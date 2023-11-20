What Is 'Breaking Away' Actor Dennis Quaid's Net Worth?

Name Dennis Quaid Net Worth $30 Million Salary $150000 Per Episode Annual income Apr 9, 1954 Sources of Income Acting, Music, producing, and more. Gender Male Date of Birth Apr 9, 1954 Age 69 years Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Musician, Television producer, Voice Actor

American actor Dennis Quaid is best known for films like "The Parent Trap", "Vantage Point", "Frequency" and "Great Balls of Fire." He was also seen in movies like, "Jaws 3-D," Any Given Sunday", American Dreamz", and more. He has received several nominations for his roles. Some of his nominations include Primetime Emmy Award, Golden Globe Award, and Screen Actors Guild Award. He is also the brother of popular actor Randy Quaid. Dennis Quaid's net worth is around $30 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Dennia Quaid dropped out of college to try and make it in the tinsel town of LA which he did and how. He landed his first role in the 1979 film "Breaking Away". The movie went on to win the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. He later starred in "The Right Stuff" as astronaut Gordon Cooper. He continued to work throughout the '80s and was seen in projects like Great Balls of Fire, Innerspace, and more. In the early '90s, he was seen in "The Parent Trap" in 1998 and "Any Given Sunday" in 1999. He worked throughout the 2000s during which he was seen in "Vantage Point", "G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra", "Far From Heaven", and "The Day After Tomorrow."

He has also played roles in movies like, "I Can Only Imagine" as well as "A Dog's Purpose". He was all set to play a former US president in a biopic. However, the film was delayed because of the pandemic. He also plays for his band "Sharks" and has made a couple of original songs that were featured in movies.

Dennis Quaid was born on April 9, 1954 in Houston, Texas to parents Juanita Quaid and William Quaid. His mother was a real estate agent and his father was an electrician. His older brother Randy Quaid is known for his light comedy. Dennis Quaid got interested in dance and drama from an early age and later enrolled at the University of Houston.

He was married to actress PJ Soles, but the two later got a divorce. He then married Meg Ryan and the couple separated in 2001. The former couple had a son in 1992. He dated model Shanna Moakler in 2001, and Santa Auzina till 2019. He later married Santa Barbara. Quaid has been open about his struggle with drug and substance abuse, especially cocaine. He has since managed to overcome his addiction.

What is Dennis Quaid best known for?

He is best known for movies like, "Breaking Away", "The Right Stuff" and " Innerspace".

Has Dennis Quaid won an Oscar?

He has been nominated for an Academy Award and has been a part of an Oscar-winning film "Breaking Away."

Is Dennis Quaid a pilot?

Yes, apart from being an actor as well as a musician, he is also a licensed pilot.

How old are the Dennis Quaid twins?

His twins are 15 years old as of 2023.

