinbase's valuation skyrocketed, reaching $8.1 billion in 2018.

Enjoyed my visit to the UK’s Global Investment Summit. Great leadership from @RishiSunak making the UK a crypto and web3 hub, promoting science and tech as the backbone to economic and job growth for all citizens https://t.co/G9CCoN1Jej — Brian Armstrong 🛡️ (@brian_armstrong) November 29, 2023

At Coinbase's public debut in April 2021, the IPO valued the company at $100 billion, making Armstrong's net worth around $20 billion. However, subsequent market fluctuations saw his wealth dip to $13 billion but it later bounced back to the current level of $3.4 billion.

As the CEO of Coinbase, he earns a base salary of $1 million. Besides that, he owns 20% of the company, equivalent to approximately 39.6 million shares. Armstrong also signed The Giving Pledge in 2018 and founded GiveCrypto.org, a platform facilitating crypto donations to charitable causes. He has also explored scientific research with ResearchHub and co-founded NewLimit, focusing on increasing human health span through epigenetic reprogramming.

Armstrong was born on Jan 25, 1983, in San Jose, California. He studied at Rice University in Texas, where he earned a Bachelor's degree in computer science and economics, and completed a master's program in 2006. After that, he initially found work at IBM as a developer and then at Deloitte as a consultant.

In 2014, he appeared in the American documentary "The Rise and Rise of Bitcoin." He is also featured in the 2020 nonfiction book "Kings of Crypto: One Startup's Quest to Take Cryptocurrency Out of Silicon Valley and Onto Wall Street."

Brian Armstrong | Wiki Media Commons

Fortune's 40 under 40 list (2017)

Named to Time magazine's 100 Next list (2019)

Forbes Crypto Rich List (2021)

Forbes 400 Richest People in America (2021)

What is Brian Armstrong's net worth?

As of 2023, Brian Armstrong's net worth is around $6.2 billion as of December 2023.

What is Brian Armstrong known for?

Brian Armstrong is known for co-founding Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency trading platform in the United States.

