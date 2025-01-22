ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Antiques Roadshow' viewer claims he spotted his wife who went missing 28 years ago in the crowd

The man was suspected of killing his wife as he moved in with a teenager days after her disappearance.
PUBLISHED 9 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Lynette Dawson, the woman who went missing in 1982 (Image source: YouTube/60 Minutes Australia)
Screenshot showing Lynette Dawson, the woman who went missing in 1982 (Image source: YouTube/60 Minutes Australia)

Heirlooms and objects with a connection to the past that makes them valuable are commonplace on "Antiques Roadshow." But once a man spotted something on the show that had a connection to his life and was worth more to him than any artifact. Back in 2010, an Australian man whose wife went missing in 1982 claimed to have spotted her on the show. Chris Dawson, who was arrested on charges of murdering his wife Lynette Dawson, claimed there was evidence of her being alive.

 

Mother-of-two Lynette Dawson went missing from Sydney, Australia in 1982. After the initial investigation, she was presumed dead by the police, although her body was never recovered. Chris was suspected of killing Lynette as two days after her disappearance, the former professional rugby player moved in with his one-time student, a 16-year-old girl, news.com.au, reported.

For years, Chris insisted that his wife had just walked away from her old life, even suggesting he had contacted her over the phone, evidence of which was never found.

 

About 28 years later, Chris claimed to have seen her alive and on TV. He claimed that in a 2006 episode of Antiques Roadshow filmed in Padstow, Cornwall, U.K., Lynette was standing in the background. Chris claimed at the time that a woman in the background of one of the shots resembled his wife. At the time, he was being accused of killing Lynette, thus, he emailed his daughter about the incident, writing, “The show was filmed in Padstow, Cornwall, in England, and the likeness to your mum is uncanny. It has given us a strong sense of hope that at last her whereabouts may be known.”

 

However since the email was published in Australia, Chris refused to talk further, and very little of it was mentioned by his lawyers in court after he was arrested in 2018. Lynette's sister, Patricia Jenkins, also refuted the claim saying the woman wasn't her missing sibling. “There is no way this is Lyn. Just the clothes tell me it’s not her. She would never wear anything frilly or lacy," she said at the time as per the Daily Mail.

 

Four years after his arrest, Chris was found guilty of murdering his former wife four decades ago on Sydney’s northern beaches. While he maintained his innocence, New South Wales Supreme Court Justice Ian Harrison found Dawson guilty, concluding that he killed his wife “for the selfish and cynical purpose of eliminating the inconvenient obstruction she presented” in his relationship with the teen lover, The Sydney Morning Herald reported at the time.

 

He was ultimately sentenced to 24 years in prison and in 2024, he appealed the conviction. However, his appeal was denied and Chris was additionally sentenced to three more years in prison for having unlawful sex with the 16-year-old student. The judge found that he had taken advantage of the young girl's vulnerability due to her troubles at home.

 

After losing the appeal, Chris is now eligible for parole only in August 2041. Lynette’s body still hasn't been found, and her disappearance was documented in the Teacher’s Pet podcast, which brought the case to the limelight in 2018.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Antiques Roadshow' viewer claims he spotted his wife who went missing 28 years ago in the crowd
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' viewer claims he spotted his wife who went missing 28 years ago in the crowd
The man was suspected of killing his wife as he moved in with a teenager days after her disappearance.
9 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey calls contestant the 'best worst player' ever after hearing his answer
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey calls contestant the 'best worst player' ever after hearing his answer
Mistakes don't usually win you points on game shows but this situation was as unique as it gets.
1 day ago
If you hear the words 'Code Red' while shopping at Walmart, please run to the exit ASAP
WALMART
If you hear the words 'Code Red' while shopping at Walmart, please run to the exit ASAP
'Code Red' is a term that often siginifies danger and you'd want to get out if it's announced.
1 day ago
Hearing 'Code Adam' at Walmart might be scary — but every parent should know what it means
WALMART
Hearing 'Code Adam' at Walmart might be scary — but every parent should know what it means
Code Adam is unique since unlike most other codes, it's not named after a color.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells contestant 'you in trouble' after hearing her answer
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells contestant 'you in trouble' after hearing her answer
The long-time host of the game show does not shy away from making jokes at contestants' expense.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' contestant begs Steve Harvey to 'say something' after his bizarre answer stunned the host
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' contestant begs Steve Harvey to 'say something' after his bizarre answer stunned the host
Steve Harvey has been caught off guard by such answers on other episodes as well.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' model caught off guard as contestant runs up to her and starts dancing wildly
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' model caught off guard as contestant runs up to her and starts dancing wildly
The model is usually calm and composed but she didn't see the contestant coming.
5 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant ends up choosing $3,500 over chance to win a car: "I don't blame ya..."
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant ends up choosing $3,500 over chance to win a car: "I don't blame ya..."
He felt it was too much of a risk and decided to keep the amount of money he had won until then.
5 days ago
Steve Harvey's teacher mocked his dream of being on TV — he reminds her of her mistake every year
ECONOMY & WORK
Steve Harvey's teacher mocked his dream of being on TV — he reminds her of her mistake every year
Harvey has come a long way in his career but he has not forgotten the paper and the teacher.
6 days ago
Someone gave ChatGPT $100 to 'make as much money as possible' — it went as expected
ECONOMY & WORK
Someone gave ChatGPT $100 to 'make as much money as possible' — it went as expected
While some found the results astonishing, some expected exactly what happened.
6 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans in disbelief as contestant loses out on $97,000 over an 'impossible' puzzle
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' fans in disbelief as contestant loses out on $97,000 over an 'impossible' puzzle
Even the host, Ryan Seacrest admitted that the contestant needed more help to solve the puzzle.
Jan 14, 2025
'Family Feud' contestant pulls out a banana from her hair and Steve Harvey's reaction says it all
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' contestant pulls out a banana from her hair and Steve Harvey's reaction says it all
Steve Harvey is known for his wit and comic timing, but he was caught off guard.
Jan 14, 2025
Honest Goodwill worker returns $42,000 she found in a sweater — Then, she got a surprise of her own
ECONOMY & WORK
Honest Goodwill worker returns $42,000 she found in a sweater — Then, she got a surprise of her own
"Don't get me wrong, I'm human. Naturally, the thought crosses your mind," she said.
Jan 13, 2025
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tries to flirt with a contestant — he was 'stumped' by her response
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tries to flirt with a contestant — he was 'stumped' by her response
The Family Feud host doesn't easily get flustered but it seems like he can't handle flirty responses.
Jan 11, 2025
How do cars make it onto ‘Wheel of Fortune’ set? Fans finally get a behind-the-scenes answer
ECONOMY & WORK
How do cars make it onto ‘Wheel of Fortune’ set? Fans finally get a behind-the-scenes answer
Cars are popular as prizes on several gameshows although contestants don't necessarily drive away in them.
Jan 11, 2025
If you find a $100 bill on your car windshield don't touch it and call the authorities right away
ECONOMY & WORK
If you find a $100 bill on your car windshield don't touch it and call the authorities right away
There are multiple theories about cash randomly tucked under wipers, but they are all based on assumptions.
Jan 11, 2025
'Shark Tank' offers a massive $500,000 deal to entrepreneur who had a simple oatmeal idea
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offers a massive $500,000 deal to entrepreneur who had a simple oatmeal idea
The entrepreneur's business model didn't tempt sharks as much as her oatmeal toppings.
Jan 10, 2025
Airbnb guest says host charged her $924 extra for using TV and Wi-Fi — and it only got weirder from there
ECONOMY & WORK
Airbnb guest says host charged her $924 extra for using TV and Wi-Fi — and it only got weirder from there
The guest found weird notes on the fridge, TV, washing machine and other spaces in the house.
Jan 10, 2025
'Shark Tank' offered $150,000 to a toy company founder. Then, his product went straight to Hollywood.
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offered $150,000 to a toy company founder. Then, his product went straight to Hollywood.
Ever since he got his six-figure deal on "Shark Tank", there has been no turning back.
Jan 9, 2025
Someone saved spare change for 80 long years — then they cashed them all in for a surprising fortune
ECONOMY & WORK
Someone saved spare change for 80 long years — then they cashed them all in for a surprising fortune
While the man was hoping that he had amassed a small fortune, the total calculated by the machine was rather surprising.
Jan 9, 2025