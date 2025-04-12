ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Wheel of Fortune' contestant completely ignores Ryan Seacrest while celebrating with her mom

The duo got a little carried away leaving the host, Ryan Seacrest on the sidelines.
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the player's celebration with her mother (Cover image source: YouTube | The Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshots showing the player's celebration with her mother (Cover image source: YouTube | The Wheel Of Fortune)

"Wheen of Fortune" contestants often drag the hosts into their celebration, and this involves anything from hugging them to tackling them. For many others like Tristiana Hinton, family is so important in such special moments that the host and rest of the cast don't seem to matter. The contestant made it to the bonus round and was naturally elated when she won $40,000 in the finale. She dedicated her performance to her late grandmother and celebrated the win with her mother. They got so carried away that they ignored the host, Ryan Seacrest, while hugging each other, and he was left asking for attention like a third wheel.

Screenshot showing Ryan Seacrest alongside the player and her mother (Image source: YouTube/The Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshot showing Ryan Seacrest alongside the player and her mother (Image source: YouTube/The Wheel Of Fortune)

Long-time fans of the show know how crucial letter picks in the Bonus Round can be. This is the part where contestants make or break their game, and in the case of Hinton, every guess was correct. This was naturally joyful for the mother-daughter duo, but Seacrest was visibly feeling left out as he slowly asked the contestant to turn around, even though he called the celebration perfect. 

Screesnshot showing the big celebration (Image source: YouTube/The Wheel Of Fortune)
Screesnshot showing the big celebration (Image source: YouTube/The Wheel Of Fortune)

During her run, Hinton went into the Bonus Round with $19,000 in cash and a trip to Italy. Before spinning the wheel, she told Seacrest, "I'm playing in honor of my grandmother, who passed away recently. And so she [her mom] has a shirt on in honor of her."

Screenshot showing Tritiana talking to the host (Image source: YouTube/The Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshot showing Tritiana talking to the host (Image source: YouTube/The Wheel Of Fortune)

After spinning the wheel, Hinton had to solve a two-word puzzle from the "Person" category. In addition to the show's standard letters, "R, S, T, L, N, E" filled in, Hinton went on to pick, "C, H, P, and A," as her additional letters. As the show's co-host, Vanna White, revealed the letters on the board, it turned out that Hinton's picks were bang on as she got nearly everything on the board.

Screenshot showing the puzzle (Image source: YouTube/The Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the puzzle (Image source: YouTube/The Wheel Of Fortune)

"Not bad at all. Wow!" Seacrest exclaimed before starting off the ten-second timer. However, it seemed like Hinton did not need much time as she guessed the answer, "HEAD COACH," almost within a second. "Yeah. That’s it. You got it!" Seacrest complimented the player as she and her mother embraced in a big hug. It seemed like the duo got a little carried away with their celebration as Seacrest was left on the sidelines, begging for attention.

Screenshot showing Seacrest asking for attention (Image source: YouTube/The Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshot showing Seacrest asking for attention (Image source: YouTube/The Wheel Of Fortune)

When Hinton finally turned around to face the host, he revealed that she had won an additional $40,000 from her Golden Envelope. "Tristiana, you’ll need an extra suitcase for this," the show's announcer quipped. In the end, the player took home a total of  $59,450.

 

The win was so astonishing that even the players could barely believe what had happened. "Oh my God, I won?" she asked Seacrest in the end, who assured her that it was true and she was leaving the show with all that money.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Shark Tank' offers life-changing deal to 15-year-old boy who showed up with his dad as sidekick
NEWS
'Shark Tank' offers life-changing deal to 15-year-old boy who showed up with his dad as sidekick
Apart from the venture, the boy goes to school while his father is in medical sales.
2 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggles to breathe after expert reveals the value of her 1958 basket
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggles to breathe after expert reveals the value of her 1958 basket
The appraiser kept adding to the guest's astonishment by telling her how the basket's value could go up.
3 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant completely ignores Ryan Seacrest while celebrating with her mom
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant completely ignores Ryan Seacrest while celebrating with her mom
The duo got a little carried away leaving the host, Ryan Seacrest on the sidelines.
4 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant pulls off an impossible win and Pat Sajak wants an explanation
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant pulls off an impossible win and Pat Sajak wants an explanation
While many succumb to the pressure, a few elite contestants like Helen pull off stunning wins.
7 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant squeezes Ryan Seacrest in excitement after winning $58,000
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant squeezes Ryan Seacrest in excitement after winning $58,000
The player was also joined by her family on the stage and they came together for a group hug.
1 day ago
Steve Harvey absolutely lost it after a 'Family Feud' player described a violent plan for his boss
NEWS
Steve Harvey absolutely lost it after a 'Family Feud' player described a violent plan for his boss
The host was already startled by another contestant talking about putting the boss to sleep.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' founder agrees a deal with Kevin O'Leary — despite other judges warning him against it
NEWS
'Shark Tank' founder agrees a deal with Kevin O'Leary — despite other judges warning him against it
The entrepreneur was a former Google employee and had left his job for the venture.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant scares Pat Sajak with her 'Halloween scream' after winning a car
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant scares Pat Sajak with her 'Halloween scream' after winning a car
The host was acting unfazed by the horror theme on the episode, but the player had other plans.
2 days ago
Drew Carey reveals secrets about 'Price is Right' game and the contestant ends up winning a car
NEWS
Drew Carey reveals secrets about 'Price is Right' game and the contestant ends up winning a car
Fans of the show have been confused about a lot of aspects of the game for a while.
2 days ago
Pat Sajak and his daughter Maggie reveal what is behind the puzzle board on 'Wheel of Fortune'
NEWS
Pat Sajak and his daughter Maggie reveal what is behind the puzzle board on 'Wheel of Fortune'
Maggie Sajak, who is the show's social media correspondent, fulfilled the long standing fan request.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' goes wild after winning $20,000 and even made a model jump around with her
NEWS
'Price is Right' goes wild after winning $20,000 and even made a model jump around with her
The player couldn't contain her excitement after winning $20,000 from the game.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans are feeling sorry for player who lost Toyota car because of a single letter
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' fans are feeling sorry for player who lost Toyota car because of a single letter
Fans expressed that the pressure of being in a studio must have been too much for the player.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' model relaxes on a swing during the game — but George Gray's comment stole the show
NEWS
'Price is Right' model relaxes on a swing during the game — but George Gray's comment stole the show
This wasn't the first time O'Halloran did his bit to make the presentation look authentic.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' player wins $10,000 on the wheel — turns out, she had it printed on her T-shirt as well
NEWS
'Price is Right' player wins $10,000 on the wheel — turns out, she had it printed on her T-shirt as well
She was pointing to her t-shirt after spinning the wheel as if she had predicted it.
4 days ago
Drew Carey turns matchmaker as he invited a man to propose to his GF on 'Price is Right' stage
NEWS
Drew Carey turns matchmaker as he invited a man to propose to his GF on 'Price is Right' stage
Host Drew Carey has also stepped in as an officiant for couples on the show before.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey threatens to stop playing after a 'baldness' question got too personal
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey threatens to stop playing after a 'baldness' question got too personal
Harvey told the players that they had no idea about what it is like to be bald.
4 days ago
Ryan Seacrest had a painful fall on 'Wheel of Fortune' yet again and Vanna White's reaction said it all
NEWS
Ryan Seacrest had a painful fall on 'Wheel of Fortune' yet again and Vanna White's reaction said it all
The newest host of the show has done bizarre things to win over the fans of his predecessor.
4 days ago
Army veteran pulls off a 'miracle' win on 'Price is Right' and leaves with a brand new car
NEWS
Army veteran pulls off a 'miracle' win on 'Price is Right' and leaves with a brand new car
Even the cast, including Drew Carey was overjoyed by the 'Miracle' win of the player.
5 days ago
'Jeopardy!' legend Ken Jennings once showed up on 'Wheel of Fortune' and it went as expected
NEWS
'Jeopardy!' legend Ken Jennings once showed up on 'Wheel of Fortune' and it went as expected
Jennings fiercely competed with Mayim Bialik who was the co-host of Jeopardy! at the time.
5 days ago
'Shark Tank' judges Mark Cuban and Lori Greiner get into a bidding war for a mushroom business
NEWS
'Shark Tank' judges Mark Cuban and Lori Greiner get into a bidding war for a mushroom business
Greiner even tried to offer him something better to change his mind even though the deal had been sealed.
6 days ago