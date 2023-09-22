Name Alicia Vikander Net Worth $8 Million Sources of Income Acting, Dancing Gender Female Date of Birth Oct 3, 1988 Age 34 Years Nationality Sweden Profession Actor, Dancer

Swedish actress and producer Alicia Vikander first appeared on the big screen in the movie, "Min balsamerade mor" and since then she has delivered many more memorable performances and has over 40 acting credits to her name. She has appeared in films like, "Ex Machina", "The Danish Girl", "Anna Karenina", "Testament of Youth", "The Man from U.N.C.L.E." and more. Vikander is also known for producing and starring in the 2017 movie titled, "Euphoria". As of 2023, Alicia Vikander's net worth is around $8 Million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Vikander's net worth is attributed to her acting roles. Her recent addition was her role as Lara Croft in "Tomb Raider" (2018). Vikander replaced Angelina Jolie, who played Lara Croft in the earlier installments from 2001 to 2003. The video game adaptation earned more than $62 million only in the states, as per Forbes. As per the publication, the game adaptation sits as the ninth-biggest video game adaptation of all time. In addition, Vikander also owns a production company in which she has made a lot of money. Alicia Vikander has also partnered with brands like Louis Vuitton for their fall-winter collection in the year 2015.

Vikander is married to Michael Fassbender and the two live in a home in Lisbon, Portugal. The home is worth $1.89 million in Lisbon, Portugal. The two also own an estate in France, where Vikander was working during the pandemic.

Alicia Vikander's early life and career

Alicia Amanda Vikander was born on October 3, 1988, in Sweden to her mother Maria Fahl who was a stage actress, and to her father Svante Vikander who was a psychiatrist. Her parents split up shortly after she was born. Vikander began acting at the early age of seven and performed in a Göteborg Opera production of "Kristina från Duvemåla" which was written by ABBA's member Benny Andersson. She started her screen journey in the early 2000s. She was seen in movies like, "Pure", "A Royal Affair", "Anna Karenina", "Andra Avenyn" and more.

In the year 2016, she was seen with her future husband Michael Fassbender, in the movie "The Light Between Oceans." She has also played the role of Heather Lee in the hit movie, "Bourne Identity" which grossed $415.5 million at the box office. She went on to appear in movies like, "Euphoria," "Submergence," and "Tulip Fever," and has even lent her voice to many animated characters in movies like, "Moomins and the Winter Wonderland," and "Birds Like Us." She was seen as Sara Croft in the movie "Tomb Raider" which brought in $274.7 million at the box office.

She began a relationship with Michael Fassbender whom she met on the sets of the movie "The Light Between Oceans" back in 2014. The couple tied the knot in the year 2017 and they welcomed their son in the year 2021. She is one of the 580 women who spoke out on the sexual misconduct that is prevalent in the Swedish entertainment industry and signed an open letter that demanded "zero" tolerance against sexual exploitation and violence."

She has won a plethora of awards. Vikander is an Academy Award winner—she bagged Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for her part in the movie, "Danish Girl". She has also won awards such as the Shooting Stars award from the Berlin International Film Festival, The Critics' Choice Movie Awards, the Detroit Film Critics Society Award, the Empire Awards, the European Film Awards, the Guldbagge Awards, the International Filmfestival Mannheim-Heidelberg, and many more.

Are Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender married?

Yes, the couple tied the knot on October 14, 2017.

Can Alicia Vikander Speak German?

Alicia Vikander speaks German, Swedish, Danish, French, English, and a little Cajun.

What is Alicia Vikander's age?

Alicia Vikander is 34 years old.