ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Shark Tank' offers a massive $500,000 deal to entrepreneur who had a simple oatmeal idea

The entrepreneur's business model didn't tempt sharks as much as her oatmeal toppings.
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
The entrepreneur serving her product on Shark Tank (Cover image source: YouTube | Shark Tank)
The entrepreneur serving her product on Shark Tank (Cover image source: YouTube | Shark Tank)

Entrepreneurs from all sectors have been turning to "Shark Tank" for funds as well as exposure since it opened up reality television for businesses. Brands selling food products are also part of those that dish out pitches for sharks, and while they may like the taste, sometimes they aren't able to digest the numbers. Sam Stephens, the owner of "OatMeals," knows this better than most, as her menu got rave reviews from the Sharks, but the business model failed to impress investors on "Shark Tank."

Screenshot showing the entrepreneur pitching her business on Shark Tank (Image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Televisions)
Screenshot showing the entrepreneur pitching her business on Shark Tank (Image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Televisions)

Stephens brought her oatmeal-based restaurant business to the Tank in season 10. Pitching her build-your-own oatmeal bar, she explained that she wanted to take the comfort of a childhood favorite and put a modern twist on it. Her New York-based restaurant served steel-cut, hot oatmeal, with nearly 80 toppings to choose from. Her menu had nearly 30 signature oatmeal bowls, ranging from healthy, to sweet, and savory as well. 

Screenshot showing a replica of the oatmeal bar (Image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Televisions)
Screenshot showing a replica of the oatmeal bar (Image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Televisions)

She handed out some samples of her oatmeal bowls, with toppings of parmesan cheese, truffle oil, granola honey, bacon, and more. It seemed like each and every Shark on the panel was impressed by the products.

Screenshot showing Daymond John eating the oatmeal sample (Image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Televisions)
Screenshot showing Daymond John eating the oatmeal sample (Image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Televisions)

"I hate oatmeal but I love this, it's amazing," Daymond John said, while Lori Greiner couldn't seem to have enough of the truffle oil oatmeal. Stephens sought $500,000 for 20% of her business which was valued at $2.5 million. While the samples impressed the Sharks, they couldn't wrap their head around the business model.

Screenshot showing the samples of oatmeals (Image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Televisions)
Screenshot showing the samples of oatmeals (Image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Televisions)

Stephens shared that she ran all of her operations from her only 380-square-foot restaurant. "So what is this, am I investing in just a single store?" Kevin O'Leary asked. Stephens explained that she plans to open more locations in New York, which is why she was raising funds. The Sharks then quickly asked her to share the numbers. The OatMeals founder shared that in six years her business had earned $2.5 million from sales. She made about $470,000 in the previous year and netted only $45,000 after paying herself just $40,000. 

O'Leary expressed that it wasn't nearly enough for him to invest and a business needs to do at least a million dollars per year to expand. Furthermore, he thought Stephens' profits were too small as well. "You made $40,000? Rats make more than that in New York!" he said as he took himself out. 

Screenshot showing Kevin O'Leary talking to the entrepreneur (Image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Televisions)
Screenshot showing Kevin O'Leary talking to the entrepreneur (Image source:YouTube/Sony Pictures Televisions)

Citing similar concerns and issues with her business model Mark Cuban was out as well. Coming to Daymond John, the FUBU founder estimated that it would take him 12 years to recoup the money if he invested, thus, he chose to sit out too. In the end, only two Sharks, Greiner, and Barbara Corcoran were left. While both seemed interested in investing, they had issues with OatMeals' business model.

Greiner asked Stephens if she was willing to create a packaged product that could be sold on shelves. When the entrepreneur agreed, she offered her $500,000 for 33.3% equity, with the contingency that she would create a line of packaged products of the top flavors. She further pledged that she would try to get her oatmeal into companies like Starbucks, something she did for another company, Bantam Beagles. 

Screenshot showing Lori talking to the entrepreneur (Image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Televisions)
Screenshot showing Lori talking to the entrepreneur (Image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Televisions)

Corcoran suggested Stephen take her products out in a cart and sell them to offices across North America. She too offered  $500,000 but for 50% equity, given that all the money would be used to set up the cart business. After an intense dogfight between the two sharks, Stephens finally decided to accept Greiner's deal.

 

 

While Stephens and Greiner had high hopes for the business, it seems like their deal never went through. While Greiner promoted the business on X (formerly Twitter), no product from OatMeals ever made it to the shelves.

 

As per the company's official website, the lone store in New York also shut down permanently in January 2021, after suffering losses during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Shark Tank' offers a massive $500,000 deal to entrepreneur who had a simple oatmeal idea
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offers a massive $500,000 deal to entrepreneur who had a simple oatmeal idea
The entrepreneur's business model didn't tempt sharks as much as her oatmeal toppings.
4 hours ago
Airbnb guest says host charged her $924 extra for using TV and Wi-Fi — and it only got weirder from there
ECONOMY & WORK
Airbnb guest says host charged her $924 extra for using TV and Wi-Fi — and it only got weirder from there
The guest found weird notes on the fridge, TV, washing machine and other spaces in the house.
5 hours ago
'Shark Tank' offered $150,000 to a toy company founder. Then, his product went straight to Hollywood.
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offered $150,000 to a toy company founder. Then, his product went straight to Hollywood.
Ever since he got his six-figure deal on "Shark Tank", there has been no turning back.
1 day ago
Someone saved spare change for 80 long years — then they cashed them all in for a surprising fortune
ECONOMY & WORK
Someone saved spare change for 80 long years — then they cashed them all in for a surprising fortune
While the man was hoping that he had amassed a small fortune, the total calculated by the machine was rather surprising.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' seller almost gave a 'heart attack' to expert after item gets a huge valuation
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' seller almost gave a 'heart attack' to expert after item gets a huge valuation
After examining the stone cooler, the expert called it a "monumental piece of American stoneware".
3 days ago
Pat Sajak ‘robs’ Wheel of Fortune players on his final episode. He had something better for them
ECONOMY & WORK
Pat Sajak ‘robs’ Wheel of Fortune players on his final episode. He had something better for them
Sajak who cut a round to make up time for his farewell speech, made things sweeter for the contestants
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune’ viewers in disbelief after player misses out obvious answer with one letter left
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune’ viewers in disbelief after player misses out obvious answer with one letter left
There are plenty of wrong answers but some are completely unbelievable for hosts and audiences alike.
5 days ago
Subway worker exposes how their steak is prepared — and we can never recover from this
ECONOMY & WORK
Subway worker exposes how their steak is prepared — and we can never recover from this
Viewers labelled the meat used in the steak sandwiches as 'mystery meat'.
5 days ago
'Shark Tank' judge Mark Cuban calls a woman 'gold digger.' Richard Branson was having none of it.
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' judge Mark Cuban calls a woman 'gold digger.' Richard Branson was having none of it.
Cuban was backed by two others on the panel while others believed that she deserved to be on the show.
7 days ago
Expert issues warning about Fitbit and Apple Watches causing medical issues: "Putting us at risk..."
ECONOMY & WORK
Expert issues warning about Fitbit and Apple Watches causing medical issues: "Putting us at risk..."
In a viral video with over 1.3 million views, the creator talked about the dangerous levels of PFAS in smartwatches and fitness trackers.
7 days ago
Boy gives his last dollar to someone he mistook as 'homeless' — what he got in return changed his life
ECONOMY & WORK
Boy gives his last dollar to someone he mistook as 'homeless' — what he got in return changed his life
This happened when 42-year-old Matt Busbice left his house in a rush one morning after he heard a fire alarm.
7 days ago
Ohio teacher quits his beloved job after he found out working at Walmart paid him $12,000 more
WALMART
Ohio teacher quits his beloved job after he found out working at Walmart paid him $12,000 more
The former teacher says he doesn't need any more degrees to climb up the ladder at the company.
Jan 2, 2025
Retired nurse wins $3.8 million lottery — the first thing he bought was an item no one saw coming
ECONOMY & WORK
Retired nurse wins $3.8 million lottery — the first thing he bought was an item no one saw coming
The 68-year-old won $3.8 million of which he was able to take home close to $2 million after taxes.
Jan 1, 2025
'Family Feud' contestant confuses the show with 'Jeopardy' — Steve Harvey’s reaction says it all
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' contestant confuses the show with 'Jeopardy' — Steve Harvey’s reaction says it all
It's not new for Harvey to come across answers which sound bizarre and at times even gross.
Jan 1, 2025
Guy finds and returns $4.8 million check to company — they thank him with 6 bags of gummies instead
ECONOMY & WORK
Guy finds and returns $4.8 million check to company — they thank him with 6 bags of gummies instead
Although Anouar received the package unexpectedly, he did feel that it wasn't much considering the amount on the check.
Jan 1, 2025
'Shark Tank' offers a $35,000 deal to 13-year-old girl with a ‘socks with pockets’ business idea
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offers a $35,000 deal to 13-year-old girl with a ‘socks with pockets’ business idea
What makes her story so intriguing is that she set up the entire business all by herself.
Dec 31, 2024
Woman issues warning about ordering from Temu after what happened to her credit card details
ECONOMY & WORK
Woman issues warning about ordering from Temu after what happened to her credit card details
Online shopping has increased convenience but opened doors for scammers as well.
Dec 31, 2024
‘Shark Tank’ offers $250,000 deal to 2 friends who built their business from college dorm room
ECONOMY & WORK
‘Shark Tank’ offers $250,000 deal to 2 friends who built their business from college dorm room
Necessity can sometimes bring out the best in people and that's exactly what happened in this case.
Dec 30, 2024
Costco confirms all its stores across the US will be closed for 24 hours — and they're not the only ones
COSTCO
Costco confirms all its stores across the US will be closed for 24 hours — and they're not the only ones
Apart from Costco, stores of three other grocery chains will also be closed.
Dec 30, 2024
George Clooney casually gave 14 of his friends $1 million each — said, 'Why wouldn't you do that?'
ECONOMY & WORK
George Clooney casually gave 14 of his friends $1 million each — said, 'Why wouldn't you do that?'
Clooney took inspiration from movies in the "Ocean's" franchise to surprise his friends.
Dec 30, 2024