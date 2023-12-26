Name Rosario Dawson Net Worth $8 Million Sources of Income Acting, Production Gender Male Date of Birth May 9, 1979

American actress, writer, and singer Rosario Dawson started her career as a child actor on "Sesame Street." As a teenager, she appeared in the 1995 movie "Kids." She has been part of more than 100 films and TV series so far. Some of her most popular projects include "Men in Black II," "Rent," "Clerks II," and "Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief." As of 2023, Dawson's net worth is around $8 million.

Rosario Dawson

Dawson was discovered by Larry Clark and Harmony Korine on the steps of her building. She was cast in the controversial 1995 film "Kids." She was also seen in films like "Girls' Night Out," "Down to You," and "King of the Jungle" among others.

In 1999, Dawson featured in many music videos, including The Chemical Brothers' "Out of Control" and Aaliyah's "Miss You." Her performance in "Sin City" and "Death Proof" was highly appreciated. Later, she contributed to OutKast's album, "Speakerboxxx/The Love Below," on the track "She Lives In My Lap."

In 2002, she appeared in the science fiction action comedy film "Men in Black II." Her portrayal of Roxana in Oliver Stone's "Alexander" in 2004 earned critical acclaim. Her portrayal of Mimi Marquez in the film adaptation of "Rent" earned her the Satellite Award for Best Supporting Actress. She was seen in "Sin City" in 2005 and "Clerks II" in 2006.

Dawson's venture into comics led to co-creating "Occult Crimes Taskforce" in 2006. She also featured in Quentin Tarantino's "Death Proof" and produced and starred in "Descent." She was then involved in major productions, including "Seven Pounds" with Will Smith and "Eagle Eye." She went on to host Saturday Night Live in 2009 and even lent her voice to "Wonder Woman."

The actress then appeared in "Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief" and "Unstoppable." She also entered the Marvel universe as Claire Temple in Netflix series like "Daredevil" in 2015. In 2020, she played Ahsoka Tano in "The Mandalorian" and subsequent spinoffs. Two years later, she reprised her role as Becky in "Clerks III."

Dawson was born on May 9, 1979, in New York City. She identifies as a member of the LGBT community and has previously dated Jason Lewis, Eric Andre, and Danny Boyle. She has a daughter named Isabella, whom she adopted in 2014.

Philanthropy

Dawson supports various charities, including the Lower East Side Girls Club, Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays Oxfam, and Voto Latino. She was also the spokesperson for Doctors Without Borders, Save The Children, and Conservation International.

Rosario Dawson

What made Rosario Dawson famous?

Her roles in blockbusters such as "He Got Game," "Men in Black II," and "Rent" made her a prominent figure in Hollywood.

Is Rosario Dawson in a relationship?

Yes. Rosario Dawson is currently dating Nnamdi Okafor.

