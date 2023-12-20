Name Corey Stoll Net Worth $3 Million Source of Income Acting Date of Birth March 14, 1976 Age 47 Years Gender Male Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Stage Actor, Narrator

Renowned for his work in the Netflix series "House of Cards," American actor Corey Stoll has amassed a net worth of $3 million. He made his debut with the short film "Okénka" and later made guest appearances in "Charmed," and "NYPD Blue." With more than 60 movie credits, Stoll has won several awards and nominations for his astonishing works.

Corey Stoll attends the closing ceremony during the Series Mania Festival 2023 | Getty Images | Photo by Sylvain Lefevre

Corey Stoll made his Broadway debut with the 2003 revival of William Shakespeare's "Henry IV." In 2005, he made his feature film debut with "North Country," later appearing in "Lucky Number Slevin" and "The Number 23." In 2006, the actor was featured in the television film "A Girl Like Me: The Gwen Araujo Story." He acted in "Brief Interviews with Hideous Men" and "Push" in 2009.

Stoll took on the character of Marco in the 2010 Broadway revival of Arthur Miller's play "A View from the Bridge," sharing the stage with Liev Schreiber and Scarlett Johansson. He then played the LAPD Detective Tomas Jaruszalski in the NBC police drama "Law & Order: LA." His portrayal of Ernest Hemingway in the romantic comedy film "Midnight in Paris," garnered acclaim, earning him a nomination for the Independent Spirit Award for Best Supporting Male.

In 2013, Stoll's performance in the Netflix series "House of Cards" earned him a Golden Globe Award nomination. He then joined the cast of the FX horror television series "The Strain," based on the novels by Chuck Hogan and Guillermo del Toro. He appeared as the NYPD police officer Austin Reilly in the 2014 action film "Non-Stop." Since 2020, the actor has been portraying Michael Prince, a business rival to Bobby Axelrod, in the Showtime series "Billions."

(L-R) Corey Stoll and Paul Rudd attend the "Ant-Man and The Wasp Quantumania" world premiere | Getty Images | Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez

Corey Stoll was born on March 14, 1976, in the Upper West Side of New York City. He studied drama at Long Lake Camp for the Arts and Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts. He graduated from Oberlin College in 1998 and the Graduate Acting Program at New York University's Tisch School of the Arts in 2003.

In 2015, Stoll married American actress Nadia Bowers. The two met at an event at NYU in 2008 and got engaged in 2014. Together, they have a son.

Nadia Bowers and Corey Stoll attend The World Premiere of "Gold" | Getty Images | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

- International Online Cinema Awards (INOCA) 2013: Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for "House of Cards"

- Gold Derby Awards 2013: Drama Supporting Actor for "House of Cards"

- Joe A. Callaway Award 2016: For his play "Troilus and Cressida"

-Gold Derby Awards 2012 (Nominee): Ensemble Cast for "Midnight in Paris"

(L-R) Regina Monte and Corey Stoll present onstage at the 29th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards at NYU Skirball Center | Getty Images | Photo by Janette Pellegrini

What is Corey Stoll popularly known for?

Corey Stoll is known for his appearances in "Ant-Man," "Midnight in Paris," "House of Cards," "West Side Story," "The Seagull," etc.

Is Corey Stoll married?

Yes, Corey Stoll married his girlfriend Nadia Bowers in 2015.

What is Corey Stoll's net worth?

As of 2023, Corey Stoll's net worth is $3 million.

Does Corey Stoll have any children?

Corey Stoll and Nadia have one son.