Name Al Capone Net Worth $100 Million Salary $2000 Per Month Annual Income $3 Million Gender Male DOB January 17, 1899 DOD January 25, 1947 Nationality American Sources of Income Organized Crime

Notorious American gangster Al Capone made his way in history with a criminal empire built during the Prohibition era. At the time of his death, Al Capone had an inflation-adjusted net worth of $100 million. Born on January 17, 1899, in Brooklyn, New York, Capone rose from humble beginnings to become a notorious figure in organized crime, first as member of the Five Points Gang and eventually as the boss of the Chicago Outfit.

Image Source: Wikimedia Commons

Capone's diverse sources of income reflected the extent of his criminal empire's operations. During the peak of his power, his empire raked in around $60 million from illegal alcohol, $25 million from gambling and $10 million from vice-related activities. His personal annual earnings reached a staggering $105 million, equivalent to about $1.5 billion today.

Capone's criminal empire extended its reach across bootlegging, gambling, and various vice-related activities. The intricate web of his operations allowed him to amass vast amounts of wealth, contributing significantly to his net worth. As per Business News Daily, the criminal mastermind even owned 300 businesses.

Image Source: Wikimedia Commons

One of Capone's notable assets was his mansion in the Palm Island area of Miami Beach, which he purchased in 1928 for $40,000. This property, sitting on a 30,000 square foot lot, gained historical significance due to his ownership, and was sold for $10.75 million in September 2021.

Here's a breakdown of Al Capone's estimated annual earnings over a few years at the height of his power.

Year Net Worth 1947 (Death) $20 Million 1940 $41 Million 1930 $150 Million 1925 $3 Million

Al Capone's personal life was marked by both his criminal activities and his family. He married Mary Josephine Coughlin, known as Mae, in 1918, and they remained together until his death. They had a son named Albert Francis "Sonny" Capone, who chose not to follow in his father's footsteps. Capone's criminal exploits and infamy have earned him a place in history, with numerous portrayals in movies, TV shows, and books.

Image Source: WikiCommons

What led to Al Capone's downfall?

Al Capone's downfall was primarily attributed to the Saint Valentine's Day Massacre, a brutal event that ignited public outrage and marked the turning point in his reign as a crime boss.

How did Al Capone die?

Al Capone suffered from late-stage syphilis, which led to paresis, a neuropsychiatric disorder. He passed away on January 25, 1947, due to a combination of apoplexy and cardiac arrest.

