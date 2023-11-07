Name John Stockton Net Worth $45 million Gender Male DOB March 26, 1962 Age 61 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Basketball player

John Stockton, the retired American basketball pro, boasts a $45 million net worth as of October 2023, per Celebrity Net Worth. He's celebrated as one of the all-time great point guards, holding substantial NBA records for his incredible assists and steals. Beginning his career with the Utah Jazz in 1984, Stockton spent all 19 seasons with the same team, making the playoffs each time and reaching the NBA Finals twice. He earned numerous awards, including ten All-Star selections, and holds the honor of double induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame, both for his career and his role in the 1992 United States Olympic basketball team.

John Stockton #12 of the Utah Jazz looks on during an NBA basketball game circa 1993/ Focus on Sport/Getty Images

John Stockton's NBA career

In 1984, John Stockton began his journey with the Utah Jazz after being drafted. Within three years, he became the team's starting point guard and earned his first All-Star selection after leading the NBA in assists per game for nine consecutive seasons. During the 90s, Stockton achieved notable milestones, including nearly notching a triple-double against the Houston Rockets and recording a career-high 28 assists in a single game in 1991.

The Jazz reached their first Western Conference Finals in 1992 but fell to the Portland Trail Blazers. Stockton was named co-MVP of the All-Star Game in 1993. He joined the historic "Dream Team" in the 1992 Olympics, winning gold, and repeated the feat in 1996. In the 1996-1997 season, the Jazz achieved a franchise-record 64 wins and reached the NBA Finals though they ultimately lost. Stockton faced a knee injury in the 1997-1998 season but returned to another Finals that ended in defeat to the Chicago Bulls.

John Stockton reacts after being introduced as part of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team / Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images



NBA career earnings

Throughout his NBA career, John Stockton amassed an impressive $62 million in salary alone. When adjusted for inflation, this figure equates to approximately $95 million in today's currency. His peak per-season earnings occurred in 1999-2000 and 2000-2001 with a substantial $11 million annually.

After retiring, John Stockton returned to Spokane and found his calling coaching local youth teams. He also ventured into the construction industry. In 2013, he authored the autobiography "Assisted."Stockton's coaching career gained momentum, even positioning him as a potential head coach for the Jazz. In 2015, he stepped into the role of an assistant coach for the Montana State University women's basketball team, deepening his connection with the sport.

Image Source: Former NBA player John Stockton speaks onstage during the 30th Annual Great Sports Legends Dinner / Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

In 2019, John Stockton faced a legal battle over a real estate dispute in Priest Lake, Utah. He sought to prevent a developer from building near his home but ended up being ordered to pay $500,000 in legal fees. The dispute centered around the sale and development of lakefront properties on 65 acres of undeveloped wetlands. Stockton and a neighbor were accused of intentionally interfering with the sale, leading to several neighbors being compelled to sell their land to the development company, Tricore Investments at a loss. The dispute stemmed from residents intervening in a land sale after discovering they had been misled.

John Stockton is married to Nada Stepovich, the daughter of Alaska's last territorial governor. The couple shares six children and follows the tenets of Roman Catholicism. Notably, some of their children have gone on to achieve success in the realm of basketball.

John Stockton #12 of the Utah Jazz dribbling the ball is defended by Andre Turner #1 of the Washington Bullets/ Focus on Sport/Getty Images

Is John Stockton an NBA champion?

John Stockton didn’t win any NBA championships in his 19-season-long career in the NBA league.

What is the name of John Stockton’s wife?

John Stockton’s wife is Nada Stepovich, the daughter of lawyer and politician Mike Stepovich.

Has John Stockton ever dunk?

Speaking to Chad Fisher and Tony Farmer on the "DNP-CD" podcast, Stockton revealed he only had one dunk during his entire 19-year NBA career.

