Popular Swedish band ABBA's Norwegian lead singer and songwriter Frida, also known as Anni-Frid Lyngstad, known for hits including "Money, Money, Money" and "Dancing Girl," boasts of a net worth of $300 million, decades after ABBA broke up. After the band members parted ways, she enjoyed success as a solo artist as well. In 1992, she married into royalty and now holds the titles of Princess Reuss and Countess of Plauen. Having moved to Sweden when she was just 18 months old, Lyngstad first performed at a Red Cross event at the age of 11. She then performed as an underage vocalist for various bands and met her first husband in 1961, but again found fame after winning a talent contest in 1967. She did sign a deal with EMI Records, but wasn't successful for a long time until she collaborated with her fiance Benny Anderson, as well as Bjorn Ulvaeus and his fiance Agnetha Faltskog, to form ABBA in the 70s.

Image Source: Musucians Anni-Frid Prinsessan Reuss and Benny Andersson of ABBA speak onstage at the 25th Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony/ Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Lyngstad, popularly known as Frida, earned most of her fortune through a legendary career in music, which took off when she won the "New Faces" talent competition, earning a recording deal with EMI Records in Sweden. She made waves on "Hylands Hörna" and attracted attention from producers.

Frida's first album, "Frida," dropped in 1971, featuring the chart-topper "Min Egen Stad." Interestingly, it featured all future ABBA members as backup singers. Frida also frequented cabarets and graced TV and radio shows.

In 1972, Frida, Benny Andersson, Björn Ulvaeus, and Agnetha Fältskog teamed up to form ABBA, rocking the global charts with hits like "Dancing Queen" and "Mamma Mia." Frida's solo parts in songs like "Fernando" and "I Have a Dream" showcased her vocal prowess. Notably enjoying the spotlight, Frida embraced touring and even played a role in designing ABBA's iconic costumes. The band rightfully entered the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2010.

Following ABBA's breakup in 1982, Frida launched her solo career with "Something's Going On," produced by Phil Collins. The album's standout, "I Know There's Something Going On," made waves worldwide. In 1984, she released "Shine." After a hiatus, Frida returned in 1996 with the Swedish album "Djupa andetag," topping the charts in Sweden.

Image Source: Inductee Anni-Frid Prinsessan Reuss of ABBA attends the 25th Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony / George Napolitano/Getty Images

ABBA reunited in 2016 for a public event in Stockholm and a private celebration of their founders' 50th anniversary. Fast forward to 2018, they hit the studio for their ninth album, "Voyage," released in 2021, featuring singles "I Still Have Faith in You" and "Don't Shut Me Down."

Image Source: (L to R) Benny Andersson, Agnetha Faltskog, Anni-Frid Lyngstad and Björn Ulvaeus / David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Frida's romantic journey began at 18 when she married Ragnar Fredriksson, and they had two children before parting ways in 1970. Soon after, she found love with Benny Andersson, and married him in 1978, but got divorced in 1981 due to the pressure of ABBA's fame.

In 1986, Frida married Prince Heinrich Ruzzo de Reuss, becoming Princess Reuss and Countess of Plauen. After his passing in 1999, she took on the title of Dowager Princess and Countess.

Since 2008, Frida has been living in Zermatt, Switzerland, with her British boyfriend Henry Smith.

Which ABBA member married a prince?

In 1992, Lyngstad married Prince Heinrich Ruzzo Reuss, Count of Plauen, who was a prince of the former sovereign House of Reuss.

Who is the richest ABBA member?

Anni-Frid Lyngstad is the richest ABBA player with a net worth of $300 million, derived from her time with Abba as well as earnings from her solo career.