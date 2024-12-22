ECONOMY & WORK
Man who bet life savings on single roulette spin returned to Vegas 15 years later to pick red again

In 2004, Ashley Revell from London won $270,000 in one of the most stunning events in gambling history.
UPDATED 3 HOURS AGO
Representational image of gambler next to a roulette (Cover image source: Getty Images | Jovan Doncic)

In one of the greatest gambling bets in history, Ashley Revell from London won $270,000. In 2004, Revell bet his entire life on a single roulette bet at the Plaza Hotel and Casino, in an event that was covered on TV. He ended up winning the $136,000 bet and thought he would never have to do it again. However, 15 years later, Revell found himself standing at a table in the same casino placing another important bet. 

 

In a recent interview with Discovery UK, Revell shared how it all unfolded. He said that he initially came up with the plan to sell everything and gamble along with a friend who also loved gambling. However, his friend pulled out but Revell decided to do it. 

Screenshot from the video | (Image source: YouTube | Discovery UK)

He said one of his friends worked at a production company through which he got in touch with Sky TV.  The production house wanted to make a three-part show of the Revell's ordeal. With this Revell got to selling. He said the big items like his BMW car and Rolex watch brought in the big bucks. He even sold his name to a company for 10,000 pounds (~$13,300). 

Revell said that he sold everything even his clothes and emptied his life savings to raise $136,000. This was all going on a single bet in Las Vegas. He said that Hard Rock Cafe Casino refused to shoot the show with him as they suspected foul play. 

Eventually, the Plaza Casino agreed to do the shoot. Thus, Revell went in and cashed the money into chips. The only decision he had to make was to bet it on Red or Black. With his friends and family in the audience, Revell picked red and bet all his life on it. 

Screenshot from the video showing a casino (Image source: YouTube | Discovery UK)

After the huge suspense, the ball eventually landed on "Red 7". The room erupted in cheers as everyone knew how significant the win was for Revell. He went on to double his money and walk off the table with $270,000. 

 

Revell's dramatic win has been viewed by millions around the globe and it even inspired Simon Cowell’s reality television show ‘Red or Black.’ However, Revell said that at the time, he didn't want to do it again. This changed about 15 years later. 

To honor Revell's bet that became a sensation, the Plaza launched a special promotion in 2019, called the‘Red 7’. Under this, the casino set up a new roulette table where the guests would get a $25 promotional chip every time the ball lands on the lucky Red 7.

Thus, 15 years after his big win, Revell was invited to return to Las Vegas where the Casino commemorated the win and its new single zero roulette table. The legend even placed a ceremonial bet, but the stakes were obviously not as high as before.  

Plaza Hotel & Casino (Image source: Getty Images | Photo by George Rose)

“I have said that the roulette spin at the Plaza was the most amazing moment of my life,” Revell told 3News, at the launch. He expressed that the Single 0 roulette wasn't available when he placed the historic bet and a lot has changed in gaming since then.

This article originally appeared 2 months ago.

