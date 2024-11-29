New York woman who hit $42 million jackpot at casino gets offered steak dinner and $2.25 instead

The New York resident took the casino to court after it denied paying her the winnings.

A New York resident thought her life had changed when she hit a $42 million jackpot on a slot machine at a casino. However, her dreams were soon shattered as the casino refused to pay the money as the win resulted from a malfunction. Instead of the millions, the Resorts World Casino offered the woman a complimentary steak dinner, and $2.25. Katrina Bookman, who almost won the greatest slot machine prize in U.S. history, took the casino to court.

Back in 2016, Katrina Bookman unexpectedly hit the jackpot on a slot machine at Resorts World Casino in Jamaica, Queens. While the amount seemed too good to be true, Bookman believed the machine and thought her life would change. She even took a selfie with the machine that displayed $42,949,672 as her winnings.

Representational image showing a slot machine | (Image source: Getty Images | Stock photo)

“I can’t even describe the feeling. It’s like my whole body just got numb,” Bookman told WABC (Abc7) in an interview. She expressed that all she could think about was her family and how their lives would change. The next day, her triumph turned into disappointment when she reached out to an employee to claim her prize.

The casino worker told her that she hadn't won anything and the machine had malfunctioned. The New York State Gaming Commission confirmed the malfunction to CNN and stated that all machines at the casino have a disclaimer stating that any malfunction will erase all winnings. Thus, the casino wasn't liable to pay Bookman anything. Resorts World spokesman Dan Bank further told the news outlet that the slot machine was promptly pulled from the casino floor for repair.

The main entrance to Genting's new Resorts World New York casino | (Image source: Getty Images | Ramin Talaie)

They did offer to pay the original amount she had won, which was only $2.25, and a complimentary steak dinner at the casino. The spokesman explained that the $2.25 was offered to Bookman as it was the original amount that was on the printed ticket from the machine. He also extended apologies to Bookman explaining that machine malfunctions are rare but unfortunate events.

Bookman rejected both offers and said, “I should win the max. And I feel like I should treat him (the casino employee) to a steak dinner.”

Bookman sued Resorts World Casino claiming their "negligent" actions and their lottery equipment robbed her of the rightful winnings. With the assistance of her attorney, Alan Ripka, Bookman also sought compensation for the "mental anguish" that she experienced.

“They win, and now the house doesn’t want to pay out. To me that’s unfair,” Ripka told WABC (abc7) in an interview. However, Ripka also realized that $42.9 million may not be an achievable figure in her case, so they sought the maximum amount of $6,500 which the Sphinx slot machine was allowed to pay.

However, Bookman's story did not have a happy ending. As per a report from Techopedia, a judge at Queens County Supreme Court ruled in favor of the Casino. Thus, her requests were ultimately denied and it marked the end of the story for Bookman.

This article originally appeared 2 months ago.