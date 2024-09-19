ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Elderly woman discovers that the rock she used as doorstop for decades is worth a million dollars

The large rock was later marked as a national treasure of Romania and placed in a museum.
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
A piece of yellow semi transparent natural amber, image of a doorstop | Getty Images | Stock Photo
A piece of yellow semi transparent natural amber, image of a doorstop | Getty Images | Stock Photo

An elderly woman in Romania had been using one of the world's biggest amber nuggets as a doorstop. According to Spanish newspaper El Pais, the 7.7-pound rare gemstone was only discovered after her death. The rock which was valued at over $1 million was marked as a national treasure by the government and placed in a museum. 

Amber is an organic gemstone that has been formed from tree resin over millions of years. Over time, the fossilized resin turns into a hard, warm material sometimes containing plant and animal material, such as insects. This time capsule is a highly prized possession for historians and scientists. 

A large amber crystal contained held in front of a bright light | Getty Images | Stock Photo
A large amber crystal contained held in front of a bright light | Getty Images | Stock Photo

In Romania, such stones were found around the village of Colti on the River Buzau. The woman who owned the rock lived in the village for decades. As per reports, the woman was once targeted by gemstone thieves who also missed the world's most expensive doorstop.

After the woman died in 1991, one of her relatives inherited the home and her belongings. The man noticed the strange doorstop and figured it could be valuable. Once realizing what it was, the man sold the gemstone to the Romanian state. The gemstone was then appraised by experts at the Museum of History in Krakow, Poland.

The stone is believed to be an astonishing 38 to 70 million years old and potentially the world's largest intact nugget of amber. Thus, the stone was classified as a national treasure of Romania and it has been placed in the Provincial Museum of Buzau since 2022.

 

In a similar case from  2018, a man from Michigan, US had been using a meteorite worth over $100,000 as a doorstop at his home as well. 

The meteorite was brought to a professor at Central Michigan University by a man Edmore who had kept it for 30 years after finding it on a farm. The man used it as a doorstop for decades before bringing it to Dr Mona Sirbescu for inspection. 

Representative Image by kjpargeter on Freepik
Representative Image by kjpargeter on Freepik

The 22-pound meteorite was the biggest the geologist had ever examined in her career. She discovered that the rock was unique as it contained 88% iron and 13% nickel, unlike most meteorites that consist of 90%-95% iron. Thus, she estimated it could be worth $100,000. 

"A piece of the early solar system literally fell into our hands," Dr Sirbescu said in the YouTube video shared by the university. The rock nicknamed the "Edmore doorstop" interested several buyers including the Smithsonian Museum. 

 

The rock was finally purchased by the Michigan State University's Abrams Planetarium for $75,000 through a donor from owner David Mazurek. At the time, Mazurek stated that he planned to donate 10% to CMU's earth and atmospheric sciences department, where Dr Mona Sirbescu was a faculty.

Apart from the money, Dr Sirbescu said that the CMU and her students had benefited massively by studying a relic from the early solar system.  The rock was placed on display to share the experience with other faculty as well.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Rapper Meek Mill once paid bail money for 20 women so they could spend the holidays at home
ECONOMY & WORK
Rapper Meek Mill once paid bail money for 20 women so they could spend the holidays at home
The celebrity wanted to help women in the criminal justice system who face unique challenges.
5 minutes ago
Elderly woman discovers that the rock she used as doorstop for decades is worth a million dollars
ECONOMY & WORK
Elderly woman discovers that the rock she used as doorstop for decades is worth a million dollars
The large rock was later marked as a national treasure of Romania and placed in a museum.
4 hours ago
His company accidentally paid him 330 times his salary due to HR error. He did what anyone would do
ECONOMY & WORK
His company accidentally paid him 330 times his salary due to HR error. He did what anyone would do
The man, who bagged over $180,000 due to an HR error, was told to return the money, but he had other plans.
13 hours ago
Richard Branson's lesson from his ‘most notable failure’ is one every underdog should hear
ECONOMY & WORK
Richard Branson's lesson from his ‘most notable failure’ is one every underdog should hear
The Virgin Group founder has seen incredible success and a fair share of failures as well.
13 hours ago
Arkansas woman places her lottery ticket under pillow for good luck, wakes up $2 million richer
ECONOMY & WORK
Arkansas woman places her lottery ticket under pillow for good luck, wakes up $2 million richer
The Arkansas woman said that the trick helped her win a lottery prize twice.
1 day ago
Wheel of Fortune player misspells ‘Achilles’ and loses $1 million despite solving the puzzle
ECONOMY & WORK
Wheel of Fortune player misspells ‘Achilles’ and loses $1 million despite solving the puzzle
The freshman lost it all when he had to pronounce "Mythological Hero Achilles".
1 day ago
California man buys a private island for $31,000 because it's cheaper than a house deposit in US
ECONOMY & WORK
California man buys a private island for $31,000 because it's cheaper than a house deposit in US
This was less than the median down-payment of $34,000 that Americans paid last year.
2 days ago
Guy invested $24 on Bitcoin in 2009 and forgot about it. Years later, he came back to a massive fortune
ECONOMY & WORK
Guy invested $24 on Bitcoin in 2009 and forgot about it. Years later, he came back to a massive fortune
Since Bitcoins were stored in digital wallets, for the next whole day, Koch frantically searched for the password to his wallet. 
3 days ago
This 1950s mortgage receipt reveals home payments were cheaper than ordering DoorDash today
ECONOMY & WORK
This 1950s mortgage receipt reveals home payments were cheaper than ordering DoorDash today
Amid high interest rates and ballooning monthly mortgages, a photo of a mortgage payment slip from 1952 has baffled people.
3 days ago
Balenciaga is selling a towel skirt for $925 but it is IKEA's cheeky response that stole the show
ECONOMY & WORK
Balenciaga is selling a towel skirt for $925 but it is IKEA's cheeky response that stole the show
Ikea’s campaign showcased the towel's versatility and took a dig at high fashion by offering the product for much lower.
3 days ago
Someone shared what $100 of groceries gets you in Alaska and internet is in shock
ECONOMY & WORK
Someone shared what $100 of groceries gets you in Alaska and internet is in shock
"Wow spending $109 at Albertsons just for a couple of basics is brutal"
3 days ago
US government spent almost $52 million on a road in North Carolina that doesn't lead anywhere
ECONOMY & WORK
US government spent almost $52 million on a road in North Carolina that doesn't lead anywhere
The six mile stretch nicknamed "Road to Nowhere" now sits as a popular tourist destination.
4 days ago
Couple lands $4,000 Caesar's Palace penthouse room for just $47 after a surprise upgrade
ECONOMY & WORK
Couple lands $4,000 Caesar's Palace penthouse room for just $47 after a surprise upgrade
The creator couple, who booked the room at Caesar’s Palace, claimed they were accidentally upgraded.
5 days ago
Taco Bell customer who found a 2012 receipt recalls the good times when two beefy burritos cost $2.59
ECONOMY & WORK
Taco Bell customer who found a 2012 receipt recalls the good times when two beefy burritos cost $2.59
Viewers were shocked to see the price difference between now and back then.
6 days ago
Diner notices an 'absurd' 5% waiter health insurance fee on food bill — and even had to pay tax on it
ECONOMY & WORK
Diner notices an 'absurd' 5% waiter health insurance fee on food bill — and even had to pay tax on it
"These companies are desperate to make you blame the employee for the extra cost instead of them accepting a slightly lower profit margin."
7 days ago
Model shares sneaky way she avoids paying on first date and says all women should follow her trick
ECONOMY & WORK
Model shares sneaky way she avoids paying on first date and says all women should follow her trick
"This is one of the best tips I can give as it has always worked for me," she said.
Sep 11, 2024
Guy who lost hard disk containing $482 million bitcoin fortune has a new solution to find it
ECONOMY & WORK
Guy who lost hard disk containing $482 million bitcoin fortune has a new solution to find it
The man accidentally threw away the disk that had the Bitcoin, now worth roughly $482.1 million, in 2013.
Sep 11, 2024
Could the $2 bill in your wallet be worth thousands? Here’s how to find out
ECONOMY & WORK
Could the $2 bill in your wallet be worth thousands? Here’s how to find out
You need to look for the series date located on the right of the photograph of George Washington.
Sep 11, 2024
Woman thrifts $2 necklace that resembled a Tide pod — later finds out real value of the rare art piece
ECONOMY & WORK
Woman thrifts $2 necklace that resembled a Tide pod — later finds out real value of the rare art piece
The $1.99 necklace turned out to be a piece of art from Aaronel deRoy Gruber.
Sep 10, 2024
Customer mistakenly fined $43 for visiting a supermarket twice in a day due to her parking ticket
ECONOMY & WORK
Customer mistakenly fined $43 for visiting a supermarket twice in a day due to her parking ticket
“It’s bonkers, and trying to prove where we were is quite hard," she said.
Sep 9, 2024