Name William Jefferson Clinton Net Worth $120 Million Annual Income $8 Million Gender Male DOB August 19, 1946 Age 77 years old Nationality American Profession Politician, public Speaker, author Sources of Income Speaking engagements, book deals, consulting

Bill Clinton, the 42nd President of the United States and one of the most talked about figures in American politics, with a net worth of $120 million, shares his wealth with his wife Hillary Clinton. Clinton's journey from his early life to becoming US President and post-presidential endeavors, has contributed to his substantial net worth. Clinton became determined to enter politics at an early age after he met former President John F. Kennedy in 1963. He then enrolled at Georgetown University where he was elected student president and worked as an intern for the then senator from Arkansas.

Image Source: GettyImages/ Jamie McCarthy

Clinton was also among students opposed to the Vietnam war. He went on to teach at the University of Arkansas after graduating from Yale, and became Governor of Arkansas in 1978. As the youngest governor in the US in 40 years, Clinton's political career took off.

With enduring relevance post-presidency, Clinton's income flows in from speaking engagements, book advances and royalties, as well as consulting fees, and returns on investment. Over the years, Bill and Hillary Clinton have earned more than $250 million from these sources, and the figure has possibly surpassed $300 million.

Bill Clinton's salary

As a former President, Bill Clinton is entitled to a $200,000 annual pension, apart from which he earns between $150,000 and $700,000 per speech from speaking engagements.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by William J. Clinton Presidential Library & Museum (@wjclibrary42)

Clinton's income from business ventures includes a record-breaking book advance of $15 million for his memoir "My Life," published in 2004. Additionally, his extensive speaking engagements around the world have contributed to his income.

From his stint as governor of Arkansas to the US President, Clinton stayed in accommodation provided by the state for almost two decades. In 1999, Bill and Hillary Clinton bought a colonial Goergian mansion for $1.7 million, and it still serves as their residence.

Speaking of property investments, the Clintons found themselves in the middle of the Whitewater real estate scandal in the 90s. It involved a project that turned out to be a failed investment, although the couple wasn't formally charged.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by William J. Clinton Presidential Library & Museum (@wjclibrary42)

Year Gross Income 2023 $130 Million 2022 $122 Million 2021 $122 Million

Clinton maintains an active presence and engages with his followers regularly.

Born on August 19, 1946, as William Jefferson Blythe III, in Hope, Arkansas, Clinton studied at Georgetown University and University College, Oxford, as a Rhodes Scholar. Clinton married Hillary Rodham in 1975 and their daughter Chelsea was born in birth in 1980. But his personal life too was rocked by controversy when a sex scandal involving Monica Lewinsky blew up in the global media, and even led to his impeachment.

Image Source: GettyImages/John Lamparski

Throughout his political career, Clinton received recognition for his contributions, including signing The Family and Medical Leave Act of 1993 and expanding the earned income tax credit. His presidency saw the appointment of notable Supreme Court justices and the largest peacetime economic expansion in American history.

How did Bill Clinton amass his wealth?

Bill Clinton's wealth primarily comes from his pension speaking engagements, book advances, royalties, consulting fees, and investment income.

What was the Clintons' income history after leaving the White House?

After leaving the White House, the Clintons earned more than $250 million, averaging between $10 million and $30 million annually.

What is Bill Clinton's contribution to philanthropy?

Bill Clinton remains active in humanitarian work, particularly through The Clinton Global Initiative.

