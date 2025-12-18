ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Wheel of Fortune' contestant announces touching tribute to Ryan Seacrest but loses out on $40,000

Contestant Ellie Williams, who is pregnant with her second child playfully revealed she would name her son "Ryan".
UPDATED 9 HOURS AGO
Vanna White and contestant Ellie Williams on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)
Vanna White and contestant Ellie Williams on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

"Wheel of Fortune" contestants may not always win big in the bonus round, but they do leave fans with memorable moments. Contestant Ellie Williams from Washington, D.C., revealed that her husband's name is Johnny and has a one-year-old son, also named Johnny. She found out that she was pregnant with her first child on the day she received the "Wheel of Fortune" audition callback, and is now pregnant again with her second child. During the game, Ellie playfully mentioned that they have a name for their boy, but there "might be a slight name change after today" and suggested "Ryan", as a tribute to host Ryan Seacrest.

Wheel
Ryan Seacrest and contestant Ellie Williams on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune) 

Williams shone through the early rounds and collected $2,000 after rightly solving the Second Toss-Up puzzle "Dinner Party". During the Round 1 Show Me The Money, Williams solved "Bet Your Bottom Dollar" and won $7,200. She then went on to win the Mystery Round Before and After solving "Going to the Dr. Seuss" and rounded up her total to $8,200. She smashed the Triple Toss-Up worth $10,000 - Check the Calendar round by solving all three puzzles: "Manic Monday", "It's Friday, I'm in Love", and"Working for the Weekend", which brought her total winnings to $18,200. Williams then entered the Bonus Round

Wheel
Contestant Ellie Williams' husband Johnny on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune) 

Williams' husband, Johnny, supported his wife on naming their second child "Ryan" while he was being introduced on the show. Williams then chose the "Place" category for the Bonus Round. She was given the letters R, S, T, L, N, E. She selected H, B, F as consonants and O as a vowel.

Wheel
Vanna White and contestant Ellie Williams on 'Wheel of Fortune' ( Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune) 

The final puzzle is revealed as, "H _ _ _ _ _ F _ _ _ O _ _ ." Williams then played the game, aiming for the 100K prize. Despite her efforts, she was unable to solve the puzzle, ending the game with $18,200—another night with a contestant missing out on the Bonus Round cash prize of $40,000. The final answer was revealed as "A Crowded House". Fans thought it was unfair to set up a tough puzzle again. "Well, it's common to have a crowded house for New Year's Eve parties. Not tough for me, but she should have chosen the c. O was a good vowel," @Animegamespublishing pointed out. 

Wheel
Vanna White and contestant Ellie Williams on 'Wheel of Fortune' ( Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

"I can't believe Place was chosen. Tough puzzle. We need a win for tomorrow!!!" @myles-spikewebby8519 chimed in. "I just figure it out and got it with A Crowded House. So granted both "H" & "O" were two good letters to pick & the "A" would've been no help at all, now I don't know if the "C" would've done it or not, but I think "Ds" would've done it to add to it for Elle to solve it," @jacobwilson6192 commented. "Another Tough Puzzle For Ellie She Need A Letter C,D & W $40,000 Lose," @elijahjohnsaladaga008 lamented.

You can watch the surprising moment here.

More on Market Realist:

'Wheel of Fortune' player fails to answer the most obvious word in a Christmas-themed puzzle

'Wheel of Fortune' player wins almost $160,000 after his bonus round prize get multiplied

'Wheel of Fortune' star Vanna White answers the one question fans keep asking her the most

RELATED TOPICS WHEEL OF FORTUNE
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Costco CEO confirms the two major changes announced this year are here to stay
COSTCO
Costco CEO confirms the two major changes announced this year are here to stay
The retailer hopes to make shopping experience a lot smoother for its loyal members.
57 minutes ago
Dietary supplement recalled after FDA flags presence of ingredients that could prove fatal
ECONOMY & WORK
Dietary supplement recalled after FDA flags presence of ingredients that could prove fatal
The components in the supplement could react with nitrate found in some medicines.
4 hours ago
Americans reveal the 3 personal finance decisions that they regret the most in 2025
ECONOMY & WORK
Americans reveal the 3 personal finance decisions that they regret the most in 2025
The economy is unpredictable at the moment, and macro policies have affected their spending habits.
6 hours ago
Trump talks confidently about a third term — says he was even offered $250 million for it
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump talks confidently about a third term — says he was even offered $250 million for it
The money would be sent to him by a wealthy Israeli-American family, who have been his friends.
7 hours ago
Popular item sold Costco and Publix recalled in 27 states — return ASAP for full refund
COSTCO
Popular item sold Costco and Publix recalled in 27 states — return ASAP for full refund
This recall, affecting retailers like Costco and Publix is classified as a class 2 recall on December 4, indicating potential health issues.
7 hours ago
Trump faces backlash as American taxpayers paid $86 million for EPA staff while they 'sat at home'
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump faces backlash as American taxpayers paid $86 million for EPA staff while they 'sat at home'
“Congress did not intend that agencies could pay $86 million for their workers just to sit at home,” former OPM acting director said.
9 hours ago
Trump’s White House ballroom price tag suddenly jumps again — and it’s more than you’d expect
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump’s White House ballroom price tag suddenly jumps again — and it’s more than you’d expect
“For 150 years, they wanted a ballroom, and we’re giving them — myself and donors are giving them, free of charge for nothing," he said.
9 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant announces touching tribute to Ryan Seacrest but loses out on $40,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant announces touching tribute to Ryan Seacrest but loses out on $40,000
Contestant Ellie Williams, who is pregnant with her second child playfully revealed she would name her son "Ryan".
13 hours ago
Survey reveals the unexpected amount almost half of all Americans want for retirement
ECONOMY & WORK
Survey reveals the unexpected amount almost half of all Americans want for retirement
The figure is not a small one, and many believe that they won't be able to achieve that goal.
1 day ago
President Trump wants people to pay for their own healthcare — ACA subsidies to be stopped
ECONOMY & WORK
President Trump wants people to pay for their own healthcare — ACA subsidies to be stopped
For millions, up to $1,000 could be added to their healthcare premiums.
1 day ago
Trump admin is offering tech jobs with pay up to $200,000 — here's all you need to know
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump admin is offering tech jobs with pay up to $200,000 — here's all you need to know
The government is looking for 1,000 people who will be hired for a couple of years.
1 day ago
Walmart and Target get FDA warnings for selling recalled product despite health risks
WALMART
Walmart and Target get FDA warnings for selling recalled product despite health risks
Despite being recalled, it was found on shelves for several weeks in November.
1 day ago
New report reveals how Trump’s tariffs could make it expensive for Americans to build homes
ECONOMY & WORK
New report reveals how Trump’s tariffs could make it expensive for Americans to build homes
The President's tariffs have not made life easier for Americans so far at all.
1 day ago
Powerball jackpot just hit $1.25 billion — what the winner could take home after taxes
ECONOMY & WORK
Powerball jackpot just hit $1.25 billion — what the winner could take home after taxes
As per rules a lottery prize's lump sum payment is lowered to $434.7 million following a 24% federal tax withholding.
1 day ago
You can now claim up to $7,500 from AT&T's $177 million settlement — key details revealed
ECONOMY & WORK
You can now claim up to $7,500 from AT&T's $177 million settlement — key details revealed
A court ruling has changed the original AT&T Data Incident Settlement claim deadline from November 18 to Thursday, December 18.
1 day ago
Warning signs for Trump as 6 new polls shows a major drop in his economic approval
ECONOMY & WORK
Warning signs for Trump as 6 new polls shows a major drop in his economic approval
A Fox News poll indicated that 76% of respondents had an unfavorable opinion of the economy under Trump.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant's daughter sheds tears of joy after $40,000 win — makes fans emotional
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant's daughter sheds tears of joy after $40,000 win — makes fans emotional
"So happy for him!! And his daughter getting emotional was so sweet, too!" a fan reacted.
1 day ago
New poll reveals CEOs are hopeful about AI's positive impact — but should you be worried?
ECONOMY & WORK
New poll reveals CEOs are hopeful about AI's positive impact — but should you be worried?
In a Teneo survey, two in three CEOs said they expect AI to accelerate hiring.
2 days ago
Home prices have dropped for the first time in two years — what does it mean for sellers?
ECONOMY & WORK
Home prices have dropped for the first time in two years — what does it mean for sellers?
Data from Parcl Labs shows home prices have dropped in multiple cities.
2 days ago
Getting Trump's tariff refunds will be chaotic for companies even if court rules in their favor
ECONOMY & WORK
Getting Trump's tariff refunds will be chaotic for companies even if court rules in their favor
With the administration rushing to avoid the tariff refunds, the process could be beyond complicated.
2 days ago