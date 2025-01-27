'Price is Right' contestant misses out on $50,000 after landing on four zeroes in wild Plinko moment

The host sympathized with the repeated failure and even asked the audience for good luck.

"The Price Is Right" is fun to watch largely because of the energy of contestants and the quirky games they play for big prizes. Most of the time these games are all about luck and that can be brutal for contestants like Kelly LeBlanc, who lost out on winning $50,000 in the show's Plinko game in heartbreaking fashion. The loss even stunned the seasoned host, Drew Carey.

Screenshots showing Kelly LeBlanc alongside Drew Carey (Image source: TikTok/The Price Is Right)

One of the classics of the show, Plinko features a slanted board with nine slots at the bottom. Each of the slots carries an amount that ranges from zero to $10,000. Players get to drop 'Plinko discs' down the board and whichever slot the disc lands on, is the amount they win. However, the board has a series of obstacles that bounce the discs around making it impossible to predict where they would land. Before the game, players need to correctly guess the correct digit in four different items from their two-digit prices, to collect up to five Plinko discs.

For LeBlanc, she lucked out in the first part of the game as she nailed her guesses for four items, which were an 8-piece gardening set, a 17 oz water bottle, a fruit and veggie peeler, and a steam iron. She walked up the Plinko board with five discs in her hand and a chance to win up to $50,000 if all of her discs landed in the $10,000 slot.

Although she aimed for the top prize in her first go, the disc landed on the "zero" slot, which was right beside the $10,000 slot. “Just forget that ever happened, that was close," Carey said to encourage the player.

Screenshots showing Kelly and Drew Carey on The Price Is Right (Image source: TikTok/The Price Is Right)

LeBlanc brushed off the loss and went on to drop the second disc, from a different spot. To her disappointment, the second disc also missed the big money slot and landed on zero. “Come on, y’all, give me some good luck,” LeBlanc yelled, looking at the studio audience. Reeling from the loss, she changed her drop spot again and let go of the third disc. After some bouncing around the disc astonishingly landed on zero, yet again. The player was absolutely shocked. Even the seasoned host couldn't believe it. “What in the heck? Three zeroes in a row!” Carey said.

Screenshot showing the player with her head dropped and Carey with his hand on his head (Image source: TikTok/The Price Is Right)

She tried to change things up a bit and swerved her fourth disc around the board. That too didn't work as the disc once again went straight to the zero slot. This left the player distraught as she dropped her head over the edge of the board. Mustering up some courage, LeBlanc dropped her final disc, leaving it all to her luck. Fortunately, the fourth landed in the $1,000 slot, meaning she didn’t walk away empty-handed.

“Thank god! A thousand bucks!” Carey said. He further shared some advice telling her, “Don’t leave the house without an umbrella today.” Like Carey, fans on social media couldn't believe how unfortunate LeBlanc was. "I have never in my life seen anyone get so many zeros on Plinko," @cheryl.england_ wrote. "They need to get rid of the $0s, c'mon," suggested another fan, @0an1el.