What Is Actress and Singer Bernadette Peters' Net Worth?

Bernadette Peters, the American actress, singer, and author, boasts a remarkable net worth of $20 million. While she is renowned for her talent and achievements in the entertainment industry, most of her wealth was inherited from her marriage to Michael Wittenberg, an investment advisor who tragically lost his life in a helicopter crash in 2005.

In a career spanning over four decades, she has left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry through her exceptional talent in film, television, and Broadway. Starting in 1973, she has featured in over 40 films.

One of her most famous roles was in the 1976 Mel Brooks film "Silent Movie," earning her a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actress. She then co-starred in the television series, "All's Fair," showcasing the story of a liberal photographer entangled in a romance with an older, conservative columnist.

Her brilliance shone in iconic roles opposite Steve Martin in "The Jerk" (1979) and "Pennies from Heaven" (1981), the latter earning her a Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture Actress in a Comedy or Musical. She earned a Primetime Emmy nomination for "The Muppet Show" (1977) and hosted "Saturday Night Live" in 1981.

For her remarkable work in the comedy-drama "Sally and Marsha," she received a Drama Desk Award nomination. She gained recognition as Emma in Andrew Lloyd Webber's "Song and Dance" (1985), securing her first Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical.

The 1990s saw Peters in Woody Allen's "Alice" (1990) and the James Lapine-directed "Impromptu" (1991). In the animated musical film "Anastasia" (1997), she voiced the character Sophie. Later, she won her second Tony Award for "Annie Get Your Gun" (1999).

In the early 2000s, she appeared in "Ally McBeal" and "Bobbie's Girl." She worked in the series "Smash" (2012) and "The Good Fight" (2017–2018).

In the 2010s, Peters starred in the Broadway revival of "A Little Night Music" and delivered an acclaimed performance as Sally Durant Plummer in "Follies." She played the role of Roslyn in the Apple TV+ comedy series "High Desert" (2023).

Besides her entertainment career, Peters has ventured into the world of children's literature. She has authored three children's books that support her animal adoption charity, Broadway Barks. Her first book, "Broadway Barks," secured a spot on "The New York Times" chart of best-selling picture books.

In 1977, Peters and Steve Martin started dating, but their romance didn't last a long time. In 1981, she posed for Playboy Magazine in lingerie designed by Bob Mackie. The actress married Michael Wittenberg in 1996, however, he tragically died in a helicopter crash in 2005.

