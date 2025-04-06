ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Shark Tank' judges Mark Cuban and Lori Greiner get into a bidding war for a mushroom business

Greiner even tried to offer him something better to change his mind even though the deal had been sealed.
PUBLISHED 9 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Mark Cuban and Lori Greiner fighting for a deal with Pan's Mushroom Jerky (Cover image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)
Screenshot showing Mark Cuban and Lori Greiner fighting for a deal with Pan's Mushroom Jerky (Cover image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)

"Shark Tank" judges are friendly and interactive as long as the entrepreneurs are pitching their products, but as soon as they get down to business, the sharks bring out their sharp negotiation skills. One by one, they go at a lucrative business with the intention of biting off the biggest chunk they can get for their investment. However, some founders turn the tables and make the sharks fight each other by offering deals that suit the company's interests instead. While the list is small, there was one company, Pan's Mushroom Jerky, that made the Sharks fall in love and go to war over it. 

Screenshot showing Michael Pan making his pitch (Image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)
Screenshot showing Michael Pan making his pitch (Image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)

In the episode, the founder, Michael Pan, walked into "Shark Tank" with an ask of $300,000 in exchange for 10% equity in his business. Pan put up quite a show as he made it seem like his company was all about meat jerkies. After handing out samples and calling his product 'meaty,' he revealed that it was made of mushrooms! Sharks who had a mouth full of the jerky had a hard time believing it. "I love it even more now!" Lori Greiner complimented.

Screenshot showing Pan making the reveal (Image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)
Screenshot showing Pan making the reveal (Image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)

Pan then explained that his product is soy-free, gluten-free, and much more as it only uses six simple ingredients. He then shared the story of a trip he once took to Malaysia, where he came across the mushroom jerky. He explained that the snack was prepared by his cousin, a Buddhist monk, who made the jerky for everyone in his community. After taking the family recipe, Pan experimented with it in his kitchen and eventually made a refined product packed with vitamins, fiber, and antioxidants.

After the Sharks were done complimenting the product, they asked some questions about the company's numbers. Pan shared that store sales made up 60% of his business, with the remaining 40% coming from online orders. He shared that by the end of the current year, he expected to close with  $1.5 million from sales, and he had already made $620,000. Earlier in  2018, the company had $300,000 in sales, and the following year, they closed with $755,000 in sales, all with a tiny margin of 10%. 

While Daymond John was out early, Pan had tempted three sharks to make a deal despite the low margins. Guest shark Blake Mycoskie was the first one to make a move as a team with Greiner, who explained that they wanted to make it a special partnership, so their offer was a bit steep. Blake then jumped in, saying that he only makes two to three deals a year because he wants to be fully involved with the founders. "Oh, I smell a 50% ask," Kevin O'Leary quipped.

Screenshot showing Lori Greiner talking to Pan (Image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)
Screenshot showing Lori Greiner talking to Pan (Image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)

"Lori and I want to do the 300k but we need to see 30% for us," Blake pitched. At this point, Mark Cuban tried to jump in but was cut off by Greiner. "Before you interrupt let me just say, this show's not about getting the very best deal it's about getting the best partner," she said. However, Cuban went on to make an offer of $300,000 for 20% equity.

"Now Michael, Michael! Here, just real quick, I've done this before, this would be added to the portfolio, I'll do 300k for 20 percent if you say yes, now!" Cuban demanded.  "No! No! You can't do that don't do that! We are passionate about this!" Greiner yelled.

Screenshot showing Mark Cuban making a bid (Image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)
Screenshot showing Mark Cuban making a bid (Image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)

Since Pan didn't want to give up too much equity, he countered Cuban's offer by putting up 15% of equity. Cuban hit back with an offer of 18%, and Pan accepted. "Hey  I will do it for 15! You can change your mind and we can have a deal!" Greiner begged but the deal had been sealed. 

 

In the end, Pan thanked both the entrepreneurs and left the Tank with a deal of a lifetime with his favorite Shark.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Shark Tank' judges Mark Cuban and Lori Greiner get into a bidding war for a mushroom business
NEWS
'Shark Tank' judges Mark Cuban and Lori Greiner get into a bidding war for a mushroom business
Greiner even tried to offer him something better to change his mind even though the deal had been sealed.
9 hours ago
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings reveals the one champion who could break his historic winning streak
NEWS
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings reveals the one champion who could break his historic winning streak
The current host who holds the record for the longest winning streak on the show has named his pick.
12 hours ago
Kevin O'Leary made one of the biggest deals of his career with this founder — but there was a catch
NEWS
Kevin O'Leary made one of the biggest deals of his career with this founder — but there was a catch
Mr Wonderful made an offer worth a whopping $2.5 million for Zipz Wine but it didn't go down as he expected.
13 hours ago
A 13-year-old founder showed up on 'Shark Tank' and the judges were in awe of her negotiating skills
NEWS
A 13-year-old founder showed up on 'Shark Tank' and the judges were in awe of her negotiating skills
The entrepreneur impressed sharks with a pitch that involved a dance group using her product.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' contestant couldn't hold back his tears after winning a massive $100,000 prize
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant couldn't hold back his tears after winning a massive $100,000 prize
In the 10,000th episode of the show, the prize money was boosted to a whopping $100,000 from $10,000
1 day ago
Ken Jennings finally answers the big question every 'Jeopardy' fan has wondered for years
NEWS
Ken Jennings finally answers the big question every 'Jeopardy' fan has wondered for years
Jennings has candidly spoken about the prospects of his return, and the chances are slim to none.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' cast members show off their disco moves but it's Drew Carey who stole the show
NEWS
'Price is Right' cast members show off their disco moves but it's Drew Carey who stole the show
It seemed like the 'Disco Fever' took over the cast who forgot they had to play the game.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'oh my goodness' after expert revealed the value of his 1915 brooch
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'oh my goodness' after expert revealed the value of his 1915 brooch
The expert needed further tests to be done before confirming the item's authenticity.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey stunned after contestant performed backflips like it was no big deal
NEWS
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey stunned after contestant performed backflips like it was no big deal
The player kept on winning but the host didn't encourage her to repeat her performance.
2 days ago
MLB legends showed up on 'Celebrity Family Feud' and Steve Harvey was having the time of his life
NEWS
MLB legends showed up on 'Celebrity Family Feud' and Steve Harvey was having the time of his life
In the celebrity edition of the show, Harvey had a hard time going through with the questions.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant surprised herself after solving a difficult puzzle on the first try
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant surprised herself after solving a difficult puzzle on the first try
She did not have a lot of confidence when she gave her answer, and her reaction was hilarious.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' contestant 'destroys' his marriage on live TV with wild answer about his wife
NEWS
'Family Feud' contestant 'destroys' his marriage on live TV with wild answer about his wife
While the player got one of the top answers on the board, he put his marriage in jeopardy!
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggled to breathe after expert revealed the value of his painting
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggled to breathe after expert revealed the value of his painting
The old painting turned out to be an early piece from the renowned artist David Hockney.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant hugs and kisses her brand new car in incredible TV moment
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant hugs and kisses her brand new car in incredible TV moment
The player aced the tricky game of 'Gas Money' and, needless to say, she celebrated in style.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans were in disbelief as contestant failed to solve 'easy' puzzle for $75,000
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' fans were in disbelief as contestant failed to solve 'easy' puzzle for $75,000
Fans were shocked to see how the player couldn't solve one of the easiest puzzles in the show's history.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' judges get into heated fight over a business in wild TV moment: 'It's not charity tank...'
NEWS
'Shark Tank' judges get into heated fight over a business in wild TV moment: 'It's not charity tank...'
The company, Scholly, entered the Shark Tank Hall of Fame as it gave a 60x return years later.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant breaks the gameboard and then casually blames Drew Carey for it
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant breaks the gameboard and then casually blames Drew Carey for it
After the contestant, Drew Carey broke the board further while trying to fix it...
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins $120,000 after a surprising mishap changed the whole game
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins $120,000 after a surprising mishap changed the whole game
As it so turned out, a crucial ruling from the judges led to a BIG win for the player.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest was in disbelief after expert revealed the staggering value of her chair
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest was in disbelief after expert revealed the staggering value of her chair
When a guest brought a precious Charles Rohlfs chair, expert John Sollo confessed that he was nervous to appraise it.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps in disbelief after expert revealed the value of her Tiffany jewelry
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps in disbelief after expert revealed the value of her Tiffany jewelry
The guest had no idea about the item being a Tiffany product and being embedded with a rare gem.
5 days ago