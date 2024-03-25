NBA Star Shaquille O’Neal Is a Tipping Legend; Here's How He Stunned Servers

NBA superstar Shaquille O’Neil is known for his philanthropic activities that range from raising millions of dollars for charity to buying food for homeless people. Recently, an anecdote shared by actor-comedian Sebastian Maniscalco brought to light Shaquille O’Neil's generosity. In Andrew Schulz’s podcast, "Flagrant," Maniscalco talked about when Shaq O'Neil visited Four Seasons where he once was a server saying that "The Big Shamrock" was one the best tippers he had ever come across. During his shift, he spotted Shaq sitting alone at a table on a Sunday, "Shaq’s the best. Shaq coming in on a Sunday, by himself, walk through the bar. He used to sit by himself," he said.

Maniscalco went on to reveal that the NBA legend's typical order was a fruit plate and coffee. He mentioned that he would normally serve him coffee in an extra big cappuccino cup. He also shared how Shaq never asked for a cheque after finishing his meal. "[Shaq]" left $100 under the plate every time."

During one of his appearances on "Jimmy Kimmel" a few years ago, O'Neil talked about the parameters on which he tips someone. He talks about how he generally tells his server that he will be tipping more if he gets his food quickly. When asked what was the highest he had ever tipped, he said, "The most someone said was $4000, and I said, okay, no problem."

Shaquille O'Neal famously hosts an annual charity event called Shaq-a-Claus where he distributes toys, meals, clothes as well as other supplies to children across cities. O'Neil regularly surprises strangers with little and big acts of kindness, particularly to children.

As per sources, O'Neal has provided tens of thousands of items to underprivileged children. He has to date, bought cars, paid rent for families, and has paid many people's meals at restaurants. In another similar incident, O'Neil didn't hesitate to buy a flagship phone for a stranger. He reportedly bought Kquoella Lewis, a woman he bumped into while shopping at a chain store. He was reportedly looking for a Samsung Galaxy Flip phone when Lewis told him that she was also considering purchasing the same model, and he said, "Get two, one for me and one for her," O’Neal told the store employee.

Shaquille O'Neal has always publicly expressed his desire to help others. Last year on "TNT," he said, "Whenever I go to the store from now on, I’m buying somebody else something."

He says that his upbringing has played a big role in his desire to give back in all ways possible. "You know for me, coming from where I come from, my father was a drill sergeant, my mother just was a hard-working woman," he said during an appearance on "The GaryVee Audio Experience."

"Didn't have a lot. But they taught me the value of giving back. They taught me the value of helping those in need," he added.

