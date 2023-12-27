What Is Actor Alfred Molina's Net Worth?

Name Alfred Molina Net Worth $10 Million Sources of Income Acting Gender Male Date of Birth May 24, 1953 Age 70 years Nationality United Kingdom Profession Actor, Television Producer, Voice Actor, Film Producer

English actor and producer Alfred Molina has over 200 acting credits. He is popularly known for his appearance in the 2002 romance documentary "Frida" and the 2017 drama series "Feud." He has also produced hits such as "Sister Cities," "Ladies Man," and "Saint Judy." As of 2023, Molina's net worth is $10 Million.

Actor Alfred Molina | Getty Images | Photo by Mike Coppola

In 1981, Molina made his film debut with "Raiders of the Lost Ark," earning $2500 a week. In 1985, he was seen in many films, including "Water" and "Letter to Brezhnev." He was widely appreciated for his works in films like "Hancock," "Not Without My Daughter," and "White Fang 2: Myth of the White Wolf" among others.

Molina remarkably portrayed the characters of Mellersh Wilkins in "Enchanted April," Rahad Jackson in "Boogie Nights," Comte de Reynaud in "Chocolat," Diego Rivera in "Frida," and Johann Tetzel in "Luther." In 2006, he was seen in "The Da Vinci Code." He played the role of Otto Octavius/Doctor Octopus in "Spider-Man 2" in 2004 and "Spider-Man: No Way Home" in 2021, making a whopping $3,000,000.

Molina's best works include "Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time" and "The Forger." He also voice acted in "Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans," "Maya and the Three," "Rango," "Monsters University," "Dragons: Race to the Edge," "Ralph Breaks the Internet," "Frozen II, "and "DC League of Super-Pets."

Molina's acclaimed work includes a Golden Globe and Primetime Emmy nomination, a BAFTA nomination, and Independent Spirit, British Independent Film, Screen Actors Guild, and Tony Award nominations.

Alfred Molina | Getty Images | Photo by Rodin Eckenroth

In 2017, Molina bought a home in the Flintridge area of Los Angeles. He later listed this property on the market for $2 million. He also owns another property worth $565,000, which includes five bedrooms and four and a half baths.

Molina was born on May 24, 1953, in Paddington, London, England. He attended the Guildhall School of Music and Drama. Born to immigrant parents, his father was a waiter, and his mother worked as a cleaner.

Molina was married to actress Jill Gascoine from 1986 to 2020. He later married Jennifer Lee, who is known for writing and directing "Frozen" and "Frozen II." He is fluent in English, Italian, and Spanish.

What is Alfred Molina famous for?

Alfred Molina is best known for playing the character of Mellersh Wilkins in "Enchanted April."

How many movies has Alfred Molina appeared in?

He has appeared in over 200 films so far.

What is Alfred Molina's Height?

Alfred Molina's height is around 1.89 m.