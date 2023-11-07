What Is Former Victoria’s Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio’s Net Worth?

Name Alessandra Ambrosio Net Worth $80 million Gender Female DOB Apr 11, 1981 Age 42 years Nationality Brazilian Profession Fashion model, supermodel, actor

Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio boasts a net worth of $80 million. She rose to prominence as a Victoria's Secret model, and was a VS angel from 2004 to 2017. During her tenure, she was the inaugural spokesperson for the company's highly-regarded PINK line. Beyond her association with the lingerie brand, Alessandra has also been a part of various campaigns for renowned brands, including Ralph Lauren, Armani, and Christian Dior among others.

Under the guidance of Dilson Stein, Ambrosio embarked on her modeling journey at the age of 15. Her debut modeling gig was a photo shoot for the cover of Brazilian Elle magazine. She participated in the Elite Model Look, hosted by Elite Model Management. While she didn't win the competition, her portfolio of Polaroids caught the attention of Guess, leading to her booking in the Millennium GUESS Campaign.

With remarkable runway appearances for Gucci, Calvin Klein, Oscar de la Renta, and features on the covers of magazines like Cosmopolitan, GQ, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire and Vogue, Ambrosio's career had taken off.

Victoria's Secret

It was in 2004 when Victoria's Secret selected her as the face of their 'Pink' line. A significant moment in her career was the 2011 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, where she donned the heaviest wings ever made for the show, while pregnant with her second child. In the 2012 Summer Olympics closing ceremony, she represented the Brazilian fashion tradition in the handover segment to Rio de Janeiro.

The same year, Ambrosio was chosen to wear the Fantasy Bra at the VS Fashion Show, a stunning creation by London Jewelers adorned with amethysts, rubies, sapphires, diamonds, and more. She wore the lingerie again alongside Adriana Lima, and both bras were reported to cost $2.5 million each.

Fashion Brand Launch

In the spring of 2014, the supermodel launched her own fashion and lifestyle brand, Ále by Alessandra in collaboration with the American retailer Cherokee. Her line offers a wide range of clothing, catering to women aged 18 to 35. In 2017, Ambrosio, together with her sister and a childhood friend, introduced a swimwear brand known as Gal Floripa.

In the same year, she introduced her swimwear line, Alessandra Ambrosio by Sais, which made a remarkable debut by selling 10,000 units in its first month on the market. She also became the face of the UK company Next, starring in their first TV commercial in 12 years.

World's Sexiest Woman

Ambrosio is frequently recognized by the mainstream media as one of the world's sexiest women. Her status as a Victoria's Secret Angel earned her a place in People magazine's annual "100 Most Beautiful People in the World" in 2007.

Alessandra Ambrosio attends Calzedomania - A Legs Celebration Event | Getty Images | Photo by Daniele Venturelli

Magazine Covers & Retirement

The supermodel featured on the cover of GQ in February 2016 alongside Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo. In the same year, she along with fellow Brazilian model Adriana Lima was chosen to be NBC's food and culture correspondents for the 2016 Summer Olympics. After participating in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 2017, Alessandra announced her retirement via Instagram, marking the end of her illustrious 17-year career with the brand.

In 2012, Ambrosio bought a home in Santa Monica, California for $6.5 million. Following the acquisition, she initiated a comprehensive renovation of the property. Upon completing the renovation, she had the home professionally photographed for Architectural Digest and provided a video tour of it. In December 2022, Alessandra acquired a 1,600-square-foot duplex in New York City for $2.75 million.

In 2008, Alessandra got engaged to American businessman Jamie Mazur but they announced their separation in March 2018. Together, they have two children, a son and a daughter. Since July 2018, she has been in a relationship with entrepreneur Nicolo Oddi.

Alessandra Ambrosio for the GCDS show during Milan Fashion Week | GC Images | Photo by Bauer-Griffin

Who did Alessandra Ambrosio have kids with?

Ambrosio shares two children with her ex-fiancé Jamie Mazur.

Who has Alessandra Ambrosio modeled for?

She was a Victoria's Secret Angel from 2004 to 2017 and has modeled for fashion houses such as Christian Dior, Armani, Ralph Lauren and Next.

