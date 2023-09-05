What Is 'Breaking Bad' Star Aaron Paul's Net Worth?

Name Aaron Paul Net Worth $20 Million Salary $200 Thousand Per Episode Sources of Salary Acting, Voice Acting Gender Male Date of Birth Aug 27, 1979 Age 44 years Profession Actor, Voice Actor Nationality United States of America

Actor Aaron Paul with wife Lauren Parsekian. Getty Images | Chris Weeks

Aaron Paul, better known to the world as Jesse Pinkman from the smash-hit series "Breaking Bad", is worth quite a lot. Outside of the show, he has also appeared in series like "BoJack Horseman," "Westworld," and "Big Love." Paul has also appeared in many movies as well. Aaron Paul is worth $20 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Aaron Paul mainly earned from the movies and shows he did. However, it's safe to say that he has mainly earned from the hit AMC show, "Breaking Bad". Paul has produced movies like, "El Camino, A Breaking Bad Movie," and also "The Parts You Lose." At the very peak of the show, Aaron Paul earned around $200,000 per episode. That means, Paul earned close to $6 million from two seasons alone.

In 2012, Paul bought a home just above the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles. He listed this home in 2019 and sold it for $2.2 million. In the same year, he bought a home in Los Angeles for a cool $6.95 million. He also has a Boise house with a hot spring but he has recently listed the property as well. Aaron Paul also has stocks in companies like DuPont, PayPal, Cognizant, Intel, and ExxonMobil. On top of all that, he boasts an amazing car collection with cars like BMW X5, Jaguar F-TYPE, Lexus GX, Jaguar XE, and more.

Aaron Paul Sturtevant was born in Emmett, Idaho to Darla and Robert Sturtevant. His father was a Baptist minister, and mother a homemaker. Paul started out as a model and signed with a manager after winning a modeling competition in Los Angeles. He began appearing in music videos and finally bagged his first role in a movie called, "Whatever it Takes."

Two roles that really made him what he is today are most definitely "Big Love", and "Breaking Bad." His other movies include, "Help! I'm a Fish!", "K-PAX", "National Lampoon's Van Wilder"," "Choking Man", "The Last House on the Left" and "Mission: Impossible III." Paul has been married to Lauren Parsekian since the summer of 2013. The two welcomed their first daughter, Annabelle in 2018 and their son, Ryden in 2022.

Aaron Paul runs a non-profit organization, the Kind Campaign, that works against bullying. Paul and his wife helped raise close to $1.8 million for the organization back in 2013. They raised the money via a contest that were giving a trip to Hollywood Forever Cemetery screening of the final episode of "Breaking Bad." as the prize.

Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston. Getty Images | Kevin Winter

Aaron Paul has won many awards in his career. He has received the Saturn Award for Best Supporting Actor on Television, the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, the Critics’ Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, and the Satellite Award for Best Miniseries or Television Film. He has also bagged a Golden Globe nomination.

Are Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul friends?

The iconic duo are pretty good friends in real life, so much so that Paul asked Cranston to be the godfather of their new baby.

Did Aaron Paul win an Emmy?

Yes, he has won three Emmys for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Jesse Pinkman in "Breaking Bad."

Did Aaron Paul play in "Black Mirror?"

Yes, Aaron Paul appears in the episode, "Beyond the Sea."