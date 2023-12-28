Name Alyssa Milano Net Worth $10 Million Annual Income $1 Million + Source of Income Music Date of Birth December 19, 1972 Age 51 years Gender Female Profession Singer, actor, producer, businessperson Nationality American

Popular through her appearances in TV shows such as "Charmed" and "Mistresses," Alyssa Milano, is an American actress, producer, and singer, who has made a net worth of $10 million. She rose to fame in the 1980s with her role in the popular sitcom "Who's the Boss?" where she starred for eight seasons. As a singer Her album "Look in My Heart" achieved platinum status in Japan. She has also appeared on the cover of various magazines, including Cosmopolitan, Stuff, Seventeen, Cleo, and Woman's World.

Milano's primary source of income originates through earnings from her career in showbiz. Her film debut in "Old Enough" marked the beginning of her prolific career. Her breakthrough came with the sitcom "Who's the Boss?" in 1984, where she portrayed the daughter of Tony Danza's character, and she also co-starred in "Commando" alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger.

In the 80s, she secured a five-album record deal in Japan for her "bubblegum pop" music, while her work in films like "Where the Day Takes You" garnered critical acclaim. Milano joined the cast of "Melrose Place" in 1996 and played Phoebe Halliwell in "Charmed" in 1998. Later, she was seen in films like "Hall Pass" and "New Year's Eve."

In 2013, Milano created the comic book series "Hacktivist" and took on roles in TV series such as "Mistresses" and "Insatiable." Then, she appeared as the host and judge on "Project Runway: All Stars" and "The Talk." In 2019, she started a podcast called "Alyssa Milano: Sorry Not Sorry" and released a children's book, "Hope: Project Middle School Book."

The actress released her book "Sorry Not Sorry," in 2021. The same year, she was cast in the Netflix film adaptation of Nora Roberts' novel "Brazen Virtue." Moreover, endorsement deals with brands such as Wen, Candies, Veet, Hi-C, and Atkins diet further added to her net worth.

In 2015, Milano sold her condominium in West Hollywood and moved to Bell Canyon, California, where she owns land and previously had nine horses.

Milano was born on December 19, 1972, in the Bensonhurst neighborhood of New York City's Brooklyn borough. Her mother was a fashion designer and talent manager, while her father was an editor. She was raised Catholic and is of Italian descent.

Milano dated actor Corey Haim from 1987 to 1990. Her engagement to actor Scott Wolf in 1993 ended a year later. Later, in 1999, she tied the knot with singer Cinjun Tate, but they eventually got divorced. Then, in 2008, Milano got engaged to CAA agent David Bugliari. The couple got married in 2009 and has two children together.

- 1985: Young Artist Awards

- 1987: Best Young Female Superstar in Television

- 1988: Kids' Choice Awards

- 2006: Teen Choice Awards

- 2016: UNICEF Award

- 2018: GLAAD Gala Forum

How much did Alyssa Milano earn per episode on "Charmed"?

Alyssa Milano's earnings peaked at $90,000 per episode during her time on "Charmed."

Does Alyssa Milano have her own business?

Yes. In partnership with Major League Baseball, Milano launched the "Touch" line of team apparel for female baseball fans in 2007.

What is Alyssa Milano's net worth?

As of 2023, Alyssa Milano's net worth is $10 million.

