Billionaire Kim Kardashian wants to sell her 'dirty' Birkin bag for $70,000 and internet is losing it

"Seriously, how desperate are they for money?" a Reddit post said sharing the listing.

Earlier this year, the internet outraged over an item listed by Kim Kardashian on her family's reselling website, the Kardashian Kloset. The star who is worth $1.7 billion, as per Forbes, triggered backlash for selling her "dirty-old" Birkin bag for nearly $70,000. Months later, Kardashian has yet to acknowledge the listing and the bag remains on sale.

For those who may not remember, before Kim Kardashian became a household name, she ran a side hustle working as a personal stylist/closet manager for celebrities like Paris Hilton. She ran an eBay account where she sold used luxury items of her famous clients.

Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton during "Entourage" Los Angeles Premiere | Getty Images | Photo by Gregg DeGuire

While Kardashian is now the founder of Skims and one of the richest and most famous people in the world, she hasn’t let go of her money-making scheme.

In 2019, she built a website, the Kardashian Kloset representing the Kardashian-Jenner family, as per SCMP. The website was dedicated to reselling unwanted luxury items owned by the family members.

The website says it is the first "luxury designer resale site featuring the Kardashian-Jenner family's fabulous and fun clothing."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kardashian Kloset (@kardashiankloset)

While there are loads of items up for sale, one item drew the attention of millions for all the wrong reasons. Kardashian listed a rare crocodile Hermès Birkin handbag for $69,995.00.

In February, a viral Reddit post became the medium for people to express outrage over the listing.

The listing was reposted by the Kardashian-themed Reddit page, u/KUWTKsnark, where fans expressed their confusion and outrage over the overpriced listing.

Kardashian was roasted by fans for selling her “dirty” Hermès purse, as the post read, “Kim’s dirty Birkin can be yours for only US$70,000! Seriously, how desperate are they for money?”

Screenshot from the post | Reddit | r/KUWTKsnark

The Skims mogul listed the "rare" bag to be in “good condition," and mentioned it had “some discoloration on handles, the underside bottom, and minor scratching on metal.”

Screenshot from the post | Reddit | r/KUWTKsnark

Fans were confused why the billionaire celebrity would sell the bag for such a high price.

"The hardware is all scuffed and dull, the edges are worn and slightly frayed, and it’s discolored from makeup/tanner. Just wow. Anyone who buys this from them is an idiot, they can’t even be bothered to restore it or have it stored properly. Is this even a real piece? They really have no shame!" wrote user u/jarellano89.

Screenshot from the comments | Reddit | u/Blind-Guy--McSqueezy

Several others wondered why Kardashian needed to sell it in the first place. "Yecch. What a drip she is. Tacky and tasteless. Give the da*MN thing away, for God's sake," commented another user, u/FreyaFiona.

Screenshot from the comments | TikTok | u/beezleeboob

Meanwhile, some even tried to reason with it, but they couldn't. "It would make sense to me if they sold their stuff and the majority of the proceeds went to charity. But $70k for a resale? Idc who you are that’s just insane," suggested user, u/Gndurham1.

While Kardashian has yet to acknowledge the backlash, the price of the bag has dropped. The dirty old Birkin is now available or $65,000 (a barely noticeable discount) plus $14.95 for shipping, for those interested.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on July 23, 2022. It has since been updated.