Couple lands $4,000 Caesar's Palace penthouse room for just $47 after a surprise upgrade

The creator couple, who booked the room at Caesar’s Palace, claimed they were accidentally upgraded.
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
Screenshot from the TikTok video @katrniaw | Main entrance of the Caesar's Palace hotel @Getty Images
Screenshot from the TikTok video @katrniaw | Main entrance of the Caesar's Palace hotel @Getty Images

Fortune favors the brave who walk into the Ceasar's Palace hotel on a $47 room booking. While it may not be true for most, it was for one couple who won the "Hotwire Lottery". Creator Katrina Wright (@katrniaw) and her partner shared a viral video showing how they got upgraded to the penthouse of the iconic Vegas hotel. While viewers thought they were lucky, some questioned the upgrade's legality. 

Caesars Palace Hotel | Getty Images |Photo by Sandy Huffaker
Caesars Palace Hotel | Getty Images |Photo by Sandy Huffaker

In the video, which now has over 15 million views, Wright shows her husband opening the door to a penthouse at the Caesar's Palace. The overlay text on the video stated that they had booked a room for $47 but the hotel had accidentally given them the penthouse. So it wasn't an official upgrade that the couple got, but an honest mistake.

Screenshots from the video | TikTok | @katrniaw
Screenshots from the video | TikTok | @katrniaw

Walking into the grayscale penthouse, Wright gives the viewers a tour of the massive place. The penthouse had marble flooring, and ceiling-to-floor doors and it included a hallway, a huge living space, a dining area, and multiple bedrooms that Wright couldn't seem to find. The video ended as the duo wandered across the hallway. “Won the [grand prize] in hotwire lottery,” Wright, wrote in the caption.

According to the New York Post, the couple booked the room through Hotwire for $47. However, they ended up in the penthouse which is estimated to cost over $4,000 a night. Given the massive upgrade, the couple could be heard hysterically giggling throughout the video. 

Screenshots from the video | TikTok | @katrniaw
Screenshots from the video | TikTok | @katrniaw

Viewers were gobsmacked by the sheer scale of the upgrade. "I would lowkey cancel all my plans to stay at the penthouse the whole time," wrote @libz. "that hotel penthouse is bigger than my house," added @ganea_maria

Screenshot from the comments |TikTok | @katrniaw
Screenshot from the comments |TikTok | @katrniaw

Meanwhile, several others who worked in hospitality suggested that it wasn't a mistake and the hotel was well aware of the upgrade. "I worked at a luxury hotel and we used to oversell rooms all the time. We only had suites and ended up giving them to people who booked through a third party or a low rate that way the entitled diamond reward members or people who booked at a higher rate don’t expect it every time they come," explained @samxxlujan. 

Screenshot from the comments | TikTok | @jnkvn
Screenshot from the comments | TikTok | @jnkvn

However, there was one user who was scared. "I would be scared I get charged," wrote @divanidosa. Turns out, there was cause of concern as TikTok lawyer @ugolord explained in a stitch that the couple could be legally held liable.

In his video, Ugo reacted to the story and weighed in on the legality of the upgrade. He said that the massive upgrade did not seem normal and it appeared to be a genuine mistake. In this case, he explained in a case, if a party makes a mistake and the other party takes advantage of it knowingly, then they could be held liable for damages. 

@ugolord Replying to @Daniel Couple pays $47 and is accidentally upgraded to the penthouse suite at #CaesarsPalace! Are they liable for the balance? Attorney #UgoLord reacts! (Recommended by @jelanibodon!) #Lawyer #lawyersoftiktok #stitch with @Katrina Wright ♬ original sound - ⚖️ The TikTok Attorney ⚖️

 

Thus, in the couple's case, they could be liable to pay damages. However, he argues that in their case, the damages for the hotel would only be the cost of room service cleaning the room up after the couple. With a good lawyer, they can escape paying anything, in case the hotel files a complaint.

