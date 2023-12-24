Name Andy Williams Net Worth $45 Million Annual Income $2 Million + Source of Income Music Date of Birth December 3, 1927 Date of Death September 25, 2012 Gender Male Profession Singer, record producer, actor Nationality American

Also Read: From Producing Music to Making Hip-Hop Documentaries: Quincy Jones III's Career and Net Worth

The legend who lent his voice to the popular Christmas anthem "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year", acclaimed American vocalist Adam Williams had produced 43 albums throughout his career, of which 15 were gold-certified and three platinum, to earn his $45 million net worth. He earned Grammy Award nominations for his singing and Emmy Awards thanks to his success on TV with "The Andy Williams Show."

Photo of Andy Williams | Photo by Tony Russell | Redferns

In his teenage years, Williams joined his brothers in the Williams Brothers quartet, which gained recognition on Midwest radio. In 1943, the group moved to Los Angeles, singing with Bing Crosby and appearing in several musical films. It was his collaboration with Kay Thompson in the late '40s that opened doors to stardom. Their nightclub act became a sensation, making them the highest-paid act globally.

Also Read: Casey Affleck Portrayed Alcoholism on Screen While Fighting it in Real Life; Here's His Net Worth

After they split in 1949, Williams began a solo career, achieving success with hits like "Canadian Sunset" and "Butterfly." He signed up with Columbia Records in 1961 and became more prominent with iconic songs like "Moon River." Beyond music, his TV show, "The Andy Williams Show," was a major hit, winning three Emmy Awards. He continued to enchant audiences with Christmas specials, earning him the moniker "Mr. Christmas."

In the '70s, he hosted Grammy telecasts and performed at Super Bowl VII's halftime show. His 1995 hit "We Need a Little Christmas" marked his 18th gold album. Furthermore, his previous recording of "Music to Watch Girls By" found new popularity in 1999, reaching No. 9 in the UK after featuring in Fiat Punto and Diet Pepsi ads.

Also Read: Young Buyers are Tackling Rising Property Prices With 'House Hacking,' Here's What That Means

American singer Andy Williams with British singer and actress Julie Andrews | Photo by Keystone | Getty Images

In 2002, Williams re-recorded "Can't Take My Eyes Off You" with Denise van Outen, reaching No. 23 in the UK charts. He returned to the UK singles charts in 2007 with "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year" and made a live appearance on Strictly Come Dancing in 2009, promoting "The Very Best of Andy Williams."

In 1964, Williams purchased the Cadence master tapes, occasionally licensing them to Columbia, which included recordings of fellow Cadence-era artists. Despite being under contract with Columbia for his own work, Williams established Barnaby Records in 1968. Post-1980, Williams licensed the Cadence material to various labels like Varèse Sarabande and Rhino. He also established the Moon River Theatre and the Moon River Grill, which raked in millions.

Singer Andy Williams and Executive Sherry Lansing at a fundraising dinner | Photo by Bob Riha, Jr. | Getty Images

Williams' total assets included his real estate holdings, such as his homes in Branson, Missouri, and La Quinta, California. Moreover, his art collection was exhibited at the Saint Louis Art Museum in the 90s. After his death, his paintings fetched over $50 million at Christie's New York, his folk art collection was sold at Skinner for more than $2.4 million, while his collection of Navajo blankets was sold at $978,506.

Andy Williams performs his only UK concert on stage at the Royal Albert Hall | GettyImages | Photo by Roberta Parkin/Redferns

Williams was born on December 3, 1927, in Wall Lake, Iowa. He attended Western Hills High School and University High School. At 17, he joined the United States Merchant Marine and served until the end of World War II.

In 1961, he married Claudine Longet, and they had three children. After divorcing in 1975, they remained friends. Then, in 1991, he married Debbie Haas. Williams died on September 25, 2012, at 84, succumbing to bladder cancer at his home in Branson, Missouri.

- 3x Emmy Awards for "The Andy Williams Show"

- 6x Grammy Award nominations

- Society of Singers Lifetime Achievement Award (2008)

- Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

What was Andy Williams' primary source of income?

Andy Williams' sources of income were his solo recording career, hosting "The Andy Williams Show," ownership of the Moon River Theatre, and hosting the PGA Tour golf tournament.

Did Andy Williams have political affiliations?

Despite being friends with Democratic figures like the Kennedys, Andy Williams identified as a lifelong Republican.

What was the cause of Andy Williams' death?

Andy Williams died of bladder cancer on September 25, 2012, at the age of 84.

More from MARKETREALIST

From Creating the 'CSI' Franchise to Authoring Bestsellers: Anthony Zuiker's Career and Net Worth

From Standup Comedian to Popular Gameshow Host: Jimmy Carr's Evolution and Net Worth