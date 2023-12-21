Name Mary McCormack Net Worth $3 Million Sources of Salary Acting and Voice Acting Gender Female Date of Birth February 8, 1969 Age 54 years Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Television Producer

American actress Mary McCormack is best known for roles in TV series like "The West Wing," "Murder One," and "In Plain Sight." Her performances in movies like "K-PAX" and "1408" have made her a renowned figure in the entertainment industry. As of 2023, McCormack's net worth is around $3 million.

Mary McCormack | Getty Images | Photo by Leon Bennett

McCormack has been in showbiz since she was a child, and it comes as no surprise that her primary source of income is acting. Early in her career, she was seen in a production of the opera "Amahl and the Night Visitors." After attending an acting program at the William Esper Studio located in NYC, she made her debut in television in a 1994 episode of "Law and Order."

The same year, she made her film debut with the remake of "Miracle on 34th Street." In 1995, McCormack was seen in the ABC legal drama series "Murder One." Later, she bagged a role in the HBO series "K Street" and began acting in "ER." She also appeared on Chelsea Handler's late-night talk show "Chelsea" and in the TBS sitcom titled "Angie Tribeca."

McCormack earned widespread recognition for portraying the role of lawyer Roberta Kaplan in the miniseries "When We Rise". She continued to make appearances in films like "The Alarmist," "Private Parts," "Colin Fitz Lives!," and "Father's Day." The actress was also seen in the sci-fi film called "Deep Impact."

Mary McCormack | Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison

In 2002, McCormack was cast in Steven Soderbergh's "Full Frontal" and later starred alongside David Spade in "Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star." She was part of the ensemble cast of the thriller "Right at Your Door." In 2007, the actress was seen in the horror film "1408" alongside Samuel L. Jackson and John Cusack.

McCormack was born in Plainfield, New Jersey, on February 8, 1969. Her mother was a criminal therapist, while her father owned a car dealership business and an ice cream parlor. She grew up with her sister Bridget and brother William Jr. McCormack studied at Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut, and later graduated in comparative arts in 1991.

McCormack is married to English television director and producer Michael Morris. The couple has three daughters: Margaret, Rose, and Lillian. The family lives together in their Los Angeles home.

