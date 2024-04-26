DoorDasher Goes Viral After Confronting Customer For Registering False Complaint

She confronted a customer who complained that they didn’t receive their order, despite it being delivered

Bizarre delivery stories come out on the internet every day and more often than not, it involves DoorDash. While tipping continues to be a hot topic of discussion, other incidents like orders being refused service, delivery guys eating orders, and more have also surfaced. Recently, one incident where the delivery person was wronged by the customer is also going viral on TikTok. In the video, the delivery person who goes by @jadecharde on TikTok shared a video where she confronted a customer who complained that they didn’t receive their order, despite it being delivered.

In the video which now has over 9.5 million views, the delivery person says that the customer complained on the app despite getting her order an hour ago. The video shows her walking up to the door of the customer to confront them. She even comes across several bags of food sitting outside the door, which she had earlier delivered.

The DoorDash driver knocks on the door and the customer opens up, cluelessly reaching for the food. The driver then confronts the customer and asks them why did they report on the app about not receiving their order. To this, the customer replies that they were asleep at the time (supposedly 8 pm) when the driver first knocked. To this, the driver writes on the overlay that if they were asleep how did they know it was 8 pm?

The driver then explains that she has already been given a ‘violation’ on the app. If a DoorDash driver gets too many violations, they could get blocked from the platform. The customer says they didn’t intend to do so. The driver then asks the customer to let anyone from the company who contacts them, know that their order was delivered and the complaint was not accurate.

In the comments, viewers sympathized with the Dasher. One viewer, (@dfw.lunarr) was shocked by the customer’s actions and thought she was trying to get the Dasher fired. “this is why I could never be a doordasher,” the user wrote. To this, the creator replied that she thinks the customers don’t realize that getting a refund for their order gets the driver into trouble. She defended customers by saying that there’s no way they are doing it on purpose.

Meanwhile, several viewers also tried to defend the customer by saying that they might actually have been asleep. One user (@gingersnap.24), asked the creator why didn’t she wait the first time to hand the order personally to the customer. The viewer implied that the situation could’ve been avoided that way. However, to this, the Dasher replied that the customer did not open the door the first time she knocked so she had to leave the order at the door.

Several other viewers also recommended the driver take up the issue with DoorDash and get the violation removed. A former DoorDash worker (@nikia.dawn) said that it was possible as she had done it before. To this, the creator replied that she had got violations taken down in the past as well, but this particular violation she wasn’t able to take down.

