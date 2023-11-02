What Is ‘Body Double’ Star Melanie Griffith’s Net Worth?

Name Melanie Griffith Net Worth $40 million Sources of Income Acting Gender Female Date of Birth Aug 9, 1957 Age 66 Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Model, Voice Actor, Film Producer

Also Read: What Is Russian Oligarch And Former Chelsea FC Owner Roman Abramovich's Net Worth?

Melanie Griffith | Getty Images | Kevin Winter

Melanie Griffith started as an actress in the 1970s, appearing in mostly thriller movies. She is best known for her role in Brian De Palma's thriller "Body Double" which was released in 1984. The role got her a National Society of Film Critics Award for Best Supporting Actress and catapulted her career to the next level. She went on to star in many movies and popular commercials. Some of her best works include "Working Girl," "Pacific Heights," and "Nobody's Fool." As of October 2023, Melanie Griffith's net worth is around $40 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Most of her net worth is attributed to her work as an actor and model for many years. She started acting at a very young age and was already appearing on TV in her teen years. She reportedly earned $1 million for her role in the 1990's "Bonfire at the Vanities" and $2 million for her role in "Milk Money."

Also Read: What Is Actor-Musician Kiefer Sutherland's Net Worth?

Career highlights

Melanie Griffith started bagging prominent roles at the age of 17 and was seen in the movie, "Night Moves." She did movies like, "The Drowning Pool," "Smile," and "The Garden." While these were pretty prominent roles, her breakthrough came in the '80s when she was seen in the movie "Roar." She went on to appear in "Body Double" which created a lot of buzz in the mid-80s.

Also Read: What Is Playboy Model Carmen Electra’s Net Worth?

She appeared in films like "Something Wild," "Fear City," and "Cherry 2000." She ended the decade with her role in "Working Girl." Griffith later went on to bag the Golden Globe for her performance. She continued to perform throughout the '90s and was seen in projects like "Shining Through," "Born Yesterday," and "A Stranger Among Us".

In the late '90s, she made her stage debut and was seen in the production "The Vagina Monologues." The play was staged in the Old Vic in London. She also voiced a few characters in the early 2000s such as Margalo in "Stuart Little 2." She later made her Broadway debut and appeared in the musical "Chicago."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MELANIE (@melaniegriffith)

Melanie Richards Griffith was born in Manhattan, New York on August 9, 1957. She was born to a renowned former fashion model and actress while her father was the late Peter Griffith, a child actor and advertising executive. She moved to Los Angeles with her mother after her parents split. She excelled at academics and graduated from secondary school when she was only 16.

Melanie Griffith has been married four times. She was married to Don Johnson, whom she married at the age of 18 in 1976, the couple called it quits after six months. They had a daughter Dakota Johnson, who is now a famous actor. She was also married to actor Steven Bauer from 1981 to 1987 and has a son named Alexander Bauer. She later got married to actor Antonio Banderas. The two have a daughter, Stella Banderas Stella Banderas. The two separated after being together for more than two decades.

In 2019, she bought a Spanish-style villa located in the Sunset Strip in Hollywood Hills. She paid $3.7 million for the house that featured tile flooring, a stone fireplace, and a pool. Melanie Griffith and Banderas paid close to $3.5 million for a property in Aspen that sits on 12 acres. Griffith went on to receive the estate after divorce and decided to split the property and sold a 10-acre slice of the estate in 2017 for $2.24 million and the remaining two acres for $4 million in 2019.

Melanie Griffith | Getty Images | Paul Archuleta

Academy Awards, USA- Nominated in 1989 for "Working Girl"

American Comedy Awards, USA- Nominated in 1989 for "Working Girl"

Australian Film Institute- Nominated for Best Actress for "All the Way"

Boston Society of Film Critics Awards- Winner in 1989 for "Working Girl"

Primetime Emmy Awards- nominated in 2000 for "RKO 281"

Golden Globes, USA- nominated in 2000, 1985,1987, and 1996. Winner in 1989 for "Working Girl"

Instagram 639K Twitter 120.9K

Are Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas still married?

No, the two called it quits in 2015.

Are Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson related?

The two were married in the '90s. They have a daughter named Dakota Johnson who is known for her role in "Fifty Shades of Grey" franchise.

Why did Melanie Griffith stop acting?

As her career progressed, Griffith became increasingly dependent on drugs and alcohol, per reports, and studio executives stopped considering her for feature film roles.

More from MARKETREALIST

Elon Musk's Wealth Drops Below $200 Billion For The First Time Since June; What's His Net Worth Now?

Phoebe Gates Is Here to Make an Impact; What's Her Net Worth?