ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Con artist steals over $100 million from Google and Facebook — all he did was send them random bills

The companies and the world learned a valuable lesson of vetting email IDs before handing out money
UPDATED 6 HOURS AGO
Cover image source: Getty Images: South_agency
Cover image source: Getty Images: South_agency

In one of the most creative scams, a Lithuanian man duped Google and Facebook (now Meta) into transferring over $100 million into bank accounts controlled by him and his associates. As per the New York Times, between 2013 and 2015, Evaldas Rimasaukas created email accounts impersonating a company that the tech giants regularly worked with. He and his team then sent fake invoices to extract hefty payments.

 

Rimasaukas was arrested in 2017 and pleaded guilty to wire fraud. The genius scammer is now spending his time behind the bars. 

Prosecutors accused Rimasauskas in 2016 of perpetrating a scheme to scam Facebook and Google by registering a company that impersonated another company. 

While the charges did not name the companies involved, as per CNBC, a Taiwan-based company, Quanta Computer reportedly confirmed that it was the company that Rimasauskas impersonated. Furthermore,  Facebook and Google were named as the victims in a Lithuanian court order in 2017, as per Reuters.

Quanta Computer was a legitimate vendor to Facebook and Google and the two giants conducted business and transactions worth millions regularly with the company. 

As per the court documents, Rimasauskas served as the “sole member of the board of directors” of the fake company. He even used the fake company's name to open and control various bank accounts in Latvia and Cyprus.

 

With the groundwork set, Rimasauskas and his co-conspirators created fake email accounts that looked like those of Quanta Computer. They used those accounts to send fairly convincing forged phishing emails with fake invoices that directed the two companies to pay the sum in the bank accounts controlled by the scammers.

The two tech giants responded by paying up as usual, and the transactions amounted to a total of $100 million. 

Prosecutors alleged that Rimasauskas was involved in the creation of “forged invoices, contracts, and letters all of which appeared to be approved and signed by the agents of Quanta Computer.

Representative image | Getty Images | Photo by Omar Marques
Representative image | Getty Images | Photo by Omar Marques

The scammers also generated fake supporting documents to avoid suspicion from banks. Even details like fake corporate seals embossed with names of Quanta Computer were created, to make it look as legitimate as possible. 

The 2016 indictment mentioned multiple unidentified co-conspirators who helped Rimasaukas pull off the massive fraud. 

While Rimasaukas thought he had covered all his tracks, he was busted by the Lithuanian authorities in March 2017. He was then extradited to the U.S. where he pled guilty.

He was originally charged with five criminal counts including identity theft, money laundering, and wire fraud. However, after entering a plea agreement, four out of five charges were on track to be dismissed,  his lawyer, Paul D. Petrus Jr. told the New York Times.

 

While authorities named Rimasaukas as the mastermind of the scheme, he told the judge, “I was asked to open bank accounts. After that I did not do anything with these accounts," during his plea hearing, Bloomberg reported. 

Under the plea agreement, Rimasaukas agreed to forfeit roughly $49.7 million that he obtained from the scheme. In 2019, he was sentenced to five years in prison, as per an FBI press release. 

Shortly after the detection of the fraud, both Google and Facebook stated that they had recovered the bulk of the stolen funds. “We detected this fraud and promptly alerted the authorities,” a Google spokesperson told CNBC Make It. The official added that the funds were recouped and the "matter was resolved."

Meanwhile, a Facebook spokesperson also told the publication that they had recovered a bulk of the stolen funds and had been cooperating with law enforcement during the investigation.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on July 22, 2022. It has since been updated.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Con artist steals over $100 million from Google and Facebook — all he did was send them random bills
NEWS
Con artist steals over $100 million from Google and Facebook — all he did was send them random bills
The companies and the world learned a valuable lesson of vetting email IDs before handing out money
7 hours ago
NBA contest winner almost missed out on $1 million prize money — then Michael Jordan stepped in to help
NEWS
NBA contest winner almost missed out on $1 million prize money — then Michael Jordan stepped in to help
He got a check for $50,000 every year, for the next 20 years and pocketed $38,000 after taxes.
1 day ago
Charlie Sheen no longer cashing in on ‘Two and a Half Men’ reruns — it got worse after selling his rights
NEWS
Charlie Sheen no longer cashing in on ‘Two and a Half Men’ reruns — it got worse after selling his rights
Actor Charlie Sheen is most known for his role on syndicated tv show 'Two and a Half Men.' How much are reruns paying him?
1 day ago
Shark Tank's biggest ever miss was sold for $1 billion and used by millions of Americans every day
NEWS
Shark Tank's biggest ever miss was sold for $1 billion and used by millions of Americans every day
Jaime Siminoff, whose pitch was rejected by all but one shark, walked out without a deal. He returned to the show as a millionaire investor.
1 day ago
Antiques Roadshow guest who bought her Pokémon cards for $35 was stunned to find its worth today
NEWS
Antiques Roadshow guest who bought her Pokémon cards for $35 was stunned to find its worth today
"You know we're getting old when Pokemon is on Antiques Roadshow."
1 day ago
Massive data breach exposes credit card details of 1.7 million users — here’s what you should do
NEWS
Massive data breach exposes credit card details of 1.7 million users — here’s what you should do
The cyberattack on payment gateway provider Slim CD lasted for over a year.
2 days ago
Millionaire Kylie Jenner left an 'embarrassing' tip on her $500 dinner bill, server claims
NEWS
Millionaire Kylie Jenner left an 'embarrassing' tip on her $500 dinner bill, server claims
The server rated Gigi and Bella Hadid a perfect 10/10.
2 days ago
Walmart finds new way to track customers and it starts even before you buy something online
WALMART
Walmart finds new way to track customers and it starts even before you buy something online
The Digital Landscapes program of the retail giant will track and share consumer data with suppliers
2 days ago
Student takes flight to his college twice a week because apparently, it's cheaper than renting a house
NEWS
Student takes flight to his college twice a week because apparently, it's cheaper than renting a house
A Canadian student found a solution to save money on rent by super commuting to university from another city.
3 days ago
Woman mistakenly tips $7,112.98 for a Subway sandwich after typing her phone number for reward points
NEWS
Woman mistakenly tips $7,112.98 for a Subway sandwich after typing her phone number for reward points
She said that the payment screen must have switched while she was entering her phone number
4 days ago
Man bet entire life savings and sold everything he owned on a single roulette spin: "I picked red..."
NEWS
Man bet entire life savings and sold everything he owned on a single roulette spin: "I picked red..."
He made a whopping $195,000, doubling his life savings in under a minute.
4 days ago
Costco warns customers not to eat these 2 food items and return them ASAP for full refund
COSTCO
Costco warns customers not to eat these 2 food items and return them ASAP for full refund
While no reactions were reported due to the two products, Costco is still urging people not to eat these products.
5 days ago
Woman has a theory why some restaurants give out free bread and chips and it makes a lot of sense
NEWS
Woman has a theory why some restaurants give out free bread and chips and it makes a lot of sense
The creator's consipiracy theory suggests restaurants try to trick people into spending more money.
5 days ago
Ohio mom charged $1,000 for a Subway sandwich due to mistake: "Unless it's wrapped in gold..."
NEWS
Ohio mom charged $1,000 for a Subway sandwich due to mistake: "Unless it's wrapped in gold..."
Letitia Bishop who ordered three Subway sandwiches was erroneously billed a total of $1,021.
6 days ago
Tennis icon Serena Williams once tried depositing a $1 million check at a drive-thru ATM
NEWS
Tennis icon Serena Williams once tried depositing a $1 million check at a drive-thru ATM
Williams, who is an avid investor, says her money habits haven't changed
6 days ago
Family said they hid gold coins worth $50,000 in vault for 100 years. Then, an expert revealed its real value
NEWS
Family said they hid gold coins worth $50,000 in vault for 100 years. Then, an expert revealed its real value
The collection remained hidden for decades in the vault of a Philadelphia bank, unknown to collectors.
6 days ago
Piano tuner uses inheritance to buy grand piano for 'Mozart level' 11-year-old boy he saw on TV
NEWS
Piano tuner uses inheritance to buy grand piano for 'Mozart level' 11-year-old boy he saw on TV
The professional tuner was blown away by the little guy's talent and decided to support his talent.
7 days ago
Elderly 'Up' homeowner declines $1 million offer for home, so the mall was forced to build around it
NEWS
Elderly 'Up' homeowner declines $1 million offer for home, so the mall was forced to build around it
Many have speculated that she was the inspiration for the Disney Pixar movie "Up".
Sep 6, 2024
Costco customer tries to return a 22-year-old TV pushing the store's return policy to its limits
COSTCO
Costco customer tries to return a 22-year-old TV pushing the store's return policy to its limits
The model of the TV appeared to be a rear projection Samsung HCL552W, which was sold in the US market in 2002.
Sep 6, 2024
Guy says he owns the only portrait of Shakespeare painted during his lifetime worth over $264 million
NEWS
Guy says he owns the only portrait of Shakespeare painted during his lifetime worth over $264 million
The artwork has been analyzed and X-rayed by experts who have determined that it dates to around 1595, when the playwright was 31 years old.
Sep 5, 2024