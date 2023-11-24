What Is Actress and Voice Artist CCH Pounder's Net Worth?

Name CCH Pounder Net Worth $6 Million Salary $50 Thousand Per Episode Sources of income Acting, Business and more. Gender Female Date of Birth Dec 25, 1952 Age 70 years Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Businessperson, Voice Actor

Also Read: What Is 'Clash of the Titans' Actor Harry Hamlin's Net Worth?

CCH Pounder | Getty Images | Leon Bennett

American actress CCH Pounder is best known for playing Dr. Angela Hicks in the series "ER" from 1994 to 1997. She was also seen in "The Sheild" from 2002 to 2018. She started out in the late '70s with a role in "All That Jazz". After that she went on to work in numeorus films throughtout the '80s. Some of her notable projects inlclude, "Prizzi's Honor," and "Bagdad Cafe." Apart from acting, she is also an established voice actor and has been part of projects like, "Justice League Unlimited." As of 2023, CCH Pounder's net worth is somewhere around $6 Million.

Most of her fortune stems from her acting career. Apart from acting, she also earned through several TV appearances. She is also an established voice actress.

Also Read: What Is 'Metallica' Drummer Lars Ulrich's Net Worth?

Career

Also Read: What Is Pro Golfer Cameron Smith's Net Worth?

She began acting in the late '70s after doing theatre for some years. She was seen in a number of Broadway productions including," The Mighty Gents", and "Open Admissions." After enjoying success in New York, she moved to LA, where she bagged a role in the production, "Bagdad Cafe." She was seen in many productions throughout the '80s and booked her first major role in "Hill Street Blues." She was then seen in two more mini-series, "The Atlanta Child Murders". She started the '90s with roles in movies like, "Postcards from the Edge", and "Benny & Joon". She soon joined the cast of "Silver." Her first voice role in 1996 saw her play the role of The Oracle in "Aladdin and the King of Thieves."

She has done plenty of TV shows in the '90s and was seen in famous projects like, "The Cosby Show," "X-Files", and "The Cosby Show." CCH Pounder booked another voice role in "Superman/Batman: Public Enemies" and was also seen in shows like, "The West Wing" and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit".

CCH Pounder | Getty Images | Leon Bennett

In 2008, she listed her home in Los Angeles which was worth $1.25 million at the time. The house featured 3,284 square feet of living area with three bedrooms. The house was originally built in 1915 and bought by her late husband in 2004 for a modest $602,000.

She also reportedly restored a home in Faubourg, St. John. The house was originally built in 1925 and she took ownership of the home and renovated the house which was suffering from termite damage at the time. She has restored four more historic houses besides this one.

Carol Christine Hilaria Pounder was born in Georgetown, British Guiana on December 25, 1952. Since her birth, British Guiana had become the independent nation of Guyana. She was raised in England and graduated from secondary school in 1971. She moved to the United States and attended Ithaca College.

She married Boubacar Kone in 1991 and had three children -- a daughter named Libya, a son named Matthew and another daughter, named Nicole. Kone died in 2016. CCH Pounder prefers to keep her personal life under wraps, which lead many to believe that she is single.

Primetime Emmy Award- Nominated in 1995 for The X-Files, nominated in 1996 for ER.

Audie Award- Winner in 1997 for Grow Old Along with Me, the Best Is Yet to Be, Winner in 1998 for Women in the Material World

Satellite Award- Winner in 2003 for The Shield

Black Reel Award- Winner in 2004 for Redemption: The Stan Tookie Williams Story

Audie Awards- Winner in 2010 for Nelson Mandela's Favorite African Folktales

What is CCH Pounder's real name?

Her real name is Carol Christine Hilaria Pounder.

Did CCH Pounder play on "Law and Order"?

She played Carolyn Maddox in Did CCH in "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit".

More from MARKETREALIST

What Is the Net Worth of ‘The Addams Family’ Star John Astin?

What is Actress-Model Denise Richards' Net Worth?