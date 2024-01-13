What Is ‘The Newsroom’ Actor Jeff Daniels’ Net Worth?

Name Jeff Daniels Net Worth $45 Million Salary $150 Thousand Per Episode Sources of Income Acting and Music Gender Male Date of Birth Feb 19, 1955 Age 68 Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Musician, Playwright, Film Director, Screenwriter, Songwriter

American actor, musician, and writer, Jeff Daniel has appeared in many television projects as well as films. He is a successful actor who has been awarded and nominated for some of the most prestigious awards in showbiz. He is known for films like "Something Wild," "Dumb and Dumber," "The Hours," "The Squid and the Whale," "The Newsroom," and more. As of Jan 2024, Jeff Daniels' net worth is around $45 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Most of his net worth is attributed to his career as an actor, writer as well as a musician.

Career highlights

Daniels got involved in theater right when he was in college. He started appearing in a variety of productions in the 70s and was later seen in "The Shortchanged Review" in 1979. He then moved to Broadway and later made his television debut on an episode of "Hawaii Five-O." His film debut came the following year when he was seen in "Ragtime." He later appeared in 1985's "The Purple Rose of Cairo," which earned him praise as well as a Golden Globe nomination. He then received another Golden Globe nomination for his performance in the movie, "Something Wild."

He began the 1990s by starring in "Arachnophobia" and also hosted "Saturday Night Live" in 1991. He starred in the 1992 science-fiction called "Timescape." He continued to work in films in the early 2000s and was also seen in the blockbuster film, "Speed," which made a whopping $350.4 million at the box office. He was also seen in the comedy film "Dumb and Dumber" where he was seen alongside actor and comedian Jim Carrey.

In 2012, he began his lead role on the show, "The Newsroom" and then he appeared in movies like "The Martian," "Steve Jobs," "The Divergent Series: Allegiant," "Godless" and more. He has also appeared in the series, "The Catcher Was a Spy" and in the Hulu miniseries, "The Looming Tower." In 2020, he was seen in the role of FBI Director James Comey in the Showtime miniseries, "The Comey Rule." He also co-starred in the movie "Adam" alongside Aaron Paul and was a part of the series, "Rust."

Jeffrey Warren Daniels was born in Athens, Georgia on February 19, 1955. He grew up in a Methodist household in Chelsea. His father was the owner of a lumber company and was also the town's mayor in the early 1960s. After he graduated from High School he attended Michigan University and started performing on stage right after joining college.

He married Kathleen Rosemary Treado on July 13, 1979, and the couple have three children, daughter Nellie and and sons Benjamin and Lucas. He is the founder of the Purple Rose Theatre Company and also served as the Michigan Economic Development Corporation's spokesman.

Golden Globe Awards: Best Actor in a Motion Pictur Comedy/Musical—nominated in 1986,1987, 2006, 2013, and 2021, for "The Purple Rose of Cairo," "Something Wild," "The Squid and the Whale," and "The Comey Rule"

Primetime Emmy Award: Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series—won in 2013 and nominated in 2014 and 2015, for "The Newsroom"

Tony Awards: Best Actor—nominated in 2009, 2016, and 2019 for "God of Carnage," "Blackbird," and "To Kill a Mockingbird"

What is Jeff Daniels famous for?

Daniels is a prolific actor who is known for many movies and shows. He is also the founder of the Purple Rose Theatre and is known for his writing as well.

Is Jeff Daniels' brother an actor?

Yes, his brother John Daniels is also an actor.

Are Jeff Daniels and Jim Carrey friends?

Yes, the two are great friends in real life.

