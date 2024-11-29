ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

New York woman who hit $42 million jackpot at casino gets offered steak dinner and $2.25 instead

The New York resident took the casino to court after it denied paying her the winnings.
UPDATED 3 HOURS AGO
Representative image showing a woman in distress in front of a slot machine (Cover image source: Getty Images | enigma_images)
Representative image showing a woman in distress in front of a slot machine (Cover image source: Getty Images | enigma_images)

A New York resident thought her life had changed when she hit a $42 million jackpot on a slot machine at a casino. However, her dreams were soon shattered as the casino refused to pay the money as the win resulted from a malfunction. Instead of the millions, the Resorts World Casino offered the woman a complimentary steak dinner, and $2.25. Katrina Bookman, who almost won the greatest slot machine prize in U.S. history, took the casino to court

 

Back in 2016, Katrina Bookman unexpectedly hit the jackpot on a slot machine at Resorts World Casino in Jamaica, Queens. While the amount seemed too good to be true, Bookman believed the machine and thought her life would change. She even took a selfie with the machine that displayed $42,949,672 as her winnings.

A slot machine | Getty Images | Stock photo
Representational image showing a slot machine | (Image source: Getty Images | Stock photo)

“I can’t even describe the feeling. It’s like my whole body just got numb,” Bookman told WABC (Abc7) in an interview. She expressed that all she could think about was her family and how their lives would change. The next day, her triumph turned into disappointment when she reached out to an employee to claim her prize.

 

The casino worker told her that she hadn't won anything and the machine had malfunctioned. The New York State Gaming Commission confirmed the malfunction to CNN and stated that all machines at the casino have a disclaimer stating that any malfunction will erase all winnings. Thus, the casino wasn't liable to pay Bookman anything. Resorts World spokesman Dan Bank further told the news outlet that the slot machine was promptly pulled from the casino floor for repair.

The main entrance to Genting's new Resorts World New York casino | Getty Images | Photo by Ramin Talaie/
The main entrance to Genting's new Resorts World New York casino | (Image source: Getty Images | Ramin Talaie)

They did offer to pay the original amount she had won, which was only $2.25, and a complimentary steak dinner at the casino. The spokesman explained that the $2.25 was offered to Bookman as it was the original amount that was on the printed ticket from the machine. He also extended apologies to Bookman explaining that machine malfunctions are rare but unfortunate events.  

Bookman rejected both offers and said, “I should win the max. And I feel like I should treat him (the casino employee) to a steak dinner.”

Bookman sued Resorts World Casino claiming their "negligent" actions and their lottery equipment robbed her of the rightful winnings. With the assistance of her attorney, Alan Ripka, Bookman also sought compensation for the "mental anguish" that she experienced.

 

“They win, and now the house doesn’t want to pay out. To me that’s unfair,”  Ripka told WABC (abc7) in an interview. However, Ripka also realized that $42.9 million may not be an achievable figure in her case, so they sought the maximum amount of $6,500 which the Sphinx slot machine was allowed to pay.  

However, Bookman's story did not have a happy ending. As per a report from Techopedia, a judge at Queens County Supreme Court ruled in favor of the Casino. Thus, her requests were ultimately denied and it marked the end of the story for Bookman.

This article originally appeared 2 months ago.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Retired teacher buys snacks for stranger short on cash, stunned to find it’s an A-list singer
NEWS
Retired teacher buys snacks for stranger short on cash, stunned to find it’s an A-list singer
The heartwarming interaction made the teacher a local celebrity.
1 hour ago
New York woman who hit $42 million jackpot at casino gets offered steak dinner and $2.25 instead
NEWS
New York woman who hit $42 million jackpot at casino gets offered steak dinner and $2.25 instead
The New York resident took the casino to court after it denied paying her the winnings.
3 hours ago
Antiques Roadshow seller stunned after her $1 item became one of the 'highest-valued' on show ever
NEWS
Antiques Roadshow seller stunned after her $1 item became one of the 'highest-valued' on show ever
The expert first thought of the textile as any other Scandinavian rug but soon found out more things about it.
9 hours ago
Woman gets fined $400 for traffic violations. Then, the judge gives her money after hearing her story.
NEWS
Woman gets fined $400 for traffic violations. Then, the judge gives her money after hearing her story.
The woman had been working at a restaurant and eating one meal a day that she got for free.
14 hours ago
Woman tears up after being called 'liar' on 'Shark Tank.' Then, she walked away with a $350,000 deal.
NEWS
Woman tears up after being called 'liar' on 'Shark Tank.' Then, she walked away with a $350,000 deal.
Everything was going well until the founder mentioned the size of the market that she was in.
15 hours ago
Former VP Mike Pence left a 'shameful' tip on $45 restaurant bill and it got people talking
NEWS
Former VP Mike Pence left a 'shameful' tip on $45 restaurant bill and it got people talking
The X user shared an image of the receipt from the pandemic era.
1 day ago
Rental car company claims customer drove 23,000 miles in 3 days, so they gave her a $6,000 bill
NEWS
Rental car company claims customer drove 23,000 miles in 3 days, so they gave her a $6,000 bill
As far as we know, the entire circumference of Earth is itself 24,901 miles.
1 day ago
A fireman died before his product made it to 'Shark Tank'. His kids brought it to life with $100,000 deal.
NEWS
A fireman died before his product made it to 'Shark Tank'. His kids brought it to life with $100,000 deal.
The three siblings also started a GoFundMe page to raise money for firefighters who faced issues like their father.
1 day ago
Guy sees officer writing ticket for a parked car — how he saved a stranger from trouble is just pure genius
NEWS
Guy sees officer writing ticket for a parked car — how he saved a stranger from trouble is just pure genius
The creator also made follow-up videos as he contacted the owner and helped him out.
1 day ago
Chicago man used lottery numbers that felt like a 'message' from his late wife. Then, he won $650,000.
NEWS
Chicago man used lottery numbers that felt like a 'message' from his late wife. Then, he won $650,000.
The winner also picked a different game from the one he usually plays.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' audience gasps as model makes a costly $22,000 mistake in iconic TV moment
NEWS
'Price is Right' audience gasps as model makes a costly $22,000 mistake in iconic TV moment
This was the opposite of instances when mistakes by hosts have cost contestants their shot at winning.
1 day ago
Unhappy with the election result? Americans can move to an Italian village offering homes for $1
NEWS
Unhappy with the election result? Americans can move to an Italian village offering homes for $1
In addition to the $1 homes, options are also available for digital nomads as well as big spenders willing to settle down.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' called his $250,000 pitch the 'worst ever' on the show. He proved them all wrong later.
NEWS
'Shark Tank' called his $250,000 pitch the 'worst ever' on the show. He proved them all wrong later.
The founder made a comeback on the show and things went very differently compared to the first time.
2 days ago
Lottery winner wins $2 million by 'copying' shopper ahead of her — then her $700,000 disappeared
NEWS
Lottery winner wins $2 million by 'copying' shopper ahead of her — then her $700,000 disappeared
The winner said that whatever amount she will be able to take home will change her life.
2 days ago
Homeless man couldn't stop crying after he finds out strangers raised $15,000 so he could have a home
NEWS
Homeless man couldn't stop crying after he finds out strangers raised $15,000 so he could have a home
Vu also found a financial advisor for Mike to help him get his finances in order for the future.
2 days ago
Costco customer returned $1,400 playground set from 2008 simply because his 'kids grew up'
COSTCO
Costco customer returned $1,400 playground set from 2008 simply because his 'kids grew up'
The worker recounted that there was a 16-17-year-old pushing the cart who might have been one of his kids.
3 days ago
Waitress fails to recognize Katy Perry at cafe. Then, the popstar's response took everyone by surprise.
NEWS
Waitress fails to recognize Katy Perry at cafe. Then, the popstar's response took everyone by surprise.
The Aussie waitress, shared her experience of serving the global star with “Sunrise”.
3 days ago
Guy finds out the ridiculous amount he spent on Uber in the last 2 years — then bans himself from the app
NEWS
Guy finds out the ridiculous amount he spent on Uber in the last 2 years — then bans himself from the app
"I am banning myself from Uber and I am literally deleting the apps off my phone. I feel sick right now," he said.
3 days ago
Daughter grows up loving the house her mom used to clean for 43 years — then she gave her a surprise
NEWS
Daughter grows up loving the house her mom used to clean for 43 years — then she gave her a surprise
The owner and the girl's mother grew closer as years passed and this added emotional value to the mansion.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings an old pocket watch. Now, it's one of the most valued items on the show
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings an old pocket watch. Now, it's one of the most valued items on the show
The watch was discovered in St. Paul, Minn, and was featured in an episode of the show aired in 2004.
3 days ago