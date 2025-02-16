Drew Carey quietly helped this ‘Price is Right’ model go from game show star to Hollywood actress

Gwendolyn Osborne said that Carey changed the history of television and set a new standard.

"The Price is Right" has been on air for decades and can easily be called a blockbuster when it comes to the small screen. Several celebrities have appeared on the show and even actor Aaron Paul was a contestant on the show before he became famous. Drew Carey may be the face of the show, but models also get to be in the spotlight and go viral for hilarious moments on "The Price is Right." One of them, Gwendolyn Osborne went on to act in movies after her stint on the show, and also thanked Drew Carey for playing a role in her success.

Screenshot showing Osborne alongside Carey (Image source: Facebook/The Price Is Right)

Osborne got her big break in the superhero universe with the film, "Wonder Woman 1984" starring Gal Gadot in the lead role. The former model played the role of one of the athletic Amazon women who helped raise "Diana" (Wonder Woman) on her home planet.

But before entering the DC universe, Osborne appeared every weekday morning as a model on CBS’s "The Price is Right". In the initial phase of her career, she was giving away money and cars on the show alongside Bob Barker and then with Carey, after he took over. She spent more than a decade as one of the show’s models, giving out hundreds of prizes and thousands in cash to players.

Reflecting on her time on the show, Osborne told Yahoo that Carey had been a source of new life on the set and he established a new standard for woman empowerment on the show. When she gave birth to her second child, her son Malloy in 2008, the model got immense support from the host to continue working on the show, and later on, she even appeared with her son on a special Mother's Day episode.

"Honestly, I think Drew [Carey] was the person who made the change in that because I know that before I came along, that was not possible. He definitely set a standard, a new standard of acceptance and empowerment with women so I was able to fulfill that by having my baby, come back and then doing it again," she told Yahoo.

Osborne had previously told the Daily Express US that Carey essentially "changed the history of television" as she became the first model on the show to appear on TV while she was pregnant. This set a precedent and all models on the show have worked during pregnancy. “His immediate support of showing my pregnancy on air, bringing my son Malloy back on the show as I came back to work, proved that mothers can be celebrated while supported to come back to work on TV," she told the Express.

She further described her time at the show as an absolute delight, calling her former colleagues "family". She added that part of that joy at work came from all the behind-the-scenes fun that they had along with the host.

“There were plenty of drama moments behind the scenes—time crunches, fights with other models,” she shared. Osborne today has moved on from Television as she no longer appears as a model on The Price is Right. Back in 2017, she announced that she had decided to part ways with the series after 12 seasons long seasons.