 How 'Two and a Half Men' Star Angus Jones Became a Child Millionaire Only to Leave the Limelight

Angus Turner Jones, the former American actor known for portraying Jake Harper in the CBS sitcom "Two and a Half Men", made a remarkable contribution to the show. It earned him two Young Artist Awards and a TV Land Award.

While the show made him the highest-paid child actor on the planet, Jones quit the show after controversy erupted following his derogatory remarks about the series on a Christian radio program. He has not acted since 2006.

Jones made about $20 million during his acting career, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Jones appeared on "Two and a Half Men" from 2003-2013 and in 2015, starring in 213 episodes.

Born on October 8, 1993, in Austin, Texas, Angus T. Jones' foray into the entertainment industry began in the late 1990s with TV commercials even before starting kindergarten. Evetually he secured roles to both television and film, incuding projects such as "Simpatico," "See Spot Run," "ER," "Dinner with Friends," "The Rookie," "Bringing Down the House," "George of the Jungle 2," and "The Christmas Blessing."

Reflecting on his portrayal of Jake, Jones isn't pleased about the impact he left behind. The actor views his character as distasteful, a sentiment he openly shared in an interview with a journalist from The Hollywood Reporter some years ago.

Angus Jones even released two videos criticising the sitcom urging viewers to shun it lest they become contaminated. "If you are a viewer of Two and a Half Men, I urge you to discontinue watching the show. I am associated with Two and a Half Men, but it's not a connection I wish to uphold. I implore you to cease engaging with it and refrain from saturating your mind with objectionable content," he said in the videos.

During the peak of his stint on "Two and a Half Men," Angus earned a staggering $350,000 per episode, which translated to an annual income of $9-10 million with syndication shares. This impressive remuneration solidified Jones's status as the top-earning child actor on television an extended period.

Apart from acting, Angus also received musical training, and continued his studies at the University of Colorado Boulder after leaving "Two and a Half Men." In 2016, he joined the management team at Tonight, a multimedia enterprise by Justin Combs and Kene Orijoke.

Angus is actively involved in charity work, and focuses on helping abused and neglected children through the First Star Organization. He participated in the "Rock 'N Roll Fantasy Camp" in 2008 and Variety's Power of Youth event supporting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

He was awarded Rising Star of 2009 by Big Brothers Big Sisters, and also supports the anti-bullying coalition Be a Star, co-founded by The Creative Coalition and WWE. Angus appeared with the cast of "Annie" at Kids Night at the Dream Center LA, aiding children affected by Hurricane Katrina.

Jones spent $1.59 million on his home, but given the change in the housing market, especially in California, its value has most likely tripled by now. But details about the current price of his house with stunning features including a pool remain limited as of now.