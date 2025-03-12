'Family Feud' survey reveals what women want to do to Steve Harvey and his reaction says it all

Harvey was hoping some racy answers weren't on the board but was also disappointed.

Steve Harvey is one of the best dressed, most quick-witted, and suave as well as hilarious hosts out there. The "Family Feud" is also someone who can be counted as a ladies' man, and it seems like most fans of the show agree. The team behind "Family Feud" once asked 100 women what they would like to do to/with the beloved host. To say the least, the answers were quite shocking for Harvey.

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to an answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

As contestants Brett from the Misutka family and Linda from the Ruffin family were facing each other, Harvey read out the question, "We asked 100 women to fill in the blank. Dear Steve I want to *BLANK* you". Brett hit the buzzer first and answered, "Kiss," which was the top answer in the survey. The Misutka family decided to play the question, and the turn went to Maggie. She tried to feel the pulse of the survey saying, "I think they are probably gonna say, 'I want to make love to you, Steve'". The response turned Harvey pink, and he blushed away. "I want to go to heaven. Thirty years ago, that'd be my number one request, but I want to go to heaven now," Harvey said.

Screenshot showing Harvey laughing (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Surprisingly, the response did not show up on the board. While Harvey wished for the answer not to turn up, he was disappointed in the end. "You couldn't find no damn body?" he asked the producers who gestured off-screen that there were only two people who went with it. "What the hell? Just two?" the host exclaimed. He then speculated that the surveyees must have respected his marriage, but he wasn't satisfied. "I ain't gonna tell no lies, that stung me!" he said.

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to the survey response (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The turn then went to Mary Hellen, who came up with a racy answer. "Touch you," she said, looking at the host. "Watch yourself, girl! Careful," Harvey told her. This response did not show up on the board either, making Harvey say, "What the hell is this?" The turn then went to Jackson, who earned some points with his answer "Hang Out". Next was Morgan, who answered with "Go to dinner" and earned another load of points for the team. The turn then circled back to Brett, who this time answered with "Drink with you", but it failed to earn any points.

It was then the Ruffin family's turn, and they had a chance of stealing all the points. Walking up to the family, Harvey asked Taylor the same question. The contestant came up with the response, "Smell you," which again flattered Harvey. "You know, I'm 54 years old and every now and then I like to regress. You know, go back, think I still got it," the host said while blushing. However, the answer did not show up on the board, and the Misutka family won the round.

Harvey then went on to reveal the rest of the answers on the board. "I am going to hate all of this," he remarked before going ahead. The answers included "date/marry", "thank", and "laugh at". Two answers were "Fire/Erase" and "Slap/Kick", to which Harvey replied, "It ain't gonna happen, Haters!"