'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to 15-year-old CEO who started his clothing brand with $178

Trey Brown was once backed by music producer Sean 'Diddy' Combs who helped him raised funds.

Although it's almost impossible for a teenager to pitch a product in front of venture capitalists, "Shark Tank" has changed the game by opening doors for entrepreneurs of all ages. At the age of 15, Trey Brown went on to make one of the most impressive "Shark Tank" pitches ever for his company 'SPERGO.' He impressed some of America's top investors and bagged a $300,000 deal from none other than Daymond John himself.

Screenshot showing Daymond John hugging Trey (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

Brown appeared on Season 13 of the show alongside his mom Sherell Peterson, seeking $300,000 in exchange for a 10% stake in his company. The young entrepreneur shared that he started the business when he was just 12 years old with $178 of his birthday money and a millionaire mindset.

Screenshot showing Trey Brown making his pitch (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

Brown shared that the reason he started the business was because of growing concerns about violence and drugs in his community in Philadelphia. Thus, he wanted to become a role model for the youth and provide them with an opportunity to work in SPERGO. He said, “I wanted to be the light, and role model,” said Brown.

Brown founded the start-up in early 2018 with the help of his mother, a retired seamstress who’s now SPERGO’s full-time COO. After selling his first batch of shirts to friends and family, Brown kept scaling his business.

Screenshot showing Spergo's products (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

Several months later, he was selling shirts door-to-door and a barbershop patron helped him connect with a music producer, Sean “Diddy” Combs’ who helped him raise a $25,000 grant.

Soon his business expanded into brick-and-mortar stores and his socials grew as well. At the time of taping, his personal Instagram page had 89,000 followers and the company page had 71,000 followers. Coming to the numbers, Brown shared that to date the company had made more than $1.2 million in sales, wowing all the Sharks. He shared that in 2018 the company did $40,000 in sales, another $170,000 followed in 2019 sales, and in 2020 they raked in $745,000. In 2021, they had already sold $939,000 worth of products.

Screenshot showing a close of Spergo's logo (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

While the numbers were great, a majority of the panel wasn't interested in making a move. Kevin O'Leary and Lori Greiner were the first to drop out citing concerns about their lack of experience in the field.

Robert Herjavec, on the other hand, wasn't sure if he could scale a clothing business that wasn't 100% online, and dropped out as well. Even John first said, “You’re already blowing up, I’m not sure if you are ready for a partner."

Screenshot showing Daymond John touching a sweatshirt (Image source:YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

The only Shark who seemed to be interested was Mark Cuban. While he too confessed that he didn't have much experience with clothing brands, he said he wanted to back the 'young superstar'. Thus, he offered Brown $300,000 for a 25% stake in the company.

Screenshot showing Mark Cuban wearing a Spergo cap (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

At this point, John couldn't help but jump in. Cuban asked him if he wanted to join him in the offer, which he declined saying, "I don't need him". He then matched the fellow Shark's offer. Brown then countered with an offer of 20%, for $300,000 which John gladly accepted. Peterson assured John that the money would help SPERGO grow more quickly.

Brown said his goal was to become a billionaire by age 21, but he noted that his partnership with John felt like a full-circle moment. “I used to bring Mr. Daymond’s book to school and I would read it any time I would finish my work,” said Brown. “Now, to be partnering with [him], it’s still soaking in right now," he added at the end.