Tina Knowles, renowned as Beyoncé's mother, has carved her own path as a formidable businesswoman, fashion designer, and philanthropist. Despite being widely recognized for her celebrity connections, Tina's net worth speaks volumes about her individual accomplishments and unwavering determination. With an estimated net worth of $25 million, she stands tall as a total boss in her own right, per Yahoo!Entertainment.

A journey of many talents

Tina Knowles' career trajectory has been nothing short of diverse and dynamic. From humble beginnings as a makeup artist for Shiseido Cosmetics at the age of 19 to working as a dance choreographer and beautician, she proved her versatility and passion for the arts. It was in Houston, Texas, where she established Headliners, a successful hair salon that further solidified her prowess as a businesswoman.

A fashion icon in her own right

While Tina is undoubtedly associated with Destiny's Child, her role as the costume designer for the band's early days showcased her innate talent and creativity. Her designs extended beyond the stage, gracing the pages of prestigious publications such as Vogue, Cosmopolitan, Harper's Bazaar, L'Officiel, InStyle, and Sports Illustrated. Tina's artistic vision also extended to the silver screen, where she crafted captivating costumes for movies like Dreamgirls, Pink Panther, Austin Powers in Goldmember, Obsessed, and Cadillac Records, bringing her fame and money.

Empowering fashion through House of Deréon

In collaboration with her daughter Beyoncé, Tina launched the clothing line House of Deréon in 2004. The brand was more than just a fashion statement; it was an embodiment of empowerment and self-expression for women. Tina's influence and dedication to her craft shone through House of Deréon, making it a successful venture that further contributed to her net worth.

A published author

Beyond her creative endeavors, Tina Knowles has also shared her insights and wisdom with the world. In 2002, she published Destiny's Style: Bootylicious Fashion, Beauty, and Lifestyle Secrets From Destiny's Child, a book that delved into how fashion impacted the group's success. Through her writing, Tina continued to inspire and uplift others, adding yet another dimension to her impressive resume and wealth.

A philanthropic heart

Tina's compassion and commitment to making a positive impact are evident through her philanthropic work. In 2002, she, along with Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland, founded the Knowles-Rowland Center for Youth in Downtown Houston, providing support and opportunities for young individuals. Following Hurricane Katrina in 2005, Tina was instrumental in establishing the Survivor Foundation, a testament to her dedication to helping others in times of crisis.

Beyoncé cosmetology center and COVID-19 relief

In 2010, Tina and Beyoncé jointly opened the Beyoncé Cosmetology Center, a non-profit organization focused on rehabilitating those battling drug and alcohol addiction in Brooklyn. During the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Tina and Beyoncé launched the #IDidMyPart campaign through the charity foundation BeyGood, extending support to those in need and underscoring her selfless nature.

Tina Knowles' staggering net worth of $25 million is a testament to her multifaceted talents, entrepreneurial acumen, and unwavering commitment to making a positive impact in the world. As an accomplished businesswoman, fashion icon, philanthropist, and published author, she has proven time and again that she is a total boss in her own right.

Beyond the shadow of her famous daughter, Tina's journey stands as an inspiring testament to the power of perseverance, creativity, and compassion. Her legacy will continue to influence and empower countless individuals for years to come. With her diverse contributions to various industries and her philanthropic efforts, Tina Knowles is undoubtedly an exceptional and influential figure deserving of admiration and recognition.

