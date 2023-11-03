What Is Beastie Boys Star Adam Horovitz aka Ad-Rock’s Net Worth?

Name Adam Horovitz Net worth $100 million Sources of income Music DOB October 31, 1966 Age 57 Gender Male Nationality United States of America Profession Musician, actor, producer, rapper

Musician, rapper, producer and actor Adam Horovitz, popularly known as Ad-Rock, has an estimated net worth of $100 million as of November 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Horovitz is a pioneering member of the famous hip-hop group, the Beastie Boys. He has enjoyed an illustrious career in music spanning over three decades, winning several awards, including three Grammy Awards.

Adam Horovitz attends "Take Care" in New York City | Getty Images | Photo by John Lamparski

Career in music

Horovitz’s musical career started with the punk rock band The Young and the Useless. After they performed with the band Beastie Boys, Horovitz soon took over for John Berry as guitarist for the Beastie Boys in 1982 at the age of 16. He helped shape the band's new sound, making a transition from hardcore punk to hip-hop.

Portrait of American Rapper Ad-Rock (born Adam Horovitz) | Getty Images | Photo by Lynn Goldsmith

Ad-Rock and his bandmates then met Rick Rubin who served as their DJ for a time following which Rubin and Russell Simmons, the co-founders of the Def Jam record label, started working with the trio. In 1985, Ad-Rock, Mike Diamond (Mike D), and Adam Yauch (MCA) went on tour with pop star Madonna. They released their first album “Licensed to Ill” the following year.

The album turned out to be a huge commercial success with six hit singles including "(You've Gotta) Fight for Your Right (to Party.)" The album included their first rap record to top the Billboard 200 chart. Following the success of “Licensed to Ill,” the Beastie Boys split with Def Jam and signed with Capitol Records. This was followed by the release of their second album, “Paul's Boutique” in 1989. The album peaked at number 14 on the US Album Charts and one of its singles, "Hey Ladies" reached the Top 40, peaking at number 36 on the US Hot 100.

Their third album “Check Your Head” was recorded in the band's own G-Son studio in the Atwater Village neighborhood of Los Angeles and released in 1992. It was certified double Platinum in the US and peaked at number 10 on the Billboard 200. The album's single "Pass the Mic" peaked at number 38 on the Hot Dance Music chart and another single, "So What'cha Want" reached number 93 on the Billboard 100.

Ad-Rock and the Beastie Boys released five more albums “Ill Communication,” “Hello Nasty,” “To the 5 Boroughs,” “The Mix-Up,” and “Hot Sauce Committee Part Two” before splitting. Horovitz was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the Beastie Boys in 2012. Apart from the Beastie Boys, Horovitz has remixed several tracks for other artists under the alias 41 Small Stars. He also plays bass in the band The Tender Moments and has worked on the soundtrack for the baseball documentary, “No No: A Dockumentary" in 2014.

Career in acting

Horovitz has appeared in several motion pictures and television shows. He has played notable roles like Tim 'Chino' Doolan in “Lost Angels” (1989), Sam in “Roadside Prophets” (1992), Repulski in “Godspeed” (2007), Fletcher in “While We're Young” (2014), and Nick in “Golden Exits” (2017).

In 2020, he was featured in the documentary "Have a Good Trip" as well as the Spike Jonze-directed documentary "Beastie Boys Story."

Horovitz along with his wife Kathleen Hanna bought a $1.73 million house in South Pasadena, California in 2017. The 1912 Craftsman-style house is located about 10 miles from downtown L.A. and features three bedrooms, 1.5 baths, and 2,400 square feet of living space.

Horovitz started dating American actress Molly Ringwald in the late 1980s. He then married actress Ione Skye in 1992 but they separated in 1995 and divorced in 1999. In 1997, he got involved with “Riot Grrrl” artist and “Bikini Kill” singer Kathleen Hanna and they married in 2006.

Kathleen Hanna and Adam Horovitz attend the screening of Sony Pictures Classics' "Maggie's Plan" | Getty Images | Photo by Jim Spellman

2020 Primetime Emmy Nomination: Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special for “Beastie Boys Story (2020)”

2020 Primetime Emmy Nomination: Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program for “Beastie Boys Story”

2008 Grammy: Best Pop Instrumental Album for "The Mix-Up"

1999 Grammy: Best Alternative Music Performance for "Hello Nasty".

1999 Grammy: Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group for "Intergalactic"

Does Ad-Rock still make music?

Ad-Rock confirmed that he still actively makes music.

Where was Adam Horovitz born?

Horovitz was born and raised on Park Avenue, Manhattan, New York.

What is Adam Horovitz’s net worth?

Adam Horovitz popularly known as Ad-Rock has an estimated net worth of $100 million as of November 2023.

