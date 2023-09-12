Name Paul Giamatti Net Worth $25 Million Sources of Income Acting, production Gender Male Date of Birth Jun 6, 1967 Age 56 years old Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Producer

Paul Giamatti, the American actor who has appeared in hit movies and TV shows throughout his career spanning almost three decades, has raked in a $25 million net worth. The American actor is best known for his work in films like, "Donnie Brasco,", "Lady in the Water," Big Fat Liar," and now the hit American drama series, "Billions" which has seven seasons. He started out as a character actor on television after a few off-broadway stints in the 90s and then went on to cement his position as a reliable leading actor in 2003.

Paul Giamatti Getty Images | Corbis

According to sources his annual salary as a producer and comedian is around $9 million, and constitutes his primary source of revenue. Over the years, the Connecticut-born actor has worked with stars including, Brad Pitt and George Clooney.

Paul Giamatti's salary

In recent times, a major chunk of his income comes from the show "Billions," on which Giamatti shared the top billing with his co-star Damian Lewis. As per The Things, both of them were getting around $250,000 per episode for the show

Giamatti owns a townhome in Brooklyn Heights, New York, and a house near the beach on the West Coast in Venice, California. His condo sits on an area of 1400 square feet.

Actor Paul Giamatti | Getty Images | Tom Cooper

Born Paul Edward Valentine Giamatti on June 6th, 1967 in New Haven, Connecticut, he started an acting career slowly with uncredited roles in films and television in the early '90s. He played a minor role in the film "Past Midnight," and went on to appear on the popular crime television show called, "NYPD Blue." He finally started doing credited roles in 1997 and appeared in the film, "Private Parts."

Giamatti played a prominent part in "The Truman Show," with Jim Carrey in the lead, and made a mark with projects such as Steven Spielberg's "Saving Private Ryan," which featured him alongside Tom Hanks and Matt Damon. In 2006, Gimatti appeared in a supporting role in the award-winning "Lady in the Water," by the iconic director M. Night Shyamalan. In 2010, he appeared in the second edition of the hit comedy series "The Hangover," and in 2012 he did another comedy called "John Dies at the End."

Giamatti married Elizabeth Cohen back in 1997 but the two parted ways in the 2000s. They have a child together.

Paul Giamatti, the Oscar-nominated actor has bagged two Golden Globe Awards and one Primetime Emmy Awards. The actor has also been honored with four Screen Actors Guild Awards and one Independent Spirit Award.

Who is Bart Giamatti, Paul Giamatti's father?

Bart Giamatti was a famous professor of English Renaissance and the president of Yale University.

How much weight did Paul Giamatti lose recently?

He managed to lose around 15 pounds during the pandemic.

Does Paul Giamatti have an Oscar?

No, but he is an Oscar nominee.