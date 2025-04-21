Entrepreneurs ask 'Shark Tank' investors to taste their dog food product — it did not end well

The Sharks were advised to taste the product only if they were 'brave enough.'

Entrepreneurs on "Shark Tank" definitely go all out with their creative pitches, and sometimes, these also require the participation of the investors. From taking a plunge in ice-cold water to shaking a leg on stage, the sharks have done it all before getting stringent with negotiations. But never did anyone imagine that the celebrity investors would taste food made for dogs, in order to get a taste of the product they were asked to invest in. That too happened in one unforgettable episode of Season 15, when Rahmi Massarweh and Alejandra Vasquez, the founders of Dogue, got the sharks to dig into their artisanal food products, despite knowing that they were meant for dogs.

Screenshot showing the Sharks taking a look at the artisan dog food products (Image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)

The husband-and-wife team from San Francisco introduced their business, Dogue, as an artisanal dog food brand dedicated to providing luxurious raw meals and elegant treats for our four-legged friends. They came on the show seeking $100,000 for 20% equity in their business. The judges were intrigued, but nothing could prepare them for what came next.

Screenshot showing the entrepreneurs making their pitch (Image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)

To showcase their product line, the couple brought out a delicious spread. It included nature-inspired dog pastries with ingredients like pasteurized chicken breast, fermented goat milk, and even organic beetroot cream. Alejandra then introduced the chef, who was Rahmi himself, a professionally trained culinary artist with a prestigious Le Cordon Bleu degree. “Not only do we offer incredible pastries for our pups, but Dogue hosts the world’s first tasting menu where your pup is the star guest,” he explained. Then came the moment that turned the pitch into a spectacle, as the sharks were encouraged to actually taste the treats. They were presented with the pastries, and Daymond John made a risky move.

Screenshot showing John tasting the dog food (Image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)

“Are we supposed to eat it?” asked a hesitant Robert Herjavec. “If you’re brave enough,” Alejandra joked. The sharks were unsurprisingly disgusted. However, the Dogue team assured them that it was all made from “human-grade ingredients.”

Screenshot showing John taking a bite (Image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)

The food, although safe and made from premium ingredients, wasn’t easy to swallow for the Sharks, and yet, the culinary craftsmanship was undeniable. Explaining their mission, Rahmi said, “We’ve always felt our dogs are an extension of our family and celebrating their birthdays in special occasions is something we love to do.” That passion led them to open a boutique restaurant for dogs in San Francisco, where meals are served fresh, and dogs dine in style. They reported about $20,000 a month in revenue, although they admitted they were “basically breaking even.” Their biggest revenue driver was not the in-house dining experience but their line of prepackaged raw dog food. However, the pitch focused on scaling their dessert line.

Kevin O’Leary, while impressed, couldn’t see a feasible model for expansion. “I think it’s a great little business for you, but I don’t see it as something that you’ll ship nationwide and blow up. I think it’s too difficult and too costly.”

Screenshot showing O'Leary talking to the entrepreneurs (Image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)

Lori Greiner echoed the sentiment, “It’s really hard to scale it to earn any money at all to an investor.” Daymond urged them to focus on the direct-to-consumer model instead. The final blow came from Herjavec, who seemed the most interested but ultimately pulled out. Despite leaving the tank without a deal, Dogue walked away with national exposure and a surge of interest.

True to O'Leary's prediction, their online store soon showed signs of success, with many products listed as out of stock or low inventory, as per "Shark Tank Recap."