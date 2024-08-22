Someone gave ChatGPT $100 to 'make as much money as possible.' It went as expected

While some found the results astonishing, some expected exactly what happened.

Since the release of OpenAi's ChatGPT, people have taken the chatbot on a ride across the universe. While some made ChatGPT to pass MBA exams, be a travel guide, or write code, one man truly pushed its limits last year. Tech enthusiast Jackson Greathouse Fall used ChatGPT to create a business with a $100 investment and run it with the tool's help. While the experiment went viral and captured widespread attention, it didn't seem to yield the expected results.

Photo illustration of the home page for the OpenAI "ChatGPT" | Getty Images | Photo by Leon Neal

Fall, who worked as a brand designer and writer, started the experiment by sharing the updates as the "HustleGPT" journey on X (formerly Twitter). He shared the detailed prompt that he initially gave ChatGPT. "You have $100, and your goal is to turn that into as much money as possible in the shortest time possible, without doing anything illegal," Fall wrote in the prompt.

I gave GPT-4 a budget of $100 and told it to make as much money as possible.



I'm acting as its human liaison, buying anything it says to.



Do you think it'll be able to make smart investments and build an online business?



Follow along 👀 pic.twitter.com/zu4nvgibiK — Jazz Fall (@JazzFall) March 15, 2023

In his post, he added that he would be serving as the "human liason" in the experiment, doing whatever the AI chatbot instructed him to do. After some back and forth, ChatGPT gave Fall the idea of a business to make money and a step-by-step approach to doing it.

The business idea was for a company called "Green Gadget Guru" which sells eco-friendly gadgets and helps people live more sustainably.

In the first step, ChatGPT suggested that Fall should buy a website domain name which would cost about $10, and a hosting plan which would be $5 per month. In the second step, the program suggested that he should use the remaining $85 for website and content design.

The game plan:



Set up an affiliate marketing site making content around Eco Friendly / sustainable living products. It initially suggested a .com that went over budget but we landed on https://t.co/Wm85BZ27dd



We're off to the races. pic.twitter.com/rLgbnbHxvZ — Jazz Fall (@JazzFall) March 15, 2023

The chatbot instructed him to create an affiliate website that promotes products in exchange for sales commissions. The program then suggested the domain name GreenGadgetsGuru.com as it was cheaper to acquire.

The next step was to leverage social media and use advertising. Using DALL-E 2, Fall also created a logo for the company and drew up images of products.

Here's the first logo it generated, and here's what I came up with in Illustrator.



I tried to stay as close to the generated concept as possible. pic.twitter.com/TzdtOU3YpH — Jazz Fall (@JazzFall) March 15, 2023

He then made ChatGPT write the site's first article, which shared a list of sustainable products to use. A template with the title, "Ten Eco-Friendly Kitchen Gadgets" was also published on the now-defunct website.

Our first piece of content: 10 Must-Have Eco-Friendly Kitchen Gadgets for Sustainable Cooking!



Easy enough. We need products and a cover image. From Midjourney, we got this banger: pic.twitter.com/TN9qKj0swk — Jazz Fall (@JazzFall) March 15, 2023

Fall was then instructed to spend $40 on Facebook and Instagram ads to promote the website and content. The AI tool also instructed him to use SEO techniques to drive traffic.

Update: GPT has agreed to allow me to promote a sustainable company in an ad in this thread. That’s coming tomorrow, but just a heads up. pic.twitter.com/pbyKEzDU5P — Jazz Fall (@JazzFall) March 16, 2023

Fall shared in another tweet that by the end of the first day, he had raised significant investments from people who followed the experiment. "DMs are flooded," he wrote adding that he had stopped onboarding more investors.

In the update, Fall shared that the business raised $1,378.84 and as of mid-March, the company was valued at $25,000. However, it is worth mentioning that the claims are unverified and the website never had any real products but only dummy text.

DMs are flooded.



Cash on hand: $1,378.84 ($878.84 previous balance + $500 new investment)



The company is currently valued at $25,000, considering the recent $500 investment for 2%.



Not taking any more investors unless the terms are highly favorable. — Jazz Fall (@JazzFall) March 16, 2023

He seemed happy with the results as he wrote "TLDR I'm about to be rich," in another update. Since his initial tweet went viral, Fall started promoting his podcast and started his own Discord community.

TLDR I’m about to be rich pic.twitter.com/BUd8F6hK3S — Jazz Fall (@JazzFall) March 16, 2023

Despite sharing seemingly positive results, which did seem too good to be true, Fall tweeted that the business has run its course, after a month.

Oh what's this then?? HustleGPT Update!



A lot of y'all have been asking about what's up with Green Gadget Guru! We're movin' along, but sometimes things move at human speed. GGG took a backseat to the broader @wemakeshiftco community, but it's still a priority.



Read on👀 — Jazz Fall (@JazzFall) April 12, 2023

He shared that he was moving on from Green Gadget Guru and focusing on building his Discord community. While the site had no products and only dummy text at the time of running, it is now completely defunct.