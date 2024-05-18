Mom Sends Her Son Back to a Restaurant to Leave a Bigger Tip on a $104 Bill; Netizens Laud Her Move

The mom sent her son back to a restaurant after he left a $10 tip on a $104 bill because she felt it wasn’t enough.

Tipping has increasingly become a sensitive subject in America. While several Americans have developed a negative view of tipping, some people understand the value of a good tip. Such an incident recently went viral on TikTok where mom Danielle Foster (@d.foster.president) sent her son back to a restaurant after he left a $10 tip on a $104 bill. The mom argued that it wasn’t enough and he had to go back and tip more to make up for it.

In the video which now has over 2.3 million views, Foster says that her son had just come back from his first date. Yelling at her son, the mom instructs him to fetch her visa card and go to the ATM to get a $20 bill. She says leaving a $10 tip on a $104 charge is not acceptable and he needs to drive back to the restaurant and tip more.

She says that the server will be taxed on the $104 bill and he may have a family and kids, so they deserve to be tipped fairly. She goes on to say that she wants to see him hand over the $20 bill over FaceTime to make sure that he makes up for his mistake. In the overlay text, the mom had already confirmed that the kid was on his way back to the restaurant.

The viewers of Foster’s video were pleasantly surprised by her actions with many appreciating the initiative. Even servers who worked in the industry lauded and thanked Foster. “OMG, 33 years in the food service industry...Thank you for this,” wrote one user, @renebaby74. Foster also replied with an encouraging comment.

Meanwhile, several others felt like the kid did a good enough job and the tip he left was fair for a teenager. “As someone in the service industry $10 isn’t that bad, especially from a teenager,” wrote another user @hooosvrlto.

Foster also shared an update on the situation in another video. In the follow-up video, she explains that her son is a good kid who gets straight A’s; he doesn’t party around and spends weekends at home.

She clarifies that it wasn’t his first date but she called it a first date since it was the first time he drove his girlfriend after getting a license. She explains that her son made the mistake as he used a gift card to pay. He didn’t know how it worked and assumed he didn’t need to tip for that.

The mom added that when she was living as a single mother, she worked as a server at two different restaurants. Thus, she understood the importance of tips and how they help servers. She says she would always encourage her kids to do the right thing and urged fellow parents and servers to teach their kids about tipping as well.

Several viewers in the comment section appreciated Foster’s message. "As a server, I love you. Thank you for teaching him how to appropriately tip when the service is good. He's a great kid and you're a great mom,” wrote the user @iamdaniellepeterson.

