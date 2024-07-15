Why was this woman's Airbnb booking, made 8 months in advance, canceled 2 weeks before trip?

A TikTok user recently went viral after accusing Airbnb of ruining their family vacation. In the video, Ashley Halloran (@ashleyhalloran14) talks about how around eight months ago, she and her family booked a cabin for a Fourth of July vacation only to be left dejected. "This is the first time in probably five years […] our whole family can meet together for a full week for [a] family vacation," she says in the video. However, things went south just two weeks before the vacation, after Ashley got a call to inform her that the cabin was double booked.

“They told us that someone else booked it two months before we did, which would have been 10 months ago," she added. "And then we booked it eight months ago. So then, for eight months, apparently no one knew that this was double booked. So we find this out today."

Ashley then said that while they were set to get a full refund along with $500 credit to book another Airbnb, she felt that it was upon the company to fix their issue and make this right so that they can go and enjoy their vacation. She then talks about how it's next to impossible to get an Airbnb for eight people plus dogs in the same area she initially booked. "So, the refund plus a $500 credit is not getting us far," she said.

Then she took the opportunity to ask the company and said, "So Airbnb, if you see this, I really feel like you guys need to be covering at least the difference of whatever place we find next because it is a huge different price-wise, and you’ve left us high and dry two weeks before our family vacation."

Many took to the video to talk about how the story does not sound convincing as according to viewers it's not possible to doublebook an Airbnb. This is why the TikTok creator made a follow up video, and revealed that the Airbnb got in touch after the initial clip went viral and offered the family a $3,000 of credit to find a new holiday home in time.

"This just shows if you get to the right people, you can get a lot more than you think," she said. "So we’re very thankful that we can go on the same dates that we originally planned with family coming into town."

Many people reacted to this video. "This happened to my family a couple of years ago, we found out one week before our holiday that we could no longer stay in the property! Airbnb offered us a £500 ($643.87) credit too, we were lucky that we(…)," read one comment while another writes, "I booked Airbnb in Oct. In March, I got a call from the owner wanting me to cancel the booking because he said his mgmt co charged too low of a rate— I refused."

For more such videos, you can follow @ashleyhalloran14 on TikTok.