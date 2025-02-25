ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Lori Greiner broke down when a father and son’s 'Shark Tank' pitch took an unbelievable turn

The father's journey as an entrepreneur surprised sharks and even impressed Kevin O'Leary.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Screenshots showing the entrepreneurs and Lori Greiner (Cover image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)
Screenshots showing the entrepreneurs and Lori Greiner (Cover image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

Pitches on "Shark Tank" are usually sharp, stylish, innovative, and sometimes even bizarre, but there are few that add to the emotional quotient of the show. Sharks can be ruthless in their assessment of business models and numbers, which is why getting offers from all investors while making them emotional is a rare feat. But, the father-son duo of Mark and Kenzo Singer managed to do this for their company "Eyewris," and left Lori Greiner in tears.

Screenshot showing Mark and Kenzo making their pitch
Screenshot showing Mark and Kenzo making their pitch (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

The team brought their innovative product in Season 14 of "Shark Tank," with an aks of  $25,000 for 5% equity. They started their pitch with a joke about Mark always forgetting his reading glasses, which inspired to Kenzo come up with EyeWris. They demonstrated how their reading glasses easily “spring open and snap shut,” converting from a bracelet to an eyewear in no time.

Screenshots showing the mechanism of the glasses
Screenshots showing the mechanism of the glasses (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

Mark explained that the durable and fashionable product allows users to carry the glasses easily. “As I got older, I needed reading glasses more and more and they were never with me when I needed them. I thought the solution was to buy a dozen pairs and put them everywhere. I still didn’t have them when I needed them," Mark explained. Thus, looking at Mark's troubles, Kenzo, a structural engineer from Cornell University, decided to put his expertise to work. He worked for a while in his dad's wood shop to come up with the product. He soon quit his full-time engineering job to focus on the company.

Screenshot showing Mark and Kenzo talking to the Sharks
Screenshot showing Mark and Kenzo talking to the Sharks (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

While the Sharks were impressed by the product and the pitch, they wanted to know more about Mark's background. The veteran entrepreneur shared that he has been a woodworker for more than 50 years and along the way he founded some companies as well. He shared that the sharks may be aware of one of his brands, "Gorilla Glue, " and they were shocked to learn that Mark was the creator of one of the most popular daily-use items. "You sold that company? That's huge now," Daymond John remarked. The man's journey even impressed Mr. Wonderful Kevin O'Leary.  

Screenshot showing the panel
Screenshot showing the panel (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

The Sharks figured out that the duo wasn't looking for money. Hence, John asked them why they needed a shark to invest in their company. "Your most valuable commodity isn't your money; it's your time. You can always make more money, but you can't make more time," Mark said. "And time gone by is gone forever. I don't have it in me to build another company. My time has passed. My main reason for being here is to leave Kenzo in good hands, and by that, I mean with successful, smart, honest, and ethical people like yourselves," he added. The speech left the Sharks in awe and Greiner in tears. She immediately jumped to make an offer, and was soon joined by other Sharks as well. 

Screenshot showing Lori Greiner tearing up
Screenshot showing Lori Greiner tearing up (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

While Greiner made an offer of $25,000 for a 10% equity stake, O'Leary upped the ante by offering  $50,000 for a 10% equity stake. Soon, a bidding war ensued. with John joining hands with Greiner to double up the investment and equity. 

O’Leary offered to join Greiner and John, offering a three Shark deal for Eyewris. However, the Singers weren't willing to give up 10% of their company. This is when the two remaining investors, Mark Cuban and Barbara Corcoran, also jumped in to make it a five Shark deal.

Screenshot showing the three Sharks
Screenshot showing the three Sharks (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

They asked the two entrepreneurs to step out for a while and came back with a collective offer of $125,000 for a 25% equity stake. “Every single Shark wants to back you guys,” O’Leary said. “Practically never happens," he added.  Kenzo countered with 20%, and Greiner accepted the deal on behalf of the panel. 

 

“I couldn’t be prouder of my dad, I’ve never seen him get emotional like that,” Kenzo said, after striking the deal. 

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Lori Greiner broke down when a father and son’s 'Shark Tank' pitch took an unbelievable turn
NEWS
Lori Greiner broke down when a father and son’s 'Shark Tank' pitch took an unbelievable turn
The father's journey as an entrepreneur surprised sharks and even impressed Kevin O'Leary.
1 hour ago
'Price is Right' model channels her inner psychic to predict win for a contestant: "Did you get any vibe..."
NEWS
'Price is Right' model channels her inner psychic to predict win for a contestant: "Did you get any vibe..."
The player didn't start out performing well, but things started turning around soon.
2 hours ago
Costco shopper issues serious warning for parents who buy baby diapers: "My daughter started to..."
COSTCO
Costco shopper issues serious warning for parents who buy baby diapers: "My daughter started to..."
The brand recently switched its supplier in a major move at the beginning of the year.
5 hours ago
'Price is Right' models accidentally break a brand new TV on the set in bizarre moment
NEWS
'Price is Right' models accidentally break a brand new TV on the set in bizarre moment
The announcer had to remove the TV from the list of prizes after the epic blunder.
6 hours ago
‘Wheel of Fortune’ player makes Pat Sajak drop his cards after her awkward comment: "Excuse me..."
NEWS
‘Wheel of Fortune’ player makes Pat Sajak drop his cards after her awkward comment: "Excuse me..."
The host known for his witty comments made people laugh simply with a straight face.
7 hours ago
'Price is Right' fans are begging for 'creepy' game created by Drew Carey to be taken off show
NEWS
'Price is Right' fans are begging for 'creepy' game created by Drew Carey to be taken off show
Fans argue that the show has plenty of fun games and this isn't needed.
1 day ago
Pat Sajak calls 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant 'dangerous' after she starts dancing very close to him
NEWS
Pat Sajak calls 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant 'dangerous' after she starts dancing very close to him
The player got a little too physical while celebrating her mega car and cash win.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey asks contestants 'y'all crazy?' after they repeated the same answer
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey asks contestants 'y'all crazy?' after they repeated the same answer
Harvey kept asking the contestant to pick a different option and she kept repeating answers.
1 day ago
Walmart shopper wanted to buy Great Value hash browns, then she saw an odd detail: "I wasn't risking"
WALMART
Walmart shopper wanted to buy Great Value hash browns, then she saw an odd detail: "I wasn't risking"
"Not sure what this was from but I wasn’t risking it," she said in her video.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tosses his card in anger after contestants' unexpected response
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tosses his card in anger after contestants' unexpected response
Harvey couldn't believe that the player's failed to answer such a common question.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells contestant 'you need to stop' after she described one recipe
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells contestant 'you need to stop' after she described one recipe
Harvey had to ask the contestant to stop making the dish forever as he couldn't control his reaction.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey was puzzled by contestant's moves — then she explained what it was
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey was puzzled by contestant's moves — then she explained what it was
Steve Harvey blank expression to the camera when the moment unfolded was simply priceless
2 days ago
Drew Carey finally shares his thoughts on retiring from 'Price is Right' — and it gets pretty dark
NEWS
Drew Carey finally shares his thoughts on retiring from 'Price is Right' — and it gets pretty dark
Carey had initially turned down the offer to host the show, but accepted it for a dream of his.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant picks up Drew Carey — then drops him on the floor in painful moment
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant picks up Drew Carey — then drops him on the floor in painful moment
The announcer later told the contestant not to pick up Carey again after hearing about the prize.
3 days ago
Walmart shopper buys Great Value medium tortillas, then she noticed one big issue after opening it
WALMART
Walmart shopper buys Great Value medium tortillas, then she noticed one big issue after opening it
She showed the pack to confirm that it was sealed and nobody had tampered with it.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey comes across a $3,500 pancake machine — and his reaction says it all
NEWS
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey comes across a $3,500 pancake machine — and his reaction says it all
Carey remembered how much he could've used the appliance back when he ate pancakes.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' player drops to the floor and surprises fans with one of the wildest dance moves ever
NEWS
'Price is Right' player drops to the floor and surprises fans with one of the wildest dance moves ever
It seemed like "Baby Got Back" was the player's favorite song.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey starts belly dancing with contestant in unexpected TV moment
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey starts belly dancing with contestant in unexpected TV moment
Fans often fail to realize that the host of Family Feud is quite the dancer as well.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins a car and then slides straight into Drew Carey's legs in wild moment
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant wins a car and then slides straight into Drew Carey's legs in wild moment
The army veteran made a entrance on the stage in style by reeling in Drew Carey like a fish.
4 days ago
A Costco customer tried to return her 2-year-old used bidet — and it went as expected
COSTCO
A Costco customer tried to return her 2-year-old used bidet — and it went as expected
This isn't the first time that a Costco shopper decided to return a bidet to the store.
4 days ago