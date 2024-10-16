Travis Barker paid $160,000 for Kourtney Kardashian's birthday gift — a colored pencil drawing

The drawing signed by the artist was auctioned off after being displayed in a museum for years.

The Kardashians are often in the news for controversies regarding their personal lives, and this includes the public feud involving Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Kanye West. But Kourtney Kardashian's love life created a buzz when Travis Barker went all out to make her day special as she turned 44. While the couple took a dreamy trip to California for the big celebration, Barker casually gifted her an artwork worth $161,819, according to E! News. The drawing signed by artist Yoshitomo Nara was reportedly sold at an auction and Barker bagged it for someone special.

Celebs and Their Grand Gestures

Last year, the Kardashians star marked a special milestone by celebrating her first birthday as a married woman, with her husband Travis Barker. Kourtney and the Blink-182 drummer shared pictures from their grand celebration as well as the couple's trip they took from the California coast to Santa Barbara.

Their romantic getaway included a lavish stay at the famed Kennedy Cottage on San Ysidro Ranch, where late President John F. Kennedy and former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis spent their honeymoon.

"Feeling so overwhelmed with gratitude for all of the birthday love and wishes. Turning 44 was a dream," Kardashian wrote on Instagram. The picture of the suite shared by Kourtney showed the place decorated with rose petals, while Travis posted an Instagram Story of his wife opening her birthday gift.

The colored pencil drawing by artist Yoshitomo Nara is titled "Love! Somethin'." The signed sketch from the artist was auctioned off for approximately $161,819, according to Sotheby's.

Barker's special celebration could be seen as a return gift for 2021 when Kourtney made his 46th birthday a “dream” from start to finish. At the time, the two were yet to get married, but that didn't hold back the reality star from splurging.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards | Getty Images | Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

To commemorate the special occasion, Kourtney bought Barker an all-black vintage Buick GNX. The car was seemingly built around 1987 and is regarded as a vintage classic in the market. According to Motor Biscuit the vintage muscle car sells for $205,000 and can outperform many modern luxury sports cars.

The special vehicle features a 3.8-liter V6 engine, a new turbocharger, a retuned ECU and fuel-injection system, and per Car and Driver. Furthermore, Barker's model features a sportier exhaust, a stiffened chassis, a strengthened rear suspension, and an upgraded transmission as well. Most recently, Barker celebrated a big parenting milestone as his firstborn child, named Landon, turned 21 on October 9. On the occasion of his birthday, Barker posted a ton of adorable photos of his son over the years up until his big milestone.

Landon, whose dad happens to be a popular rockstar and model with 8.7 million followers, wasn't embarrassed by the cheesy childhood photos as he reshared the post and the heartfelt message on his own account. Kourtney too, was busy celebrating her stepson’s big day, sharing photos of the lavish party and the grand celebration.